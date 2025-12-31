Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Utopian Fool
1h

It helps to know that the etymology of "anarchy" signifies "without a ruler" and I am 100% in agreement with your position. However, the majority of people seem to feel a need to kowtow to any form of authority which, coupled with a strong gregarious instinct, generally leads to unthinking submission to just about anything !

Fritz Freud
1hEdited

Zen Anarchy & Freedom

The Perfect Argument to expose the NWO

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/zen-anarchy-and-freedom?utm_source=publication-search

Oh and I am all up for creating a voluntary society... a parallel society covered as an NGO as a umbrella to cover the real necessities of life and create a new beginning for Humanity.

Revolution as a Business Model

Can’t fix this shit... so create a Parallel Economy and starve these Fuckers out

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/revolution-as-a-business-model

You can forward this to your friend too.

I know he wouldlike it.

