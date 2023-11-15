Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Theresa Connelly
Nov 15, 2023

God bless you, Courageous Lion. You and your wife did a great job raising your kids, the best, clearly you gave it all you had. We also home-birthed, and raised our kids with a healthy suspicion of the so-called "medical" establishment and its deceptive wares. However, our younger son got his head spun in college where a so-called "mental health expert" told him after seeing him for all of twenty minutes that he is bi-polar and ADHD. The push to ply him with anti-depressants and ritalin and the rest of their despicable concoctions took off from there. Our protestations fell on deaf ears and once the "pandemic" hit soon thereafter, we, as skeptics, were cordoned off as "the enemy." Despite our ceaseless efforts, he has cut us out of his life. Tearing close families apart is top priority on the 5th generation warfare agenda. It is heart-rending but we parents must not give up! PS: A small consolation is that he did not change sex.

Kevin Buess
Nov 16, 2023

The Movie is heart wrenching. I wish this world was a better place. What is being done is pure evil all the way around, and convid was an accelerator to all sorts of other things equally as evil as the shot. It needs to be stop and we must all rise.

Now on another note. You send me e-mails...why when I come here do I need extra verification? It rejected my password...but it probably stems from these messages where I have to change passwords..or get a temporary...not sure what happened but click reset password...but it let me comment instead.

I phucking hate technology, and changing passwords and anything Digital...That too is evil.

I get these stories, I subscribed....the more digital you go with this website...beyond the communication will turn me off and I will lose you. Not that I want to....but keeping up with tech will shut out this lion from roaring.

