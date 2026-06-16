Here is why…

According to my research, which led me to the research of others, Police are deliberately ramming suspects’ cars. Dozens have died — including bystanders and to top it off, some States are putting a stop to it due to the risk to everyone involved. The officer, the driver and passengers of the car being purposefully hit and innocent bystanders in other vehicles or even standing in their front yard doing nothing, like what happened to a grandmother hit by a car thrown out of control by one of these insane TVI’s.

But what is happening here in Arkansas? Well, recently a 70 year old woman didn’t stop for a county deputy here in Harrison and the deputy performed a PIT on the “fleeing” woman, who believe it or not had her emergency flashers going, and was heading to the hospital with her husband who was in the middle of a heart attack. Yes, I know the officer didn’t know she was an old woman blah blah blah. BUT he did see that the emergency flashers were going and that she was obviously not going to stop for some reason that he couldn’t fathom. My common sense would have me turning into an escort because WHY would anyone that is just speeding turn their emergency flashers on? So instead, this officer, one of rank no less, Dan Bensal, was exonerated of any possible wrong doing. After all, he has “qualified immunity” thanks to an OPINION of the supreme Court of idiots.

Here is a bit from the Atlanta Constitution news…

The GSP’s heavy reliance on PITs to end chases has contributed to Georgia having the highest death rate in police pursuits of any state in the country in recent years, according to an AJC analysis of federal crash data, U.S. Census population estimates and GSP pursuit data. And talk about twisted tyrannical logic. Georgia State Police says suspects who flee, not troopers enforcing the law, cause the pursuit. Any injuries or deaths that result would not happen if those breaking the law did not flee, GSP says. Of the 66 deaths stemming from GSP pursuits during the five-year period, 19 resulted from PITs, the AJC’s analysis found. Those killed from PITs included nine passengers. Among those killed was a 12-year-old boy who was partially ejected from an SUV that GSP forced off the road with a PIT maneuver that occurred at 87 mph; a 23-year-old man who was a passenger in a car the GSP forced off the road at 126 mph, causing it to strike a tree; and a pair of young men — ages 18 and 22 — involved in a high-speed chase in which a trooper conducted a PIT at 96 mph along I-20 in Atlanta, according to GSP crash investigation records. Most pursuits by GSP, including those that involve PITs and those that result in deaths and injuries, begin over traffic infractions.

OK, I got it, that’s Georgia. Well here is what is happening in Arkansas beyond the local incident.

My belief is that a traffic stop shouldn’t have the death penalty attached if you fail to stop. Once they have a description and a tag, that should end it. Or how about drones? How about ANYTHING besides what you see in the above video in ARKANSAS!!

Here is my contention…

It’s called DUE PROCESS. Anyone in ASP or GSP or Boone County Sheriff department ever hear of it?

Well here is a short class…

Amendment V of the Bill of rights:

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation. Isn’t killing a driver, passengers, bystanders a violation of this? ISN’T IT??? Emphasis mine.

Here is Amendment XIV. And yes, this amendment is sketchy when it comes to its “ratification” after the not so Civil War, but we seemed to be strapped with it, so here is the section we need to be concerned with. There are five sections but the 1st one is the clincher.

Section 1: All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

The following is a summary of the two amendments. Tell me if smashing into a fleeing person in an automobile or motorcycle violates the following and the above mentioned “due process”? WELL DOES IT? You would have to be a low IQ moron to claim that it doesn’t!

Overview of the Due Process Clause

The Due Process Clause is a fundamental component of the U.S. Constitution, located in two key amendments:

Fifth Amendment : Protects individuals from the federal government.

Fourteenth Amendment: Extends these protections to state governments.

Both clauses state that no person shall be deprived of “life, liberty, or property” without due process of law.

Key Protections Offered

The Due Process Clause guarantees several essential rights:

Procedural Due Process

Ensures fair procedures are followed before depriving an individual of their rights.

Requires notice and an opportunity to be heard in legal proceedings.

Substantive Due Process

Protects certain fundamental rights that are not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution.

Courts interpret these rights as essential to the concept of ordered liberty.

Historical Context

The concept of due process has roots in the Magna Carta, which emphasized the importance of lawful judgment and fair treatment. The phrase “due process of law” was first formally included in English law in the 14th century and later adopted in the U.S. Constitution to ensure that government actions are not arbitrary.

Importance of the Due Process Clause

The Due Process Clause is crucial for maintaining justice and fairness in the legal system. It prevents the government from acting unjustly and ensures that individuals have the right to defend themselves against government actions that may infringe upon their rights.

I ask you this: Isn’t the police, sheriff and highway patrol PART of the legal system? Shouldn’t we expect them to refrain from activity that puts themselves and everyone involved in danger of losing their lives, unnecessary property damage and hospital stays because someone had acted like an idiot and ran from them? Why would you want to chase down the idiot and endanger yourself and KILL the driver of the other vehicle (see video above) over some stupid traffic infraction.

I’m going to quote some of the statistics that are in the articles as well as a few other places here:

This was George State Police (GSP) I repeat this so that it will hopefully SINK IN!

Of the 66 deaths stemming from GSP pursuits during the five-year period, 19 resulted from PITs, the AJC’s analysis found. Those killed from PITs included nine passengers. Would you say that their due process was violated? THEY weren’t even driving! Among those killed was a 12-year-old boy who was partially ejected from an SUV that GSP forced off the road with a PIT maneuver that occurred at 87 mph; a 23-year-old man who was a passenger in a car the GSP forced off the road at 126 mph, causing it to strike a tree; and a pair of young men — ages 18 and 22 — involved in a high-speed chase in which a trooper conducted a PIT at 96 mph along I-20 in Atlanta, according to GSP crash investigation records. Most pursuits by GSP, including those that involve PITs and those that result in deaths and injuries, begin over traffic infractions. DID YOU READ THI? OVER A TRAFFIC INFRACTION!

The following is from ARKANSAS STATE POLICE

The following is an excerpt: BTW, this incident is in the top video. Yes, he received the DEATH PENALTY for fleeing from JUDGE DREDD.

ROGERS, Ark. — State troopers in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Georgia together saw at least 40 deaths tied to precise immobilization technique maneuvers between 2017 and June 2024. Eight of those 40 deaths took place in Arkansas. That’s according to an investigation done by our Hearst-owned partners at the San Francisco Chronicle, along with the help of journalists at 40/29 News. A PIT maneuver is when a law enforcement vehicle makes contact with a driver’s rear fender to stop the vehicle. It’s also sometimes called a tactical vehicle interview or TVI. Susan Henson says her life changed forever on April 10, 2020. Her son, Justin Battenfield, was driving a pickup truck hit by an Arkansas state trooper. The trooper was performing a PIT maneuver to try and stop him. Henson has difficulty watching the video of what happened. “Yes, I can’t watch it very much because it hurts,” Henson said. “And I just want everybody to, you know, stop.”

I don’t know about you, but these incidents really rise the LION in me. So much so that the date of April 19th 1775 keeps coming to mind and the results of that date. What do you think? Should we let these people like ASP director Michael Hager know that we the people want this to stop? Here is his phone number. (501) 618-8299 and here is his Email address: info@asp.arkansas.gov Let him know that we don’t appreciate his “doubling down” and allowing “his” troopers to endanger everyone else living in this state with these insane PIT maneuvers. Otherwise, can you at least paint a new sign on the ASP cars? That says JUDGE DREDD?

What do you think? Are you on the side of actual law and order or on the side of total CHOAS when it comes to traffic stops? Let me know in the comments below.