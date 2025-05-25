Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Robert Evenden
2h

I have taught the book of Romans several times. I applaud your detail and discussion. I take issue with one fact however: we in the United States live in a representative republic. That means “We the People” carries more authority than the state does, in the end. We are where the “buck” stops. It has been only in recent elections voter fraud has compromised that authority. God is very very interested in vested authority. So if laws on the books are immoral, (e.g. abortion), it is up to “we the people” to act on it, which we have finally done. Simplified on purpose, the principle in Romans 13 as it applies to the current American church: follow the laws. (Speed limits, dont steal, vote once, etc., etc.). But if a law on the books is immoral, work to amend or remove it,(abortion, taxes, etc). The current church seems to have withdrawn from this discussion sadly. Thank you for posting it.

