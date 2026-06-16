Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Acorn, RN's avatar
Acorn, RN
3d

Cops, healthcare, education are all completely corrupt to the core.

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SheThinksLiberty's avatar
SheThinksLiberty
3d

I know "everybody loves" the U.S. Constitution. I know "everybody loves" the Bill of Rights, yes? Why...we're the super dupers and we've got the super duperest government ever in the history of the world.

Oh, and we're the exceptional nation with exceptional people -- just because those people were born on or arrived to the "magic dirt."

But have you read that 5th Amendment? The Amendment within the Bill that the "Father of the Constitution," James Madison didn't want to write? Writing in a power...a power of the government scumbags to take a person's private (coughcough) property for "public use." To wit: "...nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation."

And who decides the "just compensation" for the loss of property for "public use?" Why, you know. So no crime committed...but property gone cuz it's needed for the "public."

So, we must ask ourselves, with this qualifier written into the 5th Amendment, does private property actually exist in "America" under the U.S. Constitution?

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