The 1804 Haitian Massacre of White People
One reason, I don't TRUST these people running loose in the USA. The question I asked Leo was this...Tell about the time all the white people were murdered in Haiti. THERE WAS NO STINKING EXCUSE.
I’m sorry folks, I am getting sick and tired of all the goody two shoes out there that think letting these low life 67 IQ creeps into the US is a good idea. WHY I ask is this going on? Because there as Tucker Carlson has shown a movement underway to DISPLACE and KILL WHITE PEOPLE. If you think that passing on the TRUTH is racist, well I feel sorry for you.
The 1804 Haitian Massacre: A Historical Overview
Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the leader of the Haitian Revolution and later Emperor of Haiti, ordered a systematic campaign against the remaining white population following Haiti’s declaration of independence on January 1, 1804. This period, known as the 1804 Haitian Massacre, lasted from February to April 1804 and resulted in the deaths of between 3,000 and 5,000 white French colonists, including men, women, and children.
Thanks for reading Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The massacre was driven by a desire for revenge for centuries of enslavement, brutal treatment, and violence inflicted by French colonists. As stated in a manifesto by Dessalines, “For white people, it means to pay blood for blood and tooth for tooth.” While some white civilians were spared—particularly Polish Legionnaires who had defected to the Haitian side, Germans, and free people of color (gens de couleur libres)—the majority of the white population was targeted.
Key details of the massacre:
Excluded groups: Polish soldiers (who fought alongside Haitians), some Germans, and certain French professionals were granted citizenship. In another words RACE TRAITORS.
Method of killing: Victims were often executed through stabbing, beheading, and disemboweling. In some cases, entire families were murdered in their homes. MURDERED IS THE KEY WORD .
Justification: Dessalines argued that spared white women could bear future white children, thus perpetuating the threat of French domination. This led to the killing of women and children. PROOF THAT HE WAS A WHITE HATING PSYCHOPATHIC FREAK.
Aftermath: The Haitian flag was altered to remove white stripes, symbolizing the eradication of white influence.
The event is widely considered a genocide under international law due to its intentional and systematic elimination of a targeted group. Historians note that while the revolution itself was a justified struggle against slavery, the massacre had long-term consequences, including international isolation and hardened opposition to abolition in slaveholding nations like the United States.
Despite its historical significance, the massacre remains a controversial and sensitive topic, with modern Haiti acknowledging the trauma of the past while emphasizing the fight for freedom and sovereignty.
OK, time for me to go vomit because of the MORONS in THE US that want to coddle the relatives of these murdering hoards. Sorry, I’d prefer that they stay OUT. Simply cut off the BIT AUNT SAMATHA TIT and they will leave.
Thanks for reading Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
It's not an accident that after the liberation of slaves, Americans were concerned about giving guns to blacks. Lincoln's government wanted to ship them back to Africa, but nobody ended up footing the bill (the Federal Government was still not as entitled as it is today to spend the people's money).
Of course, the terrible history of white-on-white slavery usually escapes attention, just like slavery still being alive and well in pockets of Africa and the Muslim world (moreover, Muslims don't kill Christians and Jews as long as they "behave", but consider them half-persons with women counting half men, and the jizya tax for them is about 50%, as opposed to the 2% paid by Muslims. Dhimmihood is "the law" in Muslim countries, out of which Indonesia is not particularly well-known.
Haitians with incompatible cultural background (zombie cult and vodoo, anyone?) certainly don't belong in a civilized environment.
Global revolution against the true evil of this world Israel and USA
I heard that suicide helps the world economy Israel please consider contributing to the health of the world economy
https://euromedmonitor.org/en/article/6942/Israeli-bulldozer-crushing-of-a-wounded-child-exemplifies-horrific-killing-pattern-in-Gaza
We the world who stand for humanity and morality will not stop till there is accountability and justice for the genocide and holocaust of Palestinians for last 100 plus years by the fake terrorists regimes of Israel and USA till they are both defeated and dismantled
There is only one solution dismantle the terrorist regime called Israel and restored Gods true land Palestine and Gods true children Palestinians, from the river to the sea only Palestine will be never stop speaking up bds and boycott and much more the terrorist trump regime and more that are supporting the death cult of Israel are loosing and desperate like a rabid dog we shall never stop the world has spoken
Fck trump and his terrorist regime fck Netanyahu and his terrorist regime dismantle both these evils and free the world from there cancer so the body may survive soon God will restore all of Palestine from the river to the sea only Palestine you will see
If you stand for humanity morality and integrity then everyone should be proud to be called antisemetic free Palestine from the river to the sea only Palestine you will see Allahs WILL is all going according to his plan Allah sees all and knows all, islam the one true religion you still have time