When I read this in “Fruit From a Poisonous Tree”, I asked myself…doesn’t’ this sound exactly like the Mark of the Beast listed in Revelation? And since Revelation is left up to a lot of interpretation, ask yourself if this fits. Short, sweet and to the point. Thank you Colonel Edward Mandell House, who was an agent of the king of the bottomless pit…C.L.

Edward Mandell House had this to say in a private meeting with Woodrow Wilson (President, 1913-1921) From the private papers of Woodrow Wilson:

“[Very] soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a National system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will affect our security as a charge back for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer not being able to work and earn a living. They will be our Chattel and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions. Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two would figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor or to this fraud which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner; every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.” ….

Constructive fraud is a legal fiction describing a situation where a person or entity gained an unfair advantage over another by deceitful or unfair methods. Intent does not need to be shown[1] as in the case of actual fraud. Some unfair methods may include not telling customers about defects in a product.[2] The elements are:[3] a duty owing by the party to be charged to the complaining party due to their relationship; [4]

violation of that duty by the making of deceptive material misrepresentations of past or existing facts or remaining silent when a duty to speak exists;

reliance thereon by the complaining party;

injury to the complaining party as a proximate result thereof; and

the gaining of an advantage by the party to be charged at the expense of the complaining party.

For those of you who wonder how Obama got to be President even though he wasn’t an American Citizen…he was also not the President of the united States of America. He was the President of THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INC. as the head CEO. the united States of America has been long dead. We are being run by COOPORATIONS. Fed Federal Reserve is a CORPORATION, the “US Treasury” is a CORPORATION, the IRS is a CORPORATION that ACTS AS THE COLLECTION AGENCY for the FEDERAL RESERVE CORPORATION. GET THE BOOK AND READ IT! FRUIT FROM A POISONOUS TREE! C.L

