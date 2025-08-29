So what difference should that make you may ask?

The following is an excerpt from The Deep State Encyclopedia, Exposing the Cabal’s Playbook page 16 titled “The Act of 1871”

The year was 1871. The US was going through a lot of turmoil. The nation was bankrupt and vulnerable after the Civil War, and the London bankers, which included the notorious Rothchild family, were ready to make a deal with Congress to remedy the turmoil. These bankers made a tremendous amount of credit available in the aftermath of the Civil War as a means to fight Lincoln’s Greenback after he was killed, with some theorizing that part of the motivation for Lincoln’s assassination came from his push to privatize the monetary system. The second reason why the bankers made so much credit available was to collect interest from those who desperately needed the money, which would’ve been the United States government at the time. Usury and debt slavery is a practice as old as time. Well, as old as Mystery Babylon. Not much has changed since the days of Mystery Babylon, not the usury, not the debt slavery, note even the iconography and symbolism.

Passed by Congress, the Act of 1871 provided a government for the 10 mile parcel of land known as the District of Columbia, allowing Washington D.C. to act as a corporation outside of the original constitution of the United States.

Why does the Washington D.C. constitution have nothing to do with the United States constitution? Why exactly is Washington D.C. totally separate from the rest of the United States? Why does it NEED to be separate from the United States, as a separate territory at the epicenter of the Virgin Mary, tucked right in between Virginia and Maryland?

The Act of 1871 changed our country’s founding fathers’ original wording and capitalization of the Constitution from “Constitution for the United States for America” to “THE CONSTITUITON OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” A mixture impactful phrasing, and capitalization may mean nothing to the average person upon initial inspection, but these subtle changes are a huge deal in the realm of legislation. Compounded with those minor changes was clever marketing of the act to unify the territorial government for the entire District of Columbia.

The aforementioned are contributing factors as to how such a major act flew under the radar, ultimately overturning the United States Constitutional Republic. Since 1871, the Federal government has usurped nearly all the power that was formerly held in the hands of the people.

How on earth was Congress able to pass a separate constitution and incorporate the United States? It’s simple really. A corporation, by definition, is a legal entity separate from its owners, and its most notable feature? The legal benefit of a corporate structure is that a “corporation protects its owners from personal liability for corporate debts and obligations.”

Is it possible we have been living under the UNITEDS STATES CORPORATION, instead of the United States of America (the country) all this time, owned by international bankers and the aristocracy of Europe and Britain, without our knowledge or explicit informed consent?

Is it possible that is how Obama was able to be “president” even though it has been proven he wasn’t a citizen under the original Constitution? He was the CEO of the CORPORATION. Here are two links to Dunn & Bradstreet showing the US CORPORATION FOR PROFIT DBA GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITEDS STATES and it’s SUBSIDIARY CORPORATIONS FOR PROFIT.

If this was done without our knowledge and informed consent then it is CONSTRUCTIVE FRAUD. Period!

