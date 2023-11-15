SHOT DEAD...
The Documentary the Producers Wish They Never Had To Make
If you take the hour to watch this, let me know what your reaction was like. Click the graphic to access the documentary on Rumble…
The comment I posted…
Here I sit, 6'4" tall, 235 pounds. Cyclist, weight lifter, 2nd dan in two styles of martial arts, expert marksman with handguns and rifles...in other words one BAMF...with tears running down my cheeks after watching this doc. I have four sons. All of them were home birthed, none of them ever got a SINGLE vaccine until my second youngest did because his cougar liberal moron live in sex doll CONvinced him to do so. His personality flipped inside of two months. He is not the man I knew before that. He has cancelled me and his mother going on FIVE years now.
Every one of my sister in laws children, three total got "their" vaccines. AND ALL THREE have some sort of debilitating issue including one being in the autism spectrum. I learned early on in my life, back in the 1980's about the Medical Mafia. That they are interested in NOTHING but profit motive and they don't give a flying rats behind about the side effects.
The sad thing is that people place doctors on a pedestal. They feel that the man or woman who is a doctor is 'special'. Well, I'll tell you this...if you are taught in a medical school CRAP, and believe the CRAP, your patient will be getting CRAP from you! I've read a lot, I publish on Substack. Look for me there. I have one I posted called Toxicology vs Virology. Check it out, it is on my homepage. I am Courageous Lion Jus Meum Tuebor on substack.com We need to get this out so that no one is ignorant of the reality of this. I thank the producers. And yes, NOT SHEEP. I'm not here to wake up sheep. I'm here to wake up the SLEEPING LIONS.
JUS MEUM TUEBOR!!!! Ignorance may be bliss, but it is also EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!
God bless you, Courageous Lion. You and your wife did a great job raising your kids, the best, clearly you gave it all you had. We also home-birthed, and raised our kids with a healthy suspicion of the so-called "medical" establishment and its deceptive wares. However, our younger son got his head spun in college where a so-called "mental health expert" told him after seeing him for all of twenty minutes that he is bi-polar and ADHD. The push to ply him with anti-depressants and ritalin and the rest of their despicable concoctions took off from there. Our protestations fell on deaf ears and once the "pandemic" hit soon thereafter, we, as skeptics, were cordoned off as "the enemy." Despite our ceaseless efforts, he has cut us out of his life. Tearing close families apart is top priority on the 5th generation warfare agenda. It is heart-rending but we parents must not give up! PS: A small consolation is that he did not change sex.
The Movie is heart wrenching. I wish this world was a better place. What is being done is pure evil all the way around, and convid was an accelerator to all sorts of other things equally as evil as the shot. It needs to be stop and we must all rise.
Now on another note. You send me e-mails...why when I come here do I need extra verification? It rejected my password...but it probably stems from these messages where I have to change passwords..or get a temporary...not sure what happened but click reset password...but it let me comment instead.
I phucking hate technology, and changing passwords and anything Digital...That too is evil.
I get these stories, I subscribed....the more digital you go with this website...beyond the communication will turn me off and I will lose you. Not that I want to....but keeping up with tech will shut out this lion from roaring.