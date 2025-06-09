Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Depswah's avatar
Depswah
16h

Thank you for an outstanding article. I personally, am a member and donor to Hillsdale College.

Blessings ~

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
16h

Moral and religious people - Another way of saying people who live in love not fear. To live in love is to " Do unto others as you would have them do unto you ". To live in fear is not that.

We live on a Planet that has been run on fear, for the most part and is being run on fear. So the language of fear - hate, judgement, anger, lust, greed, envy, lying, deceit, war, etc......... is the language of this Planet, not the language of love - closeness, acceptance, honesty, truth, cooperation, etc.....

The Constitution is an attempt at using the language of love, an attempt to give something else rather than fear as a way to live on this planet.......

Problem is, the people who love power and money - those who live in fear - are the ones who rise to the top and so the Constitution is attacked and made worthless, since it is a roadblock to what the end goal is of these "achievers " - To have absolute power and control over all. ( The sure way to be feared and not to be afraid. )

So, the solution, the basic problem that needs to be solved is for people to start living in love, not fear. Going after any other symptom or group of symptoms is not a solution but a masking of the real cause of all our problems - living in fear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by Courageous Lion and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture