Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Weiland's avatar
Ted Weiland
Apr 21

"At the founding of this Republic, there were only four federal crimes: treason, counterfeiting, piracy, and crimes against the law of nations. Now there are three thousand federal crimes, three hundred thousand federal administrative regulations, many of which are punishable as crimes, and about eighty-five thousand local governments with five hundred thirteen thousand elected officials, or one in every five hundred people. We have an estimated forty-five million laws – state, federal and local."

Had Moses came down Mt. Sinai with today's constitutional laws, he would not have come down the Mountain with two tablets, but with a hernia, a busted back, and an untold number of wagons pulled by both Donkeys and Elephants alike (pun intended).

What's depicted in the quotation above are but some of the hundreds of thousands of consequences today's America is reaping thanks to the wind sown by the constitutional framers when they replaced the Bible's immutable/unchanging triune moral law (the Ten Commandments and their respective statutes and civil judgments) with their own capricious man-made traditions (aka the biblically seditious Constitution):

"[B]ecause they have ... trespassed against my law ... they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind...." (Hosea 8:1, 7)

Today's America is reaping the inevitable ever-intensifying whirlwind resulting from the wind sown by the constitutional framers and fanned by today's hoodwinked Christians and patriots who have been bamboozled into believing today's whirlwind can be dissipated by appealing to the wind responsible for spawning the whirlwind.

For evidence that the Constitution is biblically seditious, see free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective," in which every Article and Amendment is examined by the Bible, at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html

Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Courageous Lion and others
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
Apr 21

We've known a long while that this is nothing more than a human experiment. The entities that govern us put us on different land masses, under different variants & call it the human condition, ..... as they condition our psyche to believe that this is normal.

Then, they break us by creating a "New Normal" whether it be the financial upheaval, technocracy or trafficking of poor souls from one place to another to upset the "experiment" & cause more trauma. ... They are harvesting our energy for dark magik rituals.

MK trauma control. NEVER ENDED ..... Hang em high!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture