The following was posted at Strike The Root where I wrote for years ago. I think the information contained is as pertinent today as it was back then. It also is useful along side of a number of my posts in my stack. C.L.

A while back (2005) I read an article about a woman who was refusing to pay Federal income taxes because the taxes are being used to buy weapons to kill innocent people in Iraq.

Almost every day we read something about how our 'taxes' are being used for some idiotic or immoral act. We have all heard about the $500 hammers that the government has paid for with your taxes. We have heard about all the wasted money on all sorts of studies that just don't make sense. Well, let's take a close look at reality, folks!

First, let me ask you a question.

If I were a counterfeiter who was SO GOOD at applying my trade that NO ONE was able to tell I was counterfeiting, would I ever need to go to work to buy a new printing press? More ink? More paper? Pave the road in front of my house? Buy a tank? Obviously, the answer would be no. Because if I could print up all the money I wanted and no one could tell, I could literally buy up anything I wanted as long as I had the amount needed printed for the purchase. Unfortunately for us--the pawns in the global game of chess that is being played with our future, and the future of our children and even our grandchildren--that is exactly how it actually works.

Once upon a time there were these pretty smart guys who put together a rather interesting limited government that was supposed to guarantee freedom for the folks living under it. For all intents and purposes, it worked pretty well for a number of years. It wasn't perfect, as the men who put this together weren't perfect, but it was probably the best form of government ever devised by man in written history.

I don't know if there was that much more oxygen in the atmosphere or what, but the village idiot of that time seemed to be a lot smarter than the likes of our current Emperor George. If you read the writings of Thomas Paine, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Locke, James Madison, Samuel Adams, Daniel Webster, William Blackstone, Frederic Bastiat and Lysander Spooner, just to name a few, you will find that they were well educated and presented their ideas of what they believed would work using their REASON, logic, and common sense. One such man was Judge Roger Sherman.

Roger Sherman spent most of his life as a businessman back in the time of the Revolutionary War era. He had some rather bad dealings due to the monetary system that existed in the colonies previous to the revolution and the drafting of the U. S. Constitution. Since he was a well known individual being versed on economics, he was influential in the drafting of the monetary clauses of the U.S. Constitution. Previously he wrote a booklet, which was the fastest way to disseminate information in that day. Booklets or pamphlets were very instrumental in driving the force of men's thoughts towards succeeding from their unfortunate bond to England . Roger Sherman was no exception. His booklet “A Caveat Against Injustice” was instrumental in causing people to realize the evils of a fiat paper money system at that time in history.

Unfortunately, the sheep have allowed the wolves to guard them via the public education (indoctrination) system here in the United States and elsewhere, so the truth has been effectively kept out of their minds.

Let us look at what Roger Sherman did. He was the man instrumental for two sections of the U.S. Constitution. They are Article 1, Section 8, which states: 'The Congress shall have Power to coin money, regulate the value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standards of Weights and Measures'; and Section 10, which orders that: 'No State shall . . . make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts.'

Why did he do this? Because he realized that if the monetary control was placed in the hands of the PEOPLE, there would be freedom and prosperity. He had dealt with the system of paper money that was in place in the 13 colonies and suffered firsthand because of the way it was used for theft. There could be no inflation and no theft of the people's earnings and savings due to a dishonest paper fiat debt monetary system if only gold and silver coin were to be allowed in circulation. It was also one of the ways of control the PEOPLE could maintain by the withdrawal of their support by holding back their taxes from the state or federal governments if those governments seemed intent on trampling their rights as free men. Without the tax support to pay for wars, there would be no war. Without the tax support to pay for the Gestapo, there would be no Gestapo. Who is going to work for free? If the monetary control is placed in the hands of the bankers or the central government, the people basically have lost that control since they would not have that leverage. Up until the war for Southern Independence (or the War Between the States), gold and silver coins were used for trade and commerce. There were bank notes issued, but they were all backed AT PAR with the denomination stated on the note. If you were audited and found to have less gold in your vaults than you had bank notes in circulation, you were tried as a thief. Abraham Lincoln, who was noted for violating the Constitution in many instances, started the paper money scheme to finance the Northern aggression against the South. Knowing what I do know about that man, I cannot for the life of me figure out why he wasn't tried by the people for treason and hung.

Looking at the information above, can you see what has happened? Since the banking cartel has been able to completely control, via the U.S. Treasury and through Federal complicity, the current monetary system, YOU COULD LITERALLY KEEP ALL OF YOUR TAXES and it wouldn't make a hill of beans difference. As a matter of FACT, if no one in the country paid Federal taxes at all but the public continued to believe that the little, colorful pieces of paper in circulation had value, everything would go on as it does now. The roads would be built, the missiles would fly, the soldiers would be paid and the Homeland Security Gestapo would be still receiving paychecks. Why? Because the COUNTERFEITER can print all the paper money or make all the book entries they want. Why? Because the people lost track of THEIR contract with their public servants known as the U.S. Constitution, and didn't realize that they were being ROYALLY SCREWED.

So here we are about 150 years after the War Between the States and what do we have? A monetary system that is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution and the rules laid down by Judge Roger Sherman. It is a system of theft that has continued and will continue until enough people make waves and cause a change.

Now let's take a look at what others have said:

"Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the capitalist system was to debauch the currency. By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens." ~ 1980 Annual Report, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, p. 6

Isn't confiscation of the wealth of the citizens a nice way of saying STEALING?

"All the paper money issued today is Federal Reserve notes. The real backing for the nation's money is faith in the strength, soundness and stability of the American economy." ~ The Hats the Federal Reserve Wears, FRB of Philadelphia, p. 4

Faith is what backs our monetary system. YOUR faith. Do you still have faith?

"The Federal Government, with the cooperation of the Federal Reserve, has the inherent power to create money--almost any amount of it." ~ The National Debt, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, p. 8

ALMOST? Why only ALMOST? What keeps them from printing ALL they want? You? Me? Your dog? A full moon? The only reason for taxes at the federal level is to make you "believe" they need them and to impart value in your mind on fake fiat currency. Did it work?

"Whenever the legislators endeavor to take away and destroy the property of the people, or to reduce them to slavery under arbitrary power, they put themselves into a state of war with the people, who are thereupon absolved from any further obedience." ~ John Locke (1690)

If the money you earn has no value and you are forced through fiat paper legislation to take it for your labor, are you not having your property (labor) destroyed and are you not being reduced to nothing but slavery? Is not the state at war with the people?

How about this:

Public schools [i.e. government schools' the Communist Manifest's 10th plank] in which students learn to exchange labor and production [assets] for checks and banknotes [liabilities]--all 'dollars' of which were created, at no cost, in a government-protected bank.

"A check is just a bit of paper, but you're happy to have it." ~ The Hats the Federal Reserve Wears, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, p. 5

Confidence in 'credit' is furthered by taxation. In fact, governments go to great lengths collecting far less of 'it' than they spend--to sustain an aura of value.

"If . . . government refrains from regulation [e.g., taxes] . . . the worthlessness of the money becomes apparent, and the fraud upon the public can be concealed no longer." ~ The Economic Consequences of the Peace, John Maynard Keynes, p. 225 [February 1920 edition]

Taxes do not pay for government which sanctions a credit system--but they are necessary to sustain the confidence in those devices by which the public IS taxed.

". . . Keynes argues that inflation is a 'method of taxation' which the government uses to 'secure the command over real resources, resources just as real as those obtained by [ordinary] taxation.' 'What is raised by printing notes,' he writes, 'is just as much taken from the public as is a beer duty or an income tax.' " ~ 1980 Annual Report, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, p. 10

For instance . . . say a man earned $3,500 in 1964 and put it in his mattress. Another man earned $3,500 and put it in the bank. Another earned $3,500 and traded it for gold coins. At the time, that would have been $35 Federal Reserve Notes per ounce, or the equivalent of 100 $50 US Liberty coins. In 2005, the first man will have the same $3,500 in Fed Notes. They would be worth about 1/10 of what they were in 1964. He would have effectively had $31,500 worth of purchasing power STOLEN from him. What did Lenin say in a quote above? Remember, a new car in 1964 was $3,500 in Federal Reserve Notes. A new, full-sized decent car today is about $35,000. (I wrote this article in 2005! That was what the price of gold was in 2005 C.L.) The second man would have about $9,000 in Federal Reserve Note value with interest accrued. He would have effectively had $21,000 in purchasing power STOLEN from him. The last man could trade his gold coins and would have $35,000 in Federal Reserve Note purchasing power. So WHICH lost value? The GOLD or the PAPER? (Update 6/6/2025, those 50 gold coins worth $3500 in 1964 is now as of this update worth $165,000 in Fed Notes)

So what does this all sum up to? That TAXES are there for the PURPOSE of STEALING the labor of the people and to make them THINK they are supporting the government.

Mayer Amschel Rothchild is quoted as having said, "Let me issue and control a nation's money and I care not who writes the laws."

When the money is nothing but paper created on a printing press with absolutely no control from the people, the people become slaves to the creators of the money. When the people create the money with their labor (gold and silver), then and only then can the people be free. As long as we are under a debt fiat monetary system and refuse to enforce the law of the land via Article 1, Section 10 on our STATES, the Federal government will be in control of our very lives from the point that your birth certificate is placed into interstate commerce as a pledge against your life and your future ability to be a taxpaying slave on the plantation.

The Federal Reserve System, created by the Federal Reserve Act of Congress in 1913, is indeed such a “national bank” and it politically manipulates interest rates and holds a monopoly on legal counterfeiting in the United States. This is exactly what Marx had in mind and completely fulfills this plank, another major socialist objective. Yet, most Americans naively believe the U.S. of A. is far from a Marxist or socialist nation. "The writers of the constitution knew exactly what they were doing when they wrote in Article I Section 10 paragraph 1 'No state shall... make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts. ' People able to barter with gold and silver coin control government and are free. Loss of the right to trade in gold and silver coin enslaves people to the creators of psychological 'money.'" -Merrill Jenkins, Sr., Money - The Greatest Hoax on Earth

So what is the answer? What would happen if the people of just ONE COUNTY in ONE STATE came together and they refused to pay property taxes or any form of tax or any payment at all unless they did so in gold or silver coin? Everything the state requires us to pay for from driver licenses to property tax to license plates is supposed to be paid for with gold and silver coin. This could be done. But will we have enough guts to try it? Start trading in your Federal Reserve Notes for 1/10 ounce, ' ounce, ' ounce and 1 ounce gold coins. Start using them with friends and neighbors by buying and selling with gold. Figure out a fair exchange rate and start using them. If you are making $50 in Federal Reserve notes an hour today as a plumber offer, your rate at $5.00 in gold coin. That will also help people see the disparity between the worthless paper and gold.

How hard is it to get this through our heads? TAXES on the NATIONAL LEVEL pay for NOTHING. They are there for the purpose of CONTROL and to take purchasing power away from the slaves so they cannot compete as much for goods and services in the marketplace. In another words, it helps to control inflation, even though every piece of paper backed by nothing is pure inflation. On the local level, since the states and cities don't print their own money, they need taxes. The taxes they are supposed to be collecting are supposed to be in gold or silver coin. The states were supposed to keep the federal government bound to an honest monetary system by forcing them to COIN money and regulate the value thereof.

In summary, the rules (Constitution) say that we should be using GOLD AND SILVER COIN instead of fiat paper money issued with no backing except the faith that it will purchase and pay for services and goods in the marketplace. The taxes we pay at the national level are there to make us THINK we are supporting the 'government' or paying for those $500 hammers. The only way back to an HONEST monetary system is for the people to trade in their Federal Reserve Notes for gold and silver coin and then force the states to force the federal government to COIN money and regulate the value thereof. What are the states and cities going to do? Confiscate EVERYONE'S homes and property if we refuse to pay with F.R.A.U.D. (Federal Reserve Accounting Unit Devices) paper anymore? It would be a Miracle on Main Street.

On a final note, according to F. Tupper Saussy:

The absence of rebuke is taken to mean the people consent to the disobedience. Jim Woods, who wrote the Foreword to Miracle On Main Street, was a brilliant inventor for whom intellectual and personal freedom were tools of his trade. To Jim, Article I Sections 8 and 10 of the Constitution were the linchpin that held the whole American apparatus together. Keep the linchpin in place and the apparatus can run forever. Remove it and everything falls apart.

So now you know why everything has been falling apart.

