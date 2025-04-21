Recently I came in possession of a rather telling book written by Melvin Stamper J.D. Fruit of the poisonous tree is a legal metaphor used to describe evidence that is obtained illegally. The logic of the terminology is that if the source of the evidence or evidence itself is tainted, then anything gained from it is tainted as well. The evidence abounds that we have been lied to and are being manipulated this very second into becoming drones for the “New World Order”. If this expose doesn’t get you to desire a copy for yourself, I don’t know what will. It was written in 2008. That was 17 years ago. Has it gotten better or worse? Is the water starting to boil under you and you are realizing that something is wrong in a major way? I’d say so…read on.

I am sure he released this BECAUSE it will change the way we live our lives in the United States if this research becomes well known. Apparently if a book ends up in it’s entirety on Archive.org either the copyright has expired or the Author has released it for public consumption. Apparently Melvin Stamper has done just that. All of his research has been made public for no cost. After you read a copy of this on your computer, you might consider donating or buying a hardcopy as a thank you to him. So here is the ARCHIVE ORG link to Fruit From A Poisonous Tree It is also available on STOP THE CRIME Net

From the Amazon page:

This book is a veritable powerhouse that shatters, in one instant, the wall of lies and deceit that took decades to build upon our impressionable minds. Stamper's ability to explain complex legal and political information in a comprehensive yet concise manner is without equal. Like a master sculptor he has chipped away the 'Words of Art and Deception' to reveal the inescapable and undeniable Truth. This book has single-handedly bared the cleverly crafted schemes of a Power-lusting Elite.~ Paul Nash, DC, ND, CCN, ACU, Holistic Medicine, Minneapolis

"If only a portion of what this researcher has discovered is verifiable, we as a nation of free people must hang our heads in shame. The future generations will not forgive us or forget the terrible injustice we have let befall them."~ Fred Diaulas, Professor of Ethics, University of North Florida

"In 1954 I began my legal practice as an assistant district attorney in the city of Miami. We switched from common law pleading to statutory pleading and no one asked why. Now I know the answer, and it depresses me to no end."~ Ralph G. Mitchell, JD, Attorney at Law, St. Augustine, Florida.

From Chapter 1:

At the founding of this Republic, there were only four federal crimes:treason, counterfeiting, piracy, and crimes against the law of nations. Now there are three thousand federal crimes, three hundred thousand federal administrative regulations, many of which are punishable as crimes, and about eighty-five thousand local governments with five hundred thirteen thousand elected officials, or one in every five hundred people. We have an estimated forty-five million laws – state, federal and local. God, the Creator of the universe, gave us only ten laws with which to live our lives, and although I fail often, I try to conduct my life by those Ten Commandments. It would be impossible, however, to obey forty-five million laws.

Those millions of laws and the government enforcers are destroying our Republic. In 1900, one in every fifteen dollars went for government use; in the year 2000 it is nearly one in every two. We must contend with sixty-five times more laws than our grandfathers did at the turn of the 20th Century, the most cruel and unjust of those being the tax laws.

Every federal program takes on a life of its own, so it will be extremely difficult to transfer power from the federal government to the states. It is difficult to change, much less kill or transfer a federal program once it has been established, even after it has outlived its usefulness. The New Deal view of an all-powerful central government must be replaced with a firm separation of powers if this republic is to survive.

Increasingly in the last hundred years, powerful corporate interests have deliberately subverted the intent of the Founders by financing the appointment of judges who would enhance corporate and federal power and weaken the constitutional system of checks and balances.

While many today attack the New Deal as representing the demise of constitutional government in America, the assaults actually began in the late 1800s, when federal courts led by the Supreme Court started chipping away at state sovereignty. This allowed the federal government to assume numerous duties and responsibilities that under the constitution had been reserved to the states or the people.

Recalcitrant southern states did not turn to the Supreme Court to leave the Union before the Civil War, partly because the Constitution does not grant the federal courts the right to control state sovereignty. The Constitution did not create a judicial supremacy, and there is extensive evidence that the Founders never granted the Supreme Court the power to rule over the President, Congress, or the states.

Every July 4th we honor the signing of the Declaration of Independence. By signing that document, the founding fathers, many of whom were Deists, pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to the premise that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights, to be secured by a government that was subject to and inferior to the consent of the governed.

The British pursued them as traitors to the king. Of the fifty-six original signers, nine did not live to see freedom, five were imprisoned, and seventeen lost everything they had. Their sacrifice for the Constitution of the United States has guided this nation through a continuing effort to bring liberty and justice for all. Can any of us do less?…

…The “Rule of John Ashcroft,” whereby federal officials on a whim create new rules to bind and penalize private citizens, has replaced the Rule of Law – the classical concept endorsed by the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780 as a restraint on government power.

Each night we are deluged with “cop” shows that reveal how far out of its box the beast of government has crawled. Government agents dressed like military commandos wearing black jumpsuits, bulletproof vests and armament that would give a seasoned military force pause to reflect, wear full head masks to conceal their identity. No one busy doing the constitutional work of the Republic needs to wear ski masks concealing their identity. Criminals and outlaws wear masks, not constitutional officers. They bash in doors and throw the inhabitants to the floor, screaming children watching in horror as their parents are manacled and dragged off to prison.

The government is supposed to set the example that we the citizens are required to emulate. When the government breaks the law, then there exists no law. We have anarchy. That, I am afraid, is the state of the union as of today. ….

…. I am not anti-government, anti-military, or anti-American. For twelve years I served in the United States Marine Corps in both active and inactive duty all over the world. I served an additional nine years as a Police Officer, always defending the Constitution of the United States of America, always in harm’s way. Veterans like me joined the military because of our love of Country and our constitutional obligation. At all times I have defended our Constitution against enemies, foreign and domestic. When I volunteered, I never imagined there were any real “domestic enemies.” Today I know otherwise. The following is a partial example of the activities of those “domestic enemies.”

In 1997, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette exposed the “Tuskeegee Experiment.” It was conducted for forty years, from 1932 to 1972. According to the Associated Press, “The government withheld treatment from 399 black men with syphilis so they could study how it spreads and kills.”

That’s not an “experiment;” that’s genocide. Whether it happens to one Black man or ten Eskimos or three Hispanics, it is wrong and violates everything this country stands for. President Clinton publicly apologized on behalf of this government to the aging male survivors. But it wasn’t just the 399 men who were damaged. Their spouses also got the disease, causing their children to be born deformed. All told, 6,000 Americans were sickened, deformed or killed as a result of The UNITED STATES Government’s “Tuskeegee experiment” to study how syphilis kills. President Clinton didn’t bother to acknowledge their suffering.

In 1977 during the Senatorial Select Committee on Intelligence hearings (reported in “Project MK-Ultra; the CIA’s Program of Research in Behavior Modification”), the CIA revealed that over forty universities and institutions were involved in extensive testing and experimentation using covert drugs on unwitting citizens at all social levels. In 1977, the University of Maryland newspaper reported that during the 1950s and 1960s, forty-four colleges, fifteen research foundations, twelve hospitals, and three prisons knowingly participated in MK Ultra experiments, but people that were experimented upon were never informed or asked to consent to be “guinea pigs.”

Project MK Ultra was one of the biggest military experiments (there were one hundred forty-nine sub-projects) and lasted for years. It included human drug and biological testing by the Department of Defense (DOD) under the direction of the CIA over entire American communities. The Bureau of Narcotics and even the IRS participated in MK Ultra. When you see these government documents, they are more frightening than the rumors because our government actually admits to participating in these experiments.

In 1950, the UNITED STATES government released bacteria – “serratia marcesens” – that cause pneumonia and urinary tract infections into the San Francisco Bay. The bacteria were “aerosolized” by the surf and blown inland to study how effective an offensive biological weapon would be against the people of San Francisco. According to the report, it blew fifty miles inland. People died as a result of that experiment. Incidentally, the amount of “serratia marcesens” still remaining in San Francisco is three times the national average. It follows that we can legitimately ask how much of the syphilis that we have in the South today is a direct result of conducting the Tuskeegee experiment for forty years when they could have stopped it? How much of today’s other diseases are a result of government “experiments”? Is it possible, as some have published, that AIDS is a product of one of these government experiments?

At the U.S. Army Biological Weapons Research facility at Fort Dietrich, Maryland, “weaponized” mosquitoes were developed. They actually grew viruses inside mosquitoes, placed the mosquitoes in balloons, released the balloons from aircraft over American communities and infected people. They had to infect people to tell how far the disease went and how far it would spread. How many of today’s diseases are direct results of those experiments?

Tuskeegee was not a one-time anecdote; it’s just the tip of an iceberg that indicates they’re still doing experiments on the American people.

Another experiment was done in 1966 at Kessler Air Force Base. In 1966, 12,000 recruits at Kessler received the “micro plasma vaccine.” Obviously another experiment.

“MK Ultra” considered various means of controlling human behavior; it was literally a mind control project.

“MK Action” was funded with CIA money through the Geschicter Foundation at Georgetown University. In the 1977 congressional hearing, Dr. Geschicter testified that during the Vietnamese War, the CIA didn’t know if various Vietnamese nationals were double agents. Therefore, the CIA included a material in the anti-cholera vaccine given to pro-American Vietnamese, which made them glow when they were exposed to an ultraviolet light and helped identify those who rejoined the Viet Cong. This may be a clever wartime strategy, but it illustrates that as early as the 1960s, our government used vaccinations for purposes other than the prevention of disease.

The 1977 Senate Hearing report (Biological Testing Involving Human Subjects by the Department of Defense) actually says that unwitting Americanpeople were involved in open air testing. For example, it says, “The Army was using live organisms which we know can infect human beings.” The Food and Drug Administration allowed it; entire cities were involved in the testing of these biological agents.

Our government even placed biological warfare agents in the New York City subway to see how many people would be infected. They did the same thing in Pennsylvania’s Kittatinny and Tuscarora turnpike tunnels. You would drive through and receive aerosolized bacteriological agents.

On Page 59 …..

The Great Depression supplied the diversion needed to keep the people’s attention away from what the government was doing. The Social Security program was implemented, along with numerous other socialistic “New Deal” programs that invited the American people to volunteer to be the sureties behind the United States’ new registered property and adhesion contracts through the legal presumption that they were 14th Amendment United States subjects. We are permitted to contract with anyone, even the government, so for the promise of benefits from the federal government, we traded away our unalienable rights and put on a mask of the subject person.

Massive registration of property through United States agencies, including the States of the Union as instrumentalities of the federal government in bankruptcy, assured the United States and its officers and instrumentalities (the states) that they would become wealthy beyond their wildest expectations, as predicted by Colonel House.

Edward Mandell House had this to say in a private meeting with Woodrow Wilson (President, 1913-1921) From the private papers of Woodrow Wilson:

“[Very] soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a National system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will affect our security as a charge back for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer not being able to work and earn a living. They will be our Chattel and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions. Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two would figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor or to this fraud which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner; every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.” ….

On Page 74,79 …..

THE ABSENCE OF A STATUTE CREATING EITHER THE BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE OR INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

The Constitution requires that law create offices or agencies. Pursuant to this mandate, on July 1, 1862, during the Civil War, Congress created several bureaus in branches of the federal government. But did it create during the same time the predecessor of the Internal Revenue Service, the Bureau of Internal Revenue?

In 1972, Internal Revenue Manual 1100 was published in both the Federal Register and Cumulative Bulletin (see 37 Fed. Reg. 20960, 1972- 2 Cum. Bul. 836.) On the very first page of this Manual, published in the Bulletin, the following admission was made:

“(3) By common parlance [sic] and understanding of the time, an office of the importance of the Office of Commissioner of Internal Revenue was a bureau. The Secretary of the Treasury in his report at the close of the calendar year 1862 stated that, ‘The Bureau of Internal Revenue has been organized under the Act of the last session...’”

Also it can be seen that Congress had intended to establish a Bureau of Internal Revenue, or thought they had, from the act of March 3 1863, in which provision was made for the President to appoint with Senate confirmation a Deputy Commissioner of Internal Revenue “…who shall be charged with such duties in the bureau of internal revenue as may be prescribed by the Secretary of the Treasury, or as may be required by law, and who shall act as Commissioner of internal revenue in the absence of that officer, and exercise the privilege of franking all letters and documents pertaining to the office of internal revenue.”

In other words, “the office of internal revenue” was “the bureau of internal revenue,” and the act of July 1, 1862, is the organic act of today’s Internal Revenue Service.

This statement again appears in a similar publication appearing at 39 Fed. Reg. 11572, 1974-1 Cum. Bul. 440, as well as the current IRM 1100, essentially admitting that Congress never created either the Bureau of Internal Revenue or the Internal Revenue Service. That Congress thought it had created this agency is an admission that even the government itself cannot find anything that created either agency. The only office created by the act of July 1, 1862, was the Office of the Commissioner; that’s an individual, not an agency consisting of over 100,000 employees. Neither the Bureau nor the Service was actually created by any of these acts. Congress woman Pat Danner has acknowledged this deficiency: “You are quite correct when you state that an organization with the actual name ‘Internal Revenue Service’ was not established by law.”

TITLE 31 USC

The organization of the Department of the Treasury can be found in Title 31 USC, §3. You will not find the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Internal Revenue Service, the Secret Service, or the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms listed. I learned that the Bureau of Internal Revenue, a.k.a., Internal Revenue, internal revenue, Internal Revenue Service, the Bureau of Internal Revenue Service, internal revenue service, Official Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Alcohol Administration, Director Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are one and the same organization. Their organizational offices and field offices have not been recorded in the Federal Register. They are all invisible as a matter of law.

Constructive Fraud

My investigation discovered that, except for the very few who are engaged in specific or licensed activities, the Citizens of the fifty States of the united States of America have never been required to file or to pay “income taxes.” The Federal government is engaged in constructive fraud on a massive scale. Americans who have been frightened into filing and paying “income taxes have been robbed. Millions of lives have been ruined. Thousands of innocent people have been imprisoned on the pretense they violated a law that does not exist. Marriages have been destroyed; property has been levied upon to pay taxes that were never owed. Many have been driven to suicide or insanity. The home of the free and land of the brave is not a description that I would give to the modern day United States.

From pages 98-100

THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANK - MONUMENTAL FRAUD IN AMERICA’S HISTORY

“Man can live and satisfy his wants only by ceaseless labor; by the ceaseless application of his faculties to natural resources. This process is the origin of property. But it is also true that a man may live and satisfy his wants by seizing and consuming the products of the labor of others. This process is the origin of plunder. Since man is naturally inclined to avoid pain and since labor is pain in itself, it follows that men will resort to plunder whenever plunder is easier than work. “When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men living in society, they create for themselves, in the course of time, a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” – The Law, by Frederick Bastiat, Economist and Statesman (June, 1850)

Banks are established for one reason and one reason only: to plunder the wealth of diligent, honest, hardworking people. Impenetrable secrecy shrouds the issue of money, banking, finance and economics. Each year thousands of students spend enormous sums of money and time attending Ivy League schools in a futile attempt to exalt and legitimize a system that, at its very core, is based upon the blackest of evil, theft and usury. Our Founding Fathers had no difficulty whatsoever understanding the agenda of the bankers, and they constructed our Constitution to protect us from that force of darkness.

They hated the Bank of England in particular and felt that even if we were successful in winning our independence from King George, we could still never truly be a nation of freemen unless we started with an honest money system. Only a $50,000 education could convince a man that a thief is honest, that wrong is right and day is night. Most of these Ivy League club members become lawyers. These lawyers and judges then populate the justice system of this country protecting the international bankers. On one side of this justice highway stand these warped intellects; we, the American people, stand on the other. The only things in the middle of the road are dead skunks and ignorant people.

For some strange reason, the men who have created this elaborate scheme, whose sole purpose is the plunder of our national wealth, are the same morons who claim to be brilliant, educated, and informed. Even they cannot seem to agree on much of anything when it comes to banking or money.

“An International Monetary Fund seminar of eminent economists couldn’t agree on what money is and how banks create it.” – Wall Street Journal (September 24, 1971)

After reading this book, you will understand more about money and banking than the average banker knows. You will be equipped with information that you need to know and of which were deprived by your government-funded public education. You can stop living as though someone else held your destiny in his hands.

“Those who create and issue credit and money, direct the policies of government, and hold in the hollow of their hands the destiny of the people.” – The Right-Honorable Reginald McKenna, Midland Bank of England,

Secretary of the Exchequer “Whoever controls the money in any country is master of all its legislation and commerce.” – President James Garfield

EXPOSING THE FRAUD

“Centralization of credit in the hands of the State, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.” – 5th Plank of the Communist Manifesto, by Karl Marx (1848)

What is the “Federal Reserve Banking System”? The “Fed,” as it is commonly referred to, is privately owned. It is part of an international banking cartel, owned by an exclusive cadre of the most wealthy and powerful individuals on the face of the earth. The Fed is not in any demonstrable way part of our federal government, any more than is Federal Express. Federal Express will, however, give you service for purchase. The Federal Reserve Banks’ intended purpose is to fleece the American people by stealing our wealth under the pretext of a “government-regulated central banking system” that calls itself “Federal.”

75 Congressional Record 12595-12603: “The Federal Reserve Banks are privately owned, locally controlled corporations.” Lewis vs. U.S., 680 F2d 1239, 1241 (1982)

“From a legal standpoint these banks are private corporations, organized under a special act of Congress, namely, the Federal Reserve Act. They are not in the strict sense of the word, ‘Government banks.’” – William P.G. Harding, Governor of the Federal Reserve Board (1921)

The U.S. Constitution, Art. 1 § 8 states: “The Congress shall have Power... To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof...

This power is granted by the People and vested only in the United States Congress. Yet Congress re-delegated this power, contrary to the Supreme Law of the Land, the Constitution for the United States.

The Federal Reserve Act is in direct violation of the Constitution, because no provision was ever made by the People for Congress to do so.

“Congress cannot delegate or sign over its authority to any individual, corporation or foreign nation.” – 16th Corpus Juris Secundum, § 141

“The powers of the legislature are defined, and limited; and that those limits may not be mistaken, or forgotten, the constitution is written. To what purpose are powers limited, and to what purpose is that limitation committed to writing, if these limits may, at any time, be passed by those intended to be restrained? The distinction, between a government with limited and unlimited powers, is abolished, if those limits do not confine the persons on whom they are imposed, and if acts prohibited and acts allowed, are of equal obligation. It is a proposition too plain to be contested, that the constitution controls any legislative act repugnant to it; or, that the legislature may alter the constitution by an ordinary act.” – U.S. Supreme Court in Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 368

“The general rule is that an unconstitutional statute, whether federal or state, though having the form and name of law, is in reality no law, but is wholly void, and ineffective for any purpose, since unconstitutionality dates from the time of its enactment, and not merely from the date of the decision so branding it. No one is bound to obey an unconstitutional law and no courts are bound to enforce it.” – 16th American Jurisprudence, § 256, 2nd Ed.

The Federal Reserve Act, as passed by Congress, December 23, 1913, has since become the biggest fraud in the history of this country. Its passage occurred because of self-serving politicians that were more interested in lining their pockets than upholding their oath of office.

This is how it started….

TREASON’S RESORT…

DOWNLOAD THE PDF and read the complete book! We have been lied to continually all our lives! C.L.

From page 110-113

How the Federal Reserve creates money out of thin air.

Centuries ago in the city of Babylon, a goldsmith named Jebidiah had the only safe in the entire city and was proud to show it off to all of his friends. The friends were so impressed with Jebidiah’s safe, they asked him if he would take their gold for safekeeping, as crime was on the rise and they feared its loss by burglars.

Jebidiah was glad to share his resource with his friends, and issued them receipts in the form of shares.

One pound of gold on deposit would equal one hundred shares in the form of receipts. As more customers took advantage of the safe, the receipts were passed out among the townspeople for payment of services, and the need to withdraw the gold was nearly eliminated. Jebidiah noticed that there was never more than 10% of the gold ever withdrawn; 90% remained safe in the vault. So, in discussion with his wife, Jebidiah began issuing to many people receipts for gold, ten times the quantity of actual gold in the vault, while charging interest for the receipts. Needless to say, Jebidiah prospered. This was one of the first experiments with fractional reserve banking.

Unfortunately for Jebidiah the king signed, with his neighbor to the south, a trade treaty which removed all trade tariffs. The result was that all of the businesses in Babylon moved south to the neighboring country. There the labor rate was one tenth that of Babylon, and with no trade barriers the businessmen could send their products back across the border and make huge profits from the reduced labor costs and no tariffs. (Sounds a great deal like the NAFTA and GATT agreements, doesn’t it?) The businessmen, however, needed capital to establish their new businesses in the new business community to the south.

They went to Jebidiah and presented him with their receipts to reclaim their gold. The other customers, to whom he had sold receipts, also wanted gold for them so that they also might invest and take advantage of this new treaty. The result was, of course, a disaster for Jebidiah. There was not sufficient gold on deposit to cover the demand. He was dragged from his shop and crucified on the spot.

That is how things were done in the criminal justice system of the time.

One night at the dinner table, Jebidiah’s two sons discussed the recent events and decided that their father’s idea was still a viable option if it were modified. The next day they opened their vault for business once again with a few changes. First, the brothers demanded up to 200% security for all of the receipts they issued to the customers who did not deposit actual gold with them. The borrower pledged twice the value of what he received and also paid an interest on the principle value borrowed. Another requirement was that the receipts would not be redeemable except by giving a 90-day notice of withdrawal. In addition, the brothers inserted on the loan contract a clause which gave them a right to declare the loan immediately due and payable, regardless of the due date on the note, and repayable only in gold.

Business, because of the treaty, was good for all and business prospered until the king had a dispute with the neighboring sovereign and canceled the treaty. The brothers began calling in the loans, foreclosed on all security, liquidated the securities at a discount for a profit of 60% and were still able to deliver to the depositors all of their gold within 90 days, per the deposit agreement. They grew rich beyond belief and began to branch out to other towns and countries. They were the worlds’ first fractional reserve bankers, and the business plan hasn’t changed substantially for centuries.

This is how the Federal Reserve Bank and all of your local friendly bankers operate today. Now you know how the system of fractional banking works and how destructive it has been to any nation that has been foolish enough to permit it.

Fractional reserve banking has been scientifically reconstructed for the present needs of today. The receipts are now legally determined by our government to be a replacement for the gold. If you look closely at your “money,” you will notice that it is a “Federal Reserve Note.” A note is a debt instrument. In the past, the receipt was an acknowledgment of the banker’s debt to you, and the gold you had on deposit was payable on demand. Your money (note) has no such payable on demand notice on it, and all you will receive from the bank on payment demand is a blank stare. What we have now is a debt instrument being used to pay off other debt instruments.

Federal Reserve Notes are not federal, represent no monetary reserves and no longer conform to the definition of notes. Failing to state who, will pay what, when or to whom - they ceased to be legal tender notes, (offers of money) almost 60 years ago. They are in fact instruments of legalized THEFT. C.L.

When you make a loan, the money that you borrow is on ledger as a credit to your account by a journal entry on the creditor’s record. If you wrote a check on the account and deposited that check in another bank, Bank Two considers this new money, and it can lend against that deposit at a ten to one ratio. If Bank Two lends this new money to another individual who then writes a check on Bank One, Bank One lends against this deposit at the same ten to one ratio and the multiples of ten to one go on and on and on to infinity.

The courts or Congress have never repealed that provision in the Uniform Commercial Code, but go stone cold deaf and blind to the use of Federal Reserve Notes to pay off debt. When you mortgage your home for a loan by executing a mortgage deed, whether you receive a credit on your account or are given the cash (Federal Reserve Notes), you have given the bank something of value – your promise of labor – in return for nothing of value.

All across the country, property owners are having their mortgages canceled because they can prove that no equal consideration was given for their support of the mortgage. The banks are scared to death you will find out about this fraud. When a government owns the press and can print an unlimited number of worthless notes and can borrow with no limit on the notes it legalizes, there is no need to tax the citizens. The only reason for the government to go through the ritual of taxing you is to control you. The sole purpose of the tax they exact from you is to get all of that worthless paper out of circulation; otherwise inflation would consume the economy within a matter of months. The Federal Reserve can create inflation or deflation at its whim. It creates prosperity, inflation or depression anytime it wishes. IT CONTROLS ALL OF US.

The people in control of the presses (FED) can pay old debts with the inflated currency. They just keep the presses rolling. Just to survive, the rest of us are then required to spend all that we have before its devaluation makes it worthless. (The only thing that give it any VALUE is the FAITH WE put in it! It is ALREADY WORTHLESS FROM THE SECOND IT GOES INTO CIRCULATION! C.L.) Mexico, Argentina and Brazil are prime examples of what awaits this country. In a central banking system, the only ones who profit are the owners of the central bank. If our government officials had one honest bone in their body, which is doubtful, they would buy back the Federal Reserve franchise and do what they are Constitutionally-required to do: print money by and for the Treasury, interest free. (I disagree with Melvin here. The Constitution is explicit in its DEMAND to use gold and silver AS MONEY not some other kind of paper instrument! See Article 1 Sections 8 and 10 &

C.L. )

Legal taxes on things properly taxable would be ample revenue to secure that money. It is not a widely published fact, but America has been in bankruptcy since 1933. (12 USC 9 (a); Executive Orders 6073, 6102, 6111, 6260).

Our Secretary of the Treasury is both the receiver in that bankruptcy and the Governor of the International Monetary Fund. This organization, made up of international bankers, pays the Secretary’s salary, not us. Doesn’t that make him an agent of a foreign power? You bet it does, and I can assure you that the Honorable Secretary has the best interests of the bankers in mind and not that of We the People. If he is an agent of the International Monetary Fund, then are not his sub-agents the IRS also foreign agents? You bet they are. By law, a foreign agent who does not file as such is committing a felony. (Section 64 of Title 22 of the United States Code) You now know how the FED creates money with the stroke of a pen. Now I will explain mankind’s eternal curse – usury, commonly known as interest.

Many civilizations have lived productive lives on this earth having no knowledge of interest or the repayment of money loaned. Men such as Jebidiah’s sons developed the concept of usury in order for them to get rich on their brethren’s labor. Usury is illegal in the Moslem world and punishable by death if detected.

Outlawed in Europe and other continents for over three centuries, the penalty for anyone charging interest was severe: sometimes the death penalty was administered to those lazy and greedy loan sharks who wished to inflict usury on their neighbors.

How I long for the good old days once again!

Readers… You have got to get this and get PISSED off a LOT. I know I sure am. As I get through the book I will add sections to this post to cause your interest in freedom to grow. We are being screwed big time. I was no page C.L.

This is on the front cover: American Blacks were set free a slaves but never as free men!

All you own belongs to the Federal Reserve!

You are made a slave by the way your name is spelled!

The Patriot Act emasculates the Bill of Rights!

The Constitution was set aside during the Civil War and has never been in effect since!

This is the back cover. Read it and realize we have a problem readers! When you are done say…GO TO HELL! C.L.