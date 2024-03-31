Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Liberty Uncensored Newspaper
Apr 1, 2024

Great work!

Constitution didn't curtail the people, only set limits on governments.

Private people have the right to do whatever the fuck they want, until they impede on the rights of others. That is the only line that requires justice. Government, through the constitution was meant to be the mediator between those parties and to defend the rights of the people.

That never really happened though. The constitution was ignored from the outset. Tyrants will be tyrants. Slaves will be slaves.

A mature society needs no laws. Only a rotten society requires a mommy/daddy state to manage them.

Ultimately, nothing will change until the people rise up and take back what is theirs by God and Nature. Ideas and conjecture will not bring about the change... ideas concretized and set in action will.

Joe Keysor
Apr 6, 2024

Unfortunately many people in government, academia and the media don't see it that way. They think the proper function of the law is to create their ideal society. They think capitalism is theft and socialist income redistribution is justice. And the vast majority of them have no regard for a creator - not that I am telling you anything new.

