I am reminded of the words to the song “Onward Christian Soldiers” which was actually excluded from some Hymn Books due to the “radical” Jesus it portrayed. Well, a friend of mine, Nick Palmer wrote the following that I wish to share with my readers because frankly, it brings a lot of the Bible under a new light. Another post I’ve made called Tactical Jesus has raised a stir amongst the effeminized “Christian” men in our midst…let’s see what this one does! C.L.

I believe the picture above is an accurate portrayal of Jesus due to the letter posted in A Blue Eyed Baby Boy? In a Manger? In a Stable? WHAT?

Now on to Nick’s essay…

OUR GREAT AND ALMIGHTY GENERAL

There is a lie that your preachers love to repeat while having the audacity to stand behind a pulpit calling themselves a real Man of God. This lie claims that we are all the same and we are all children of God. It is a poison that has infected the pulpits and pews.

They claim that the path they’re walking is a narrow path, but all these self-proclaimed preachers repeat the same nonsense. This is not a narrow path if you’re all on it saying the same thing and making the same false claims. That is a Highway to Hell, and if you’re a self-proclaimed preacher, you’re in the fast lane. That is the pathway that leads to destruction. Many will be deceived, and many means most, and most means almost everyone.

Thinking you will never be deceived, or that you couldn’t quite possibly be deceived because you’re just too smart, is not only arrogant, but it goes directly against Scripture. We have all either been deceived or are currently being deceived by following this false, all-inclusive gospel. For some, it isn’t even deception at this point, because they know the truth, but they either lack the courage to say it, or they’re doing it for monetary gain, or both.

They want to preach this all-inclusive gospel because that means more “people” will put money in their tiny hat that is passed around during collection. That means they can buy a fancy car or a really big house and give in to all their evil little desires. We know what Jesus says about these people and what He is going to tell them when He sees them. “I never knew you, depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.”

When I try to keep things simple with these folks that believe in this one-world church, I remind them of Matthew 15:24, when Jesus says that He came only for the lost sheep of the house of Israel. I tell them how Jesus calls the Canaanite woman a dog and how He is, in fact, racist. Most of the time, they are clueless that these verses even exist. But once they do a few Google searches, they come back with the same response. They say, “Well, keep reading, because Jesus grants her request and He blesses the Canaanite woman by immediately healing her daughter who is possessed.”

Then they make the claim that because of this act, Jesus is now all-inclusive, loves everyone, and will soon be returning to bring us all around a campfire with his banjo to sing “Kumbaya, my Lord.” When in reality, they couldn’t be further from the truth.

Jesus did not change His mission in Matthew 15. He did not open the covenant to the world, and He did not make the Canaanite woman an Israelite. He did not offer her salvation. He gave her a crumb. A crumb of temporary mercy. That is all. She remained a dog, and she remained outside. He was being a great and noble general and simply granting her request, only after her admitting who He is and who she is—Him being the Son of David and her being a dog, a Canaanite, an enemy.

Now we are going to take a look at what scripture really says and also examine the pattern of other great generals throughout history to show how Jesus’ actions were simply those of OUR Great and Almighty General.

Every one of these General’s I am going to talk about understood something that modern Christians have forgotten: mercy is not always virtue. Mercy must be measured and serve the mission. Mercy must never compromise the covenant order.

We will look at General Robert E. Lee, George Washington, William the Conqueror, Alexander the Great, King David and see what happens when a commander shows mercy to an enemy who does not deserve it when we examine Hitler at Dunkirk. Finally, when we are done we will see that Jesus is the greatest General of all and His act toward the Canaanite woman was the act of a commander that knows exactly what to give and exactly how much, without ever betraying His orders.

Robert E. Lee - Mercy to a Fallen Brother

December 1862. The Battle of Fredericksburg. The Union army has been bloodily beaten. Thousands of Federal wounded lie on the frozen ground in front of the stone wall at Marye’s Heights. The cold is killing them as surely as bullets.

Robert E. Lee looks out upon the field of suffering enemy soldiers. He does not gloat or leave them to die. He orders his own men to care for the Union wounded and sends a message to General Burnside. He offered a truce so the dead could be buried and the wounded could be evacuated.

Sergeant Richard Kirkland of the 2nd South Carolina jumps over the stone wall with canteens of water and begins giving drinks to the wounded Union soldiers. He moved among the Union wounded, offering water and in some versions of the story, also blankets or clothing. Soldiers from both sides watched in silence, recognizing the humanitarian effort. Cries for water spread across the field as others realized what was happening. Kirkland continued his efforts for an hour and a half before he collapsed. When Lee hears of this, he honors the act. Kirkland becomes known as the Angel of Marye’s Heights.

After the battle of Chantilly, also known as Ox Hill, General Lee returns the body of Union General Philip Kearny under a flag of truce with a respectful note of condolence.

Kearny, a one-armed veteran of the Mexican-American War (also known as the “Fighting General” or “Kearny the Magnificent”), commanded a division in the Union III Corps. While riding in the rain and poor visibility to rally his troops or scout the lines, he mistakenly entered Confederate positions and was shot and killed by a Confederate soldier who ordered him to surrender. Kearny was widely respected for his bravery and leadership.

This act of military courtesy and respect is consistent with ancient traditions among professional soldiers and warriors even during fierce fighting. (Kearny was transported to Washington and buried at Arlington National Cemetery.)

General Lee showed mercy because he recognized the Union soldiers were fellow Christian and fellow Americans. They were his own kind. They were not subhuman enemies. They were brothers who had been led astray by corrupt politicians. He fought to preserve White Christian civilization in the South and showed mercy when it was called for. This is the mark of a noble commander.

George Washington - Mercy to a Conscripted Enemy

December 1776. The American Revolution is on the verge of collapse. Washington’s army has been driven out of New York and across New Jersey. Morale is shattered. The cause seems hopeless.

On Christmas night, Washington crosses the icy Delaware River with 2,400 men. They march through a blizzard to Trenton, where a garrison of nearly 1,500 Hessian mercenaries is stationed. These are German soldiers hired by the British Crown. They are despised as foreign butchers.

Washington attacks at dawn, The Hessians are caught completely by surprise. Within an hour, the battle is over. Washington captures approximately 900 Hessian soldiers.

Now watch what he does. He does not execute them. He does not throw them in dungeons. He orders his men to treat them humanely. He gives them food, medical care, and warm shelter. Then he makes them an offer: return to Germany after the war, or stay in America and become citizens.

Between 25-40% of them stay. They marry American women and learn English. They become productive members of the new nation. Some even fight for the American cause in later battles.

Why did Washington show mercy? Because he recognized these men were not volunteers. They were conscripts, forced into service by their German princes. They were not ideological enemies. They were fellow Caucasian Europeans caught in a system that used them as pawns.

Washington’s mercy was also strategically brilliant. It undermined British propaganda. It encouraged further Hessian desertions. It made it harder for the British to recruit mercenaries.

The lesson here is mercy can turn potential enemies into citizens when they are of the same racial and cultural stock.

William the Conqueror – Mercy to a Submitted People

October 1066. William of Normandy defeats Harold Godwinson at Hastings. The English army is shattered. But the English people do not immediately submit. The nobles crown a new king, Edgar the Aetheling, and prepare to resist.

William does not storm London directly. He marches around the city, burning and pillaging the countryside. He cuts off all supplies and escape routes. The English leaders watch their country burn and realize they cannot win.

They come out to submit at Berkhamsted. They bring Edgar with them. They kneel before William and swear loyalty.

William could have massacred them. That was the standard practice of the time. But he does not. He accepts their submission. He allows them to keep their lands and titles. He spares Edgar as an honored prisoner.

Within a generation, Normans and English begin to intermarry. Within three generations, they are one people. The two peoples fuse into a single nation.

Why did William show this mercy? Because he needed the English elite to help him rule. He could not govern two million Englishmen with ten thousand Normans. So he integrated them. He treated them as kin, because they were kin. All were of Israelite blood.

But note: William was not always merciful. When the northern English rebelled, he devastated the entire region. He burned villages, slaughtered cattle, and caused a famine that killed tens of thousands. His mercy was conditional: submit and live, resist and die.

The lesson: When you conquer your own kind, integrate them rather than exterminate them. Mercy can consolidate rule. But mercy without the willingness to destroy the rebellious is weakness.

David Spares Saul – Mercy to the Lord’s Anointed

King Saul is hunting David. He wants him dead. David is hiding in a cave. Saul enters that very cave to relieve himself. David’s men whisper: “This is the day! Kill him!”

David creeps forward and cuts off the corner of Saul’s robe. But he will not take his life. He says: “The Lord forbid that I should do this thing unto my master, the Lord’s anointed.”

Later, David creeps into Saul’s camp at night. Saul is sleeping. His spear is stuck in the ground by his head. David’s nephew Abishai begs: “Let me smite him with the spear even to the earth at once!”

David refuses: “Destroy him not. Who can stretch forth his hand against the Lord’s anointed and be guiltless?”

Why did David show this mercy? Because Saul was still the Lord’s anointed. He held a God-given office. David would not take matters into his own hands. He waited on Yahweh.

But note: David did kill Goliath, a blasphemer under God’s ban. He executed the Amalekite who claimed to have killed Saul. The principle is clear: do not touch the Lord’s anointed, but destroy those God has marked.

The lesson: Mercy is required when the recipient holds a God-given office, even if corrupt. We wait on Yahweh. We do not rebel against His order.

Hitler at Dunkirk – The Negative Example of Foolish Mercy

Now we must examine a negative example. A case where mercy was not noble, but catastrophic.

May 1940. The German army has trapped the British Expeditionary Force at Dunkirk. Over 338,000 British, French, and Belgian soldiers are cornered on the beaches. Their backs are to the English Channel. They have no heavy equipment, no anti-tank weapons, and no way to escape by land. The German panzer divisions are just 10 miles from the port. They can destroy the entire enemy army in a matter of hours.

Then Hitler issues the halt order. He stops the panzers. He tells them to hold their positions. He hands the job to Göring and the Luftwaffe. The Luftwaffe fails. Bad weather, RAF resistance, and sandy beaches that absorb bomb blasts. Over nine days, the British evacuate all 338,000 men using every boat they can find.

Why did Hitler do this? He believed the British were racial kin. He thought they would make peace if he showed mercy. He called them fellow Aryans. He wanted to preserve his armor for the coming war with Russia. He listened to Göring’s pride.

The British did not make peace. They did not thank Hitler for his mercy. They regrouped, rearmed, and returned on D-Day in 1944 to destroy Germany. The war continued for five more years. Tens of millions more died. Germany itself was divided and occupied.

Had Hitler crushed the BEF at Dunkirk, Britain would have lost its only field army. Churchill would likely have fallen. A peace faction might have taken power. The war in the West could have ended in 1940. Germany could have turned its full strength against the Soviet Union.

But Hitler showed mercy to an enemy who did not deserve it and did not reciprocate it. His mercy was based on a fantasy of kinship that the British themselves did not acknowledge. They saw him as a tyrant, not a brother.

The lesson: Mercy based on false sentimentality that the enemy does not reciprocate is suicidal. A general must know when to show mercy and when to destroy. Hitler did not know the difference, and Germany paid for it with its existence.

Jesus and the Canaanite Woman – The Ultimate Example

Now we come to the passage that the false teachers have twisted. Matthew 15:21-28.

Jesus withdraws to the region of Tyre and Sidon.

And behold, A Canaanite woman from those borders having come out cried out saying “Pity me, Master, Son of David! My sick daughter is possessed by a demon!”

She recognizes Him. She calls Him Master. She calls Him Son of David. She knows who He is.

Jesus ignores her. He answers not a word.

His disciples beg Him: “Dismiss her, for she cries out from behind us!”

Jesus replies: “I have not been sent except to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.”

That is His mission. He did not come for the Canaanites. He came for Israel.

The woman persists. She worships Him. She says: “Master, help me.”

Then Jesus speaks the hard word: “It is not right to take the children’s bread and cast it to dogs.”

He calls her a dog. Not a puppy. Not a pet. A dog. An unclean animal that scavenges in the streets.

Now watch her response. She does not argue. She does not scream about injustice. She does not demand equal treatment. She says: “Yes, Master, yet the little dogs eat from the crumbs falling from the table of their masters!.”

She admits she is a dog. She accepts that the children come first. She does not ask for a seat at the table. She does not ask for the children’s bread. She asks only for a crumb. A piece of leftover mercy that costs the children nothing.

Jesus then says: “O woman, great is your belief. It must be for you as you desire.” And her daughter had been healed from that moment.

Now listen carefully to what I am about to say, because this is the heart of this message.

Jesus healed her daughter in body only. Mark 7:26 says she requested “that He would cast forth the demon out of her daughter.” And Jesus granted that request. He said: “The demon has departed from your daughter!” She received exactly what she asked for. Nothing more.

Her daughter was healed bodily, but she was still a Canaanite. She did not become an Israelite. She did not receive the Adamic Spirit. She received a crumb of temporal mercy, not the bread of eternal life.

Notice what Jesus did not say. He did not say: “Thy faith hath saved thee.” He did not say: “Thou art now a child of Abraham.” He did not say: “Go, and sin no more.” He did not offer her eternal salvation. He gave her what she asked for: physical deliverance for her daughter.

Revelation 22:15 confirms this. It says: “For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.” The dogs are outside the New Jerusalem. The Canaanite woman remained a dog by race. She will not be brought into the holy city.

Now compare Jesus to Hitler. Hitler showed mercy to an enemy who did not submit, who did not acknowledge him, who did not ask for a crumb. Hitler’s mercy was based on a fantasy, and it destroyed his nation.

Jesus showed mercy to a woman who submitted completely. She acknowledged her place. She called herself a dog. She asked only for a crumb. And Jesus gave her exactly that. He did not change His mission. He did not open the covenant. He gave a measured, appropriate mercy that rewarded humility without compromising the covenant order.

The lesson: Jesus is the perfect commander. He never broke the divine order. He showed just enough mercy to reward humility but not enough to universalize the covenant.

Conclusion: Jesus is OUR Great and Almighty General

Now let us compare Jesus to the great generals we have studied.

Lee showed mercy to his own kind after the war was over. Good. But Lee lost the war.

Washington showed mercy to fellow Europeans who could be assimilated. Good. But Washington was a flawed man.

William showed mercy to the English elite to consolidate his rule. Good. But William also devastated the North.

David showed mercy to Saul because Saul was the Lord’s anointed. Good. But David was a man of blood who made mistakes.

Hitler showed mercy to an enemy who did not deserve it and destroyed his nation. Bad. Catastrophic.

Every single one of these generals made errors. Some showed too much mercy. Some showed too little. Some were simply flawed men.

Jesus made no errors. He is the perfect commander.

He knew His mission: only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. He never wavered.

He tested every petitioner and discerned their heart.

He rewarded humility and faith, but He never compromised the covenant’s boundaries.

He gave what was fitting: crumbs to the deserving dogs who submitted, bread to the children.

He did not change the gospel. He did not open the covenant to all races. He gave a crumb to a humble dog and sent her away satisfied.

The new covenant is for the house of Israel and the house of Judah alone. Jeremiah 31:31. Hebrews 8:8. God made no promises to any other people. Romans 9:4. Jesus upheld this perfectly.

So what does this mean for us?

It means we must stop preaching a false gospel of universal salvation.

It means we must restore the proper order.

It means we must show mercy only to deserving outsiders who humbly submit and acknowledge their place. But we must never give them the children’s bread.

It means we must imitate Christ’s discernment. Know when to give. Know how much to give. Know who deserves a crumb. And never compromise the covenant.

Learn from Hitler’s mistake. Do not show mercy to those who hate you and would destroy you if you gave them the chance.

Learn from Jesus’ example. Show mercy to those who submit, who acknowledge their place, who ask only for a crumb. But keep the bread for the children.

Jesus is the greatest General. Follow His example.

May Yahweh bless you and keep you. May He make His face shine upon you and give you peace. And may you never forget that the bread belongs to His Covenant children.

Amen. Nick Palmer

I end this with this…who was the NEW covenant given to? Most will say everyone. But what does the Word of God say?

Jeremiah 31vs31 31 Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah: 32 Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the LORD: 33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people. 34 And they shall teach no more every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the LORD: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the LORD: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.

Who are these people who have God’s law written on their hearts? Is surely isn’t the Muslims. It surely isn’t the fake Israel in the middle east. It surely isn’t the tribes of Africa or the Japanese or Chinese. It is one people. You can take a compass and circle all the countries in the world that were predominately Christian nations for TWO MILLENIA and you will find that they are the Celtic, Saxon, kindred Caucasian Nations that are the decedents of our Father, YAHWEH! This is to you, who are born of Adam who was a SON OF GOD. C.L.