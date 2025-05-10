Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Clyde
7hEdited

Thank you CL. There was a post on Boilingfrogs.com about the most dangerous gang in America that addressed those very issues. It is true that when a pogrom of organized criminals descend upon those who are the easy pickings (namely the poor and unknown) they full well know that they are practicing slavery by many different obfuscated names (like suspect, criminal, and any other number of dubious excuses to seek and destroy. The Police being the front line slave hunters, and the lawyers and judiciary being the arbitrary auctioneers of those captured vessels.

When my family was forced into a condition of genocide/democide in a clearly pre meditated act by belligerent actors/actress's "in the name of their law", they knew they were doing evil, but willfully chose to ignore their own ignorance of the law (as per the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights (both enumerated and unenumerated). To find oneself being taken hostage to those interloping invaders, (as JFK's speech about infiltration into everyday peoples lives with whatever specious excuses they want to pass off as "reason", then you know you are both out gunned, out numbered and any position you may have had has been effectively usurped and erased.

Interestingly that years ago, there was a website named "TheBillofAttainderProject.com that was published by Thomas M. Saunders where he defined a Bill of Attainder as" A law or legal device that outlaws people, suspends their civil rights, confiscates their property, puts them to death, or punishes them without a trial."

When they can arrogate to themselves the "Authority" to steal and sell whole American families while pretending they are doing a 'Public Service" by criminalizing those who they choose to hate with the most virulent hatred and virtue signalling that they are incapable of error, even though common sense tells you that is all they can do, then you know communist ideologue's are constrained to using force and fraud to accomplish making acquisitions that they would never have lawful authority to obtain or by nature. There was an old adage about "You can pick your friends, but you don't get to pick your family" in lines that have been crossed, so that you cannot even get to pick your family if the authoritarian/totalitarian government invades, cloaking themselves with "immunity".

(Note: Johnson’s 1785 English dictionary was widely available as the Constitution was drafted and its primary definition of the word “invasion” is, “hostile entrance upon the rights or possessions of another; hostile encroachment.” This shows us the Founders’ understanding of the definition of the word “invasion.”)

Ron.C
6h

Now that America has opened its gate and let in the Trojan horse (The Trump/Musk/Big tech surveillance octopus) what can be done? It has been admitted they are thinking (getting ready to ....actually doing it) eliminating habeas corpus. Asset forfeiture has been going on for years with little pushback or knowledge by the press.We are fast spiraling back to the future, 1984 on A.I steroids.

