Second Amendment Meme Drop #8
It's been a while...
I approve of this meme drop. And if you do, let me know. If you don’t, well go to your mommy and complain, Karen.
Yeah. Friend says less, no guns but what happens when she needs to protect herself. And the whole thing abt 911. True.
During the plandemic, ammo prices skyrocketed, but even today, range fees combined with ammo prices can limit even the amount of necessary practice for many people, whose incomes are dissipating. Without regular practice, even the best shooter's performance can suffer after a while. Inexperienced shooters need practice even more, because dry firing or laser toys just don't simulate live fire, and safety reflexes must also be reinforced all the time.
My remedy is to limit practice to the caliber I am using on the guns I have for self-defense, and focus on accuracy, not on volume. Sadly, range fees are over $300 a year, and shooters (including their performance) are probably on camera. Around here, the annual fee is $250, and we at least have access to an interactive range for an additional $50 a year. All that added up, twice a month practice is $12.50 plus tax each time for the range and the price of the ammo used. That amounts to about $20 for 100 pieces of 9mm, 60 shots from a 380, or 30 shots from a 357, a 300BLK, or a 5.56. The most affordable ammo is the 22LR (3-400 shots for $20), but one must be a VERY good shot to trust their life on that against an attacker on PCP or multiple attackers... I am leaving out shotguns because of the recoil and the noise. From January, the $200 fee for suppressors will be gone, but in an enclosed space, only .22LR or (to some extent) a subsonic 300 BLK can be used without risking partial or full loss of hearing. Earmuffs, anyone? :)