Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Timber Wolf's avatar
Timber Wolf
13h

While I do agree that Our Lord Jesus Christ is King of King and Lord of Lords and the Lion of Juda who will come swooping in on a White Horse at His Second Coming to Slay the Godless at Armageddon and all that, as per "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" but one must beware of putting too much stock in mystical metaphor. Our Lord Jesus Christ did many mysterious things. He spat into earth and made a paste for a blind man's eye- nobody ever suggested we imitate that- and wrote the sins of men in the dust of the earth before a condemned prostitute. He did call this Canaanite Woman a Dog not because he was racist nor exclusive, but in a roundabout way to commend her for having the Chutzpah to ask something of His Mercy.

One might recall that early on the Gospel of St John, He did not treat a promiscuous Samaritan Woman in the same way, but rather engaged her in a theological conversation that led to her conversion.

Meanwhile, comparing Our Lord to Hysterical Figures is fraught with danger. After Three Volumes of Don Jeffrey's Hidden History, we need to be constantly wary of the Fake and Ghey. Neither George Washington nor Robert Edgar Lee were the men of our history books. As for the Austrian Painter, he was little more than a Crisis Actor, and the British retreat from Dunkirk was all part of the plan to let Germany have France early on, to ensure a still bigger fireworks show and yet more slaughter in the years to come.

In the Holy Hearts of Jesus and Mary.

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5 replies by Courageous Lion and others
Nancy Henderson's avatar
Nancy Henderson
14h

You have left out that Jesus took the gift from Israel and gave it to the gentiles the dogs as you put it.

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1 reply by Courageous Lion
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