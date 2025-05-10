... A gang which required members to rape, pillage, and attack people as a condition of membership. A gang which financed all its activities, and bought all its clothing and equipment, with money it stole from the local population. A gang which bragged about driving nice cars stolen from people they attacked. Any member who didn't commit those acts on a regular basis would be kicked out, and quite probably be subject to revenge by the other members.

As a condition of gang membership, you are agreeing to pretend other people's property rights can't apply to you. You pretend no one has the right of association where you are concerned- if someone tries to walk away when you insist on talking to them, the gang's rules say you can murder them. If someone tries to defend themselves from unwanted physical contact- or from even worse- the gang's rules say you can murder them. The rules you impose on others don't apply to you.

If you are a member of this gang you are openly admitting support for what the gang does. When you wear the gang colors, you are identifying yourself as a member in good standing. You are leaving no room for mistaken impressions of what you are, what you do, and what you support.

Any non-member caught wearing the gang colors or claiming to be a member would be kidnapped and caged, robbed, and quite possibly killed by actual members of the gang. The membership must be kept pure. There is no room for pretenders.

Sometimes the gang's members actually do helpful things. This is what the gang and its supporters want everyone believing the gang is all about, but it is actually a small and uncommon part of what the gang does. In fact, it is rare enough to be newsworthy when it happens.

The rapes, theft, and murders committed in the name of the gang are said to be committed by a "few bad apples", even though a "good apple" who didn't do those things- or at least turn a blind eye to those who do- would be kicked out of the gang and targeted for revenge. By staying in the gang, a member is endorsing all the gang's activities- official and unofficial.

The gang has done a good job convincing your family, friends, and neighbors that without them, other gangs would commit the same acts, but that this would somehow be worse; it would be chaos and mean the end of civilization. It is a lie, but few are willing to admit they are being lied to, and many actually believe it is true.

"Polite society"- particularly including newspapers and television and radio stations- ignores the nature of the gang, and instead praises the members for the few good deeds done- deeds that don't require gang membership to perform. They also ignore the evil nature of the acts that only members of the gang can get away with committing. Those who refuse to ignore the institutional evil are ostracized.

When a member of the gang gets killed while wearing the gang colors, "Polite Society" weeps and wails and tears at its clothing, acting as though the death came out of nowhere and was completely beyond understanding. No matter what the gang members have done recently, and no matter that the supposed "good apples" didn't disavow the acts of the members who committed the acts. Polite Society demands everyone weep and wail along with them, and voice their loyalty to the gang over and over again, lest they be thought of as horrible, uncivilized monsters.

I'm not Polite Society. I can't grieve when members of the gang are killed. Even if they weren't currently attacking the innocent, by remaining in the gang and wearing the gang colors openly, they are declaring themselves an enemy to everything good and civilized. How can anyone see the deaths of these gang members as a "bad thing"?

Well, this gang actually does exist. It infests every town and city in America, and in most of the world. They are the police- the Blue Line Gang (in America). They pretend they have no choice in the acts they commit because politicians made up "laws" by saying magic words which made their perverted opinions "official". Never mind that Nuremberg proved this to be a worthless defense. Individually, they each have the ability to refuse to do evil, even if a politician says they must. And, if a person can't avoid committing these acts without removing himself from the Blue Line Gang, then to be a good person he MUST quit the gang, regardless of the personal costs. If I have a job and my boss tells me I am required to overcharge a customer or lose my job, I can't remain in the job and still be a decent person. It simply isn't possible.

It doesn't matter if you believe these "laws" are a good idea, or even "necessary". It doesn't matter if the lack of them scares you. Any "law" which seeks to control something other than aggression or property violations is a counterfeit "law"- the few that are left are unnecessary laws.

In the absence of police some people might get away with violating life, liberty, and property of others. The existence of police guarantees it.

This is why there is no such thing as a "good cop", and why there can never be. It is self contradictory.

The police is where the boot heel of tyranny meets the human face. Without them no evil ruler could impose his will on large numbers of people- people would simply kill him in self defense. Which is why politicians work so hard to whip up support for cops.

No good person can remain consistently good and continue to support the police. It simply isn't possible. I know good people who do support the police, but by doing so they are being inconsistent, and actually being evil at that moment. Withdraw your support; be a good person all the time.

The sooner you accept it, internalize it, and act on it, the sooner you will be free.

Every Communist must grasp the truth, 'Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.' -- Mao Tse-tung, 1938, inadvertently endorsing the Second Amendment.

The most foolish mistake we could possibly make would be to permit the conquered Eastern peoples to have arms. History teaches that all conquerors who have allowed their subject races to carry arms have prepared their own downfall by doing so. – Adolph Hitler, April 11 1942

The right to buy weapons is the right to be free. -- A.E. Van Vogt, "The Weapon Shops Of Isher", ASF December 1942

Rifles, muskets, long-bows and hand-grenades are inherently democratic weapons. A complex weapon makes the strong stronger, while a simple weapon -- so long as there is no answer to it -- gives claws to the weak. -- George Orwell, "You and the Atom Bomb", 1945

Let us hope our weapons are never needed --but do not forget what the common people knew when they demanded the Bill of Rights: An armed citizenry is the first defense, the best defense, and the final defense against tyranny. If guns are outlawed, only the government will have guns. Only the police, the secret police, the military, the hired servants of our rulers. Only the government -- and a few outlaws. I intend to be among the outlaws." -- Edward Abbey, "Abbey's Road", 1979

If I were to select a jack-booted group of fascists who are perhaps as large a danger to American society as I could pick today, I would pick BATF [the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms]. -- U.S. Representative John Dingell, 1980

.. a government and its agents are under no general duty to provide public services, such as police protection, to any particular individual citizen... - Warren v. District of Columbia, 444 A.2d 1 (D.C. App.181)

We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force. ~Ayn Rand (1905-1982) The Nature of Government

What are you willing to kill for to enforce? I ask this question for a very simple reason, and that is this. As a member of society what would you be willing to kill a neighbor, or even someone across town that you don’t even know to enforce some form of legislation? Would you personally be willing to kill someone over doing a burnout in their car or truck: i.e. peeling out, smoking the tires etc.? What about having a burnt out taillight? Would you be willing to kill to enforce any of these??? What about having the wrong type of flower in their pocket: i.e. cannabis??? Would you be willing to kill someone if they were growing cannabis in their backyard???

If your answer is “no” to any of these questions then how can you support your employees; i.e. the police, in doing something you are not willing to do yourself??? This is not a political question; it is a societal question. The police works for us, “We the People”, and yet it would seem that we have lost that ownership. There is a disconnect between “We the People”, and what is happening right in our own neighborhoods.

So, when someone says I support the police, have they actually thought about what exactly they are supporting??? Have they actually thought about the fact that they are supporting things that they really DO NOT support themselves??? Yes, there should be police out solving real crime; such as rape, robbery, and murder. However, there is a disconnect from what the police do with most of their time which is to initiate violent enforcement of things most people say they would never do themselves.

Maybe when the “We the People”, wake up to this simple fact; there will be real change. Until then there will only be more blood in the streets, and those that are in support of the current police state need to look in the mirror, and ask themselves the question” what am I willing to kill for to enforce, as they wash the blood off of their hands. ~ PopEye the OutLaw

You would think it would be universally understood that the only LEGITAMATE reason for any government is to protect the life, liberty and property of the people who FORM the government. Twisting and distorting Romans 13 from the Bible to justify tyranny is not what it is explaining.

Reading the Declaration of Independence makes it quite clear as well as reason, logic and common sense. What I cannot do to my neighbor cannot be delegated to someone in government to do. When the Federal, State and local governments violate these just principles they violate natural law which is understood by most everyone who can think. However, due to the nature of man these governments are continually throughout history used to plunder the common man because it is easier for those in the government to plunder than to actually labor and produce something or offer a viable service. We in the United States like to consider ourselves free, and in the process even though the government takes up to 40% of our labor per year, we don't call it slavery, we call it freedom. Though the government may demand a fee from you so that you can add an addition onto your property, we don't call that slavery, we call it freedom. Though the government may decide what size magazine or length barrel or style of rifle or pistol you may own, we don't call that slavery, we call it freedom. When the government decides how much water can be flushed through your toilet, we don't call that slavery, we call that freedom. When the government can tell us who we can or can not marry, who we can or can not associate with we don't call that slavery, we call that freedom. When they can decide who to invade and use us as their soldiers by utilizing a draft, we don't call that slavery, we call that freedom. At birth we are issued birth certificates that are utilized in interstate commerce as surety against a debt we had nothing to do with and they issue us serial numbers at birth, AKA Social Security numbers, but we don't call that slavery, we call that freedom. I LOVE BEING FREE! What would it be like to be a SLAVE? Oh, that's right, you have to have VISIBLE chains to be a slave. Invisible ones don't count. As we repeat the mantra of the caged parrot, I'm free, I'm free, we must convince ourselves that our captors have our best interest in mind. As they always have throughout history. Yea, right. Add to the list of all the things we call FREEDOM that are in reality SLAVERY to our minds, bodies and souls in the comments below. WHEN THE GOVERNMENT VIOLATES THE LAW, THERE IS NO MORE LAW, JUST A FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL.

Anyone who believes the Constitution is being followed rather than the Communist Manifesto should do some research.

The Phantom Constitution Courageous Lion · April 29, 2024 I am always looking for good information to pass on to my readers. I write some, but not all of what you read. This was in my collection that I had from back in the early 1990’s. I scanned it off of a page and used an online image to text converter to get text so it wouldn’t take me an hour to type it all. I have also added a bit to the text to help ma… Read full story

~Courageous Lion