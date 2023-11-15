If you take the hour to watch this, let me know what your reaction was like. Click the graphic to access the documentary on Rumble…

The comment I posted…

Here I sit, 6'4" tall, 235 pounds. Cyclist, weight lifter, 2nd dan in two styles of martial arts, expert marksman with handguns and rifles...in other words one BAMF...with tears running down my cheeks after watching this doc. I have four sons. All of them were home birthed, none of them ever got a SINGLE vaccine until my second youngest did because his cougar liberal moron live in sex doll CONvinced him to do so. His personality flipped inside of two months. He is not the man I knew before that. He has cancelled me and his mother going on FIVE years now.

Every one of my sister in laws children, three total got "their" vaccines. AND ALL THREE have some sort of debilitating issue including one being in the autism spectrum. I learned early on in my life, back in the 1980's about the Medical Mafia. That they are interested in NOTHING but profit motive and they don't give a flying rats behind about the side effects.

The sad thing is that people place doctors on a pedestal. They feel that the man or woman who is a doctor is 'special'. Well, I'll tell you this...if you are taught in a medical school CRAP, and believe the CRAP, your patient will be getting CRAP from you! I've read a lot, I publish on Substack. Look for me there. I have one I posted called Toxicology vs Virology. Check it out, it is on my homepage. I am Courageous Lion Jus Meum Tuebor on substack.com We need to get this out so that no one is ignorant of the reality of this. I thank the producers. And yes, NOT SHEEP. I'm not here to wake up sheep. I'm here to wake up the SLEEPING LIONS.

JUS MEUM TUEBOR!!!! Ignorance may be bliss, but it is also EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!