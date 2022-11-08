Toxicology Vs Virology

To start let’s define terms. Toxicology is the study of toxins and their impact on the environment and on human health. Virology is the study of something that has never even been proven to exist and is supposedly dead or maybe not and super small but dangerous as nuclear fallout. I know, some of you right away are going to say...”Viruses HAVE been proven to exist!” Really???

So in one corner we have the belief in toxins and the other corner the belief in “viruses”. They are in a battle in this day and age with one another. Which is going to come out the winner depends on which one is REALLY the truth and how well that truth makes it out into the world. Critical thinking will be the judge.

Covid is said to be a Virus. Let’s start out with Covid because after all most of the planet has been disrupted by it’s so called existence with the mask mandates which don’t work and the social distancing that doesn’t work and the jabs that do their job which is to screw up the immune system with TOXINS.

No, I’m not a doctor. No I didn’t go to a brain washing medical school started by the Rockefeller's to get control over the medical profession by flushing out the terrain schools of medicine to find out what I’m posting. I’m relating to you what I’ve read and studied from numerous sources and came to my conclusions using critical thinking. Which is no longer allowed in our so called free society.

Here are a few things that we had to deal with when it came to Covid. Since it is claimed that Covid is a “virus” we can probably use these same idiotic measures for any other “virus”.

Here goes:

Covid Anomalies…a Conspiracy Theory

This “new” virus could only travel six feet. It is incapable of traveling six foot one inch or greater. (Except in some European countries where it can only travel 1.5 meters = 4.9212598 Feet 1.5 meters is what they were/are using for social distancing. ) It can travel in aerosols, that's why the distances of feet and Meters. The aerosols might settle down on surfaces, but only selectively. It just depends on it’s mood at the time. It can live on all surfaces but not on all surfaces. It does make exceptions from anything that comes in the mail from Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba or anywhere else you buy online. So please try to understand that it can live on surfaces, but not on all surfaces. It depends, not sure on what it depends, but it depends. No virus has ever actually been found on surfaces or in aerosols, but they are supposed to be there, so don't ask or look too closely. And of course (right?) on certain surfaces the virus will never settle, like swab sticks, masks, petri dishes or simply inside or on the host cell or inside the nose. Whatever you do, don't look further into that question as there is nothing to see there. It does not live in Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes or any grocery store. It's completely harmless during protests, riots and looting. It becomes alive at certain hours according to which state you reside in and it goes to sleep during certain hours. It is only deadly in bars, restaurants, gyms, small businesses and hair salons. It is also deadly at the beach. AND it cannot live on your food as long as you get it to go. Oh, and if you’re from Arkansas, it doesn’t affect voters while voting, someone assisting voters, poll watchers or actively performing election administration duties. And in some states it only attacks groups of people of 10 or more, while in others it limits it’s aggression against groups of 20, 25 or 50 or more according to which state you live in. You see, it's a shy one, this virus. With an extremely high IQ and ability to appear and disappear like a character from X men. And yet it is dead. If you use reason, logic and common sense...what conclusion do you come too? Seriously??

But if you do have any questions about the “science”…you are a batshit, paranoid, tinfoil hat wearing, dog-abusing, baby-hater and should be reviled by everyone as a terrible person. If you love your country and/or freedom, happiness, rainbows, rock and roll, puppy dogs, apple pie and your grandma, you will never ever express doubts about any part of the “science” to anyone. Ever. Because IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH! (Thanks James!)

However… IF you bother to take the time to look at TOXICOLOGY and the impact of TOXINS on the human body and environment you will find that these are the real culprits. Toxins are everywhere. They are in our clothes, our homes, within the furnishings, carpet, drapery, our food, our air, our water, and ESPECIALLY in the drugs that we are prescribed to “take care” of problems caused by toxins. When too many toxins accumulate, our bodies go through detox processes which gets called the “flu” or a “cold” in most cases. In a worse case scenario the damage caused by them may cause DNA disruptions that turn into “cancer” or some other totally damaging result. One of the issues arising from the “vaccine” being used is an increase in cancer cases. And yes, I know that they are blaming it on the lack of proper diagnosis due to shortages. Which very well may be the case, BUT, what about the cancer that people are getting in countries where they are heavy users of the weed killer “Round Up”? AKA Glyphosate which is a broad-spectrum systemic herbicide and crop desiccant?

We need to also realize that the lack of certain vitamins and minerals can also cause an imbalance in the ecology of our bodies to the point that we become ill. For instance, vitamin C deficiency will cause something called scurvy. The British discovered that scurvy was a vitamin C deficiency and started carrying limes aboard their long range vessels so sailors had access to Vitamin C. This is why British sailors are still called “limeys”.

Vitamin D deficiency can also cause all kinds of issues. Some quite dangerous. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/15050-vitamin-d-vitamin-d-deficiency

Vitamin B1 deficiency can cause what is called Beriberi which if you look at the list of symptoms are oddly enough (or is it?) many of the same symptoms they claim Covid causes. Too much alcohol consumption can cause this deficiency.https://www.webmd.com/brain/what-is-beriberi

So for us to maintain optimum health and life expectancy, we need to have zero toxins and all of our vitamins and minerals in balance so that the engine of life will work properly and we can live to over 100 years and still be cognitive beings.

We are also electrical beings. We run off of transmitted electrical signals that convert the information into what we see, hear and feel. If those electrical signals are somehow distorted we begin to have issues associated with the distortion. So even some devices that transmit electrical signals can become toxic to our well being. The electrical magnetic pollution in our environment has increased many fold since the advent of radio. They are finding out that cell phones are causing health issues. As a matter of fact a Congressional hearing into the effects of 5G radiation that took place had a Senator asking telecom representatives how much research had been spent to see what impact 5G might have on the environment and human health and the answer from the telecom representative was NONE! How does it feel to be a guinea pig?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6765906/

So now let’s take a quick look at the ingredients in the three different vaccines that are still being foisted on the public for “Covid”.

Pfizer Vaccine: The “full list” of ingredients for the Pfizer vaccine is:

mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2

[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-

phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium

phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose.

Moderna Vaccine: The “full list” of ingredients for the Moderna vaccine is:

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000

dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]),

tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate trihydrate, and sucrose.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: The “full list” of ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is:

Recombinant, replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, citric acid monohydrate, trisodium citrate dihydrate, ethanol, 2 hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (HBCD), polysorbate-80, sodium chloride.

HUH????? I think all three may have left out the monkey puss and snake venom from the list for reasons unknown. (sarcasm) My spell checker is having a field day. It has underlined almost every word in all three vaccines! Chances are if you can’t pronounce the words they are TOXIC. And the bodies of MILLIONS of people world wide were not able to deal with the toxins and they DIED as a result or ended up with side effects that are disabling. Is it just me or does this look like a bunch of ingredients cobbled together by mad scientists? Think about this. We are all different. Some of us are large, some of us are small. Some of us are over weight some of us are skinny. Some of us are more muscular than others. The list of our differences are endless and yet these “vaccines” are being used on people ranging in age from 1 to 100 who have all kinds of different makeups and the ingredients are the same amount for EVERYONE that gets the shot. And some folks aren’t just getting one, they are getting “boosters” and some are even getting overlapping shots from the different companies. I think the issue boils down to TRUST! We are TRUSTING mad scientists who do NOT have our best interests at heart. They have one interest...MAKING PROFIT. So let’s convince the unaware public of how wonderful our concoctions are so we can make them customers for LIFE!

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have polyethylene glycol in them. Do you know what that is? IT IS A TOXIN! It is in ANTI FREEZE that you use in your automobile! What happens to a cat if it drinks antifreeze? Oh, I know, it’s just a teeny tiny amount so it won’t kill you, UNLESS you have an anaphylactic reaction to it. Keep that needle nearby! Seriously? I don’t have the time and space to dig into every one of the ingredients. Maybe you should if you’re going to let these un-pronouncable ingredients get jabbed into your body.

About PEG, well here...https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33011299/ . The lead abstract is titled Polyethylene Glycol-Induced Systemic Allergic Reactions (Anaphylaxis) You can read it and if you go farther down on the page you find listed under similar articles: Anaphylaxis associated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: Approach to allergy investigation. Does this sound like something that should be in VACCINES? Especially vaccines that we are being told are now being added to the childhood list of 29+ vaccines?

Oh, MY GOD! As a child I had ONE vaccine. The polio vaccine. My four sons had ZERO vaccines and are pretty darn healthy considering the current state of toxins in the environment. My second youngest took the “jab” and had a major personality change within two months of receiving it. He “canceled” both his mother and I and to this day I can’t figure it out. After almost a year he conceded to a visit from his mother and sister in law. And interestingly enough, my wife's sister, had all three of her children vaccinated and they have CONTINUAL health issues. One is on the spectrum of autism.

Anyhow, after digging deep into alternative reading sources over the years including Medication Madness, Virus Mania, Murder By Injection, A World Without Cancer The Story of Vitamin B17 as well as many more I’ve come to the conclusion we have a medical MAFIA running the health industry on this planet. If you take their products they are protected from liability thanks to the morons in the Senate and House. What a deal. They kill you...tough luck. PROFIT, PROFIT, PROFIT...that’s the name of their game. Well people don’t make good customers. So let’s fill them with toxins and have a lifetime of customers. Remove the toxins, and WAALAAA...loss of business revenue. So SHUT UP Dr. Samantha Bailey! You are screwing up our revenue stream! https://drsambailey.com/what-is-a-virus/

And all of you new parents are expected to give your child vaccines up until they are 18

HepB 3x Rotavirus 3x, DTaP 5x, Hib 3x-4x, PCV 4x, IPV 4x, MMR 2x , Varicella 2x, Hep A 2x for a total of TWENTY NINE (so far) vaccines. No liability incurred if one of them effects your child in an adverse way. And golly gee...how about a list of the ingredients to each of these vaccines to see how many toxic ingredients are in them?

I have an idea that may have already taken place...think about it. We get people CONvinced that taking all these vaccines is good for their kids. We suffer no consequences if there is an adverse reaction. AND these vaccines have the added benefit for US to have customers for their whole life due to the results of taking them. WHAT A DEAL!!

My suggestion STUDY. READ. Come to your own conclusions. After all, when you go to a doctor and get a diagnosis, and it is negative don’t YOU seek another “opinion”? And after balancing another opinion or two with the first doctor don’t YOU make the final decision and decide how to proceed? So why leave the thinking up to someone else? You were born as a creature having the ability to balance reason, logic and common sense to come to a critically thought out end result. DO IT for your children. DO IT for yourself.

I need to add this here…your cells, in the dying process produce exosomes. Exosomes are what is being claimed are viruses. The difference being the claim that “viruses” are attacking us from the outside in and exosomes are the bodies way to eliminate toxins.

Regarding 'contagiousness':

This, from the video ‘Germ Theory Deception Part 2’, can also help us understand what is occurring – Alex Loglia reciting the work of Dr. Bill Holub:

“What is really happening with these supposed epidemics is the following. Actually the word epidemic from the Greek, means literally on or at and people. And means something that happens to people as a group all at once – NOT a slow contagion. The actual epidemic process is very simple – remember that everyone already has their daily compliment of germs and remember also a large population of people, such as a town or a region of a city, is continually being exposed to the same environmental hazards all at the same time. For example large numbers of people are exposed to the same weather changes, water quality changes, pesticides, foods and water, contaminated food of a fast food chain, bad news in the media, batches of drugs and medication, holiday moods, air quality changes and many other toxic insults.

The, quote on quote, group healing reaction to these toxic challenges is what you are seeing when people start coughing, sneezing or whatever. They are not catching it from each other. They are experiencing it with others. In addition, at many levels, we are all connected. About the only thing that is catching about all of this is paranoia. After all, medicine has had about a century to literally instill the fear of germs into our culture. So people fear the germs in the air, in the water – they fear germs from touching people, which, in turn leads to our general fear of people. When they read or see reports about infections going around, so to speak, the fear, paranoia and anticipation has been shown to lower ‘immunity’ and precipitate illness – now isn’t that interesting. Our self imposed stress about holidays has the same effect.”

Some more ideas on this notion of 'contagiousness':

From a metaphysical perspective: There is also the unseen, we also have an aura and we emit frequencies/energies…. When we are cleansing and detoxing, then our bodies most likely send off a certain frequency, if others around us are sympathetic and or empathetic to those frequencies then their red blood cells might also decide to activate a virus to cleanse, detox and heal. There is an unseen intelligence that runs through all of life, our cells seem to know if they need to detox and can be stimulated by other peoples energy to start the process.

Dr. William P. Trebing says this in the book Good-Bye Germ Theory:

“The Human body’s energy fields are more powerful than most can even imagine. When one Human body is detoxing, an almost magnetic effect radiates out from such individuals causing the same purifying effects in the immediate environment of people around them. We are not witnessing epidemics or contagious infections; we are witnessing a group healing process which is totally natural to our species.”

We can also perhaps compare it to how women all living in the same house synchronize their menstrual cycles.

“What’s happening is, like I said, we have colds, which are mainly bacterial, which go feed on toxic tissue that’s been damaged – we don’t eat well enough, we don’t eat all raw and therefore we accumulate toxicity. So bacteria have to come in and eat that waste product because we can’t keep up with all the waste. OK. So that’s what a cold is. Flu is mainly viral. Some bacteria may be active during flu. Some areas of our bodies may not be so contaminated that bacteria – the natural way that we cleanse with bacteria when we’re overloaded with toxicity or waste products, will help us. But when we are so toxic that the bacteria are poisoned by the tissue, from chemical inundation, then we have to make solvents. Each cell makes a solvent. Each cell makes a soap to help clean itself. And it’s a union. It’s like a factory. All the particular cells get together and say, “Let’s make this to help clean ourselves.” So they make enzymes which we will call soap to do that. So there’s nothing dormant about it. It’s just that when the accumulation of industrially contaminated waste is so great and you can’t use microbes then the cells make solvents, that is, viruses we call flu.”- Aajonus Vonderplanitz

I do believe that Aajonus means EXOSOMES rather than viruses since they are the same in every aspect EXCEPT in the definition. As I stated earlier, one is created by our own body in response to toxins the other is a made up threat from the outside to our bodies.

“Any kind of flu is the same thing. When the climate and temperature are right, certain tissues will cleanse. They may have a 7-year cycle. They may have a 6-month cycle. It depends upon the tissue and how contaminated it is. If certain tissue needs to cleanse every two years, our bodies will create, if waste tissue is too toxic for microbes, our bodies will create a solvent (a virus) that fractionates and cleanses that particular tissue every two years, every 6 months, every 3 months, every 7 years, every 12 years, depending upon that tissue and how contaminated it is. The myth that herpes is contagious is pharmaceutical industry fiction to scare you into taking medication.” – Aajonus Vonderplanitz

Once you realize that the word "viral/virus" and "exosome" are one and the same in all sense, EXCEPT how they are defined to the public, you will begin to get the big picture.

For your information I add these…

Watch these too: Toxicology vs Virology - Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud

https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Toxicology-vs-Virology-Rockefeller-Institute-and-the-Criminal-Polio-Fraud

The End Of Germ Theory - Another well documented effort.

https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Final-The-End-of-Germ-Theory:8

“The terrain is everything, the germ is nothing.”

~ Claude Bernard

I wrote this back in November of 2022. Just today, 1/30/2023 I came across another well documented article written by F. William Engdahl that I take this quote from and link to at the bottom…it is also called Toxicology vs Virology. Maybe I was an influence for him to dig in and write what he did. Not that it matters. Here goes:

Over a century ago the world’s richest man, oil baron John D. Rockefeller, and his circle of advisors set about to completely reorganize how medicine was practiced in the USA and the rest of the world. The role of the Rockefeller Institute and figures like Simon Flexner literally oversaw the invention of a colossal medical fraud around claims that an invisible contagious extraneous germ, the polio virus, caused acute paralysis and even death in young people. They politically banned any efforts to link the disease to toxin poisoning, whether from DDT or arsenic pesticides or even contaminated vaccine poisoning. Their criminal project included intimate cooperation with the leadership of the AMA and control of the emerging drug industry, as well as of medical education. The same Rockefeller group financed Nazi eugenics at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institutes in Germany in the 1930s as well as the American Eugenics Society. In the 1970s they financed the creation of patented GMO seeds which were all developed by the group of Rockefeller chemical pesticide companies—Monsanto, DuPont, Dow.

Today this control of public health and the medical industrial complex is exercised by David Rockefeller’s protegé and eugenics advocate, Bill Gates, self-appointed czar over the WHO and world vaccines. Dr Tony Fauci, head of NIAID, dictates vaccine mandates without evidence. The fraud behind the polio virus scandal after World War II has been refined with use of computer models and other ruses today, to advance one alleged deadly virus after the other, from Covid19 to Monkeypox to HIV. As with polio, none of those has been scientifically isolated and proven to cause the diseases claimed. None. The same tax-free Rockefeller Foundation today, posing as a philanthropic charity, is at the heart of the global medical tyranny behind covid19 and the eugenics agenda of the World Economic Forum Great Reset. Their poliomyelitis virus model helped them create this dystopian medical tyranny. We are told, “trust the science.” ~ F. William Engdahl From https://www.globalresearch.ca/toxicology-vs-virology-rockefeller-institute-criminal-polio-fraud/5786537 or

https://journal-neo.org/2022/07/12/toxicology-vs-virology-rockefeller-institute-and-the-criminal-polio-fraud/

So I end this with this question… Is it TOXINS that are causing the issues or is it “Viruses”? What do you think now that you’ve looked at some damning evidence?

I will continue to add to this post as I come across information that verifies it even farther.

Dr. Stefan Lanka 2020 Article Busts the Virus Misconception

From Red Pill University:

How governments (and now Big Tech) have covered up the evidence this happens for almost a century.

By A Midwestern Doctor

The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Recently released by Jon Rappoport 10/20/2024 …

Children’s Health Defense’s The Defender has a blockbuster report. (link here and in footnote) “A group of Argentine scientists identified 55 chemical elements—not listed on package inserts—in the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, CanSino, Sinopharm and Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines, according to a study published last week in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.” “The chemical elements include 11 heavy metals—such as chromium, arsenic, nickel, aluminum, cobalt and copper—which scientists consider systemic toxicants known to be carcinogenic and to induce organ damage, even at low exposure levels.”

ARSENIC in the vaccines? How does that happen? I can’t see how a vaccine assembly line would be accidentally contaminated with arsenic, from other prior uses.

There are extremely important further statements in the Defender article. For example:

“The research builds on a series of studies conducted since 2021 using different analytic techniques to analyze COVID-19 vaccine vials from major manufacturers. Previous studies also identified significant numbers of chemical elements not listed on vaccine labels.” “Research efforts included a 2022 study by a German working group, including the late pathologist Arne Burkhardt, submitted to the German government; a 2021 study by scientists in England; a 2022 study by Canadian Dr. Daniel Nagase; and a 2023 Romanian study by Dr. Geanina Hagimă.”

These previous studies, which yielded results similar to the findings of the latest Argentine group, flew under the radar.

There is no doubt that toxic chemicals in COVID vaccines is an URGENT issue which needs to be widely known and investigated further—after the vaccinations are halted immediately.

Of course, for a number of reasons I and others have explained for years, the vaccines should never have been launched in the first place.

Warp Speed was one of Trump’s gross exaggerations. It was a lethal project from the beginning. Trump would prefer it to be buried as ancient history. He still claims the kill shot “saved millions of lives.”

Trump’s interim President—he stood aside and let Fauci run the country—eventually made sure the vaccine was mandated.

And now the evidence is pointing to many unannounced toxic chemicals present in the injections.

Apparently, the criminal FDA never checked for them before approving the vaccine.

The agency preferred to look the other way and trust its valued partners—the pharmaceutical industry.

—A long-standing collaboration of death.

-- Jon Rappoport

Footnote

One of THOUSANDS of horrendous stories…

I quote from the Facebook post by Greg Wyatt:

"This is my beautiful son, Weston Wyatt, pictured here at the age of 23. Weston was born perfect on February 2, 1998—Groundhog’s Day—a blessing beyond words for my wife Joyce and me. After years of infertility struggles, adoption had given us the family we had prayed for, and we were overjoyed to finally hold our miracle baby in our arms.

Like many new parents, we trusted our pediatrician without question. Though we had heard whispers that vaccines might not be as safe as they were portrayed, the information available back then was scarce, and the internet was nothing like it is today. At Weston’s 2-month well visit, we cautiously asked if we could delay or space out his vaccines. The doctor’s response was sharp and unwavering: “You mean to tell me this young couple trusted you with this beautiful baby, and now you’re going to put him at risk of sickness and death?” His words cut through us like a knife. He was the expert, after all—the doctor. Reluctantly, we agreed to proceed.

At each subsequent visit—two months later, and then two months after that—the vaccines continued. With every shot, our vibrant, healthy baby faded. Weston’s health began to deteriorate, transforming from a joyful, thriving infant into a chronically sick and struggling child.

Today, Weston is almost 27 years old. Neurologically and emotionally, he functions at the level of a 3-year-old. He will never drive a car. He will never hold a job. He will never marry or have children. The dreams we had for his future—and ours as his parents—were stolen. Joyce and I will never experience the joy of seeing our son grow into independence or the blessing of grandchildren through him. Instead, Weston requires 24/7 care, a lifetime commitment that comes at an immense emotional and financial cost—millions of dollars, much of which has come from our savings and government support.

Vaccines are not the benevolent health measures they are sold as. They are a eugenical stimulus, designed to harm and kill while generating trillions of dollars for those who profit from this gruesome cycle. I say this with God as my witness: this is the absolute truth. Vaccines injure. Vaccines kill. End of story.

If you want to know more, follow my journey. I’m not here for friend requests—just for truth."

— Greg Wyatt - Source

The following was added 3/28/2025

“I will no longer vaccinate my children...

...because I am a well trained medical doctor and former medical journal editor that has studied the vaccine research and analyzed both sides of the evidence.

...because I know how to read the medical literature, recognize bias and discern characteristics of good and fraudulent research.

...because I know that too much of the science supporting vaccines is fraudulent drivel bought and paid for by the vaccine manufacturers themselves.

...because I understand the risks of vaccination as well as the benefits of my children and grandchildren encountering and overcoming the wild type diseases naturally.

...because I know that diseases like mumps, measles, and chickenpox aren't dangerous and untreatable diseases that justify the risk of injecting toxic ingredients into the tissues of my children.

...because I have seen the evidence of neurotoxicity from ingredients like aluminum, polysorbate 80, human DNA and cellular residues from the human cells lines upon which many of the live viruses are grown.

...because I've seen vaccine manufacturers like Merck promote what they knew was bad medicine for profit, kill 60,000 patients with Vioxx, and I have no reason to believe that they wouldn't do the same thing with vaccines, especially when you consider they can't be sued when their vaccines maim or kill children.

...because I believe the vaccine industry has thoroughly corrupted the science and safety of vaccines.

...because I recognize the aggressive and unreasonable tactics of a multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry desperately working to maintain the illusion of vaccine safety, keep consumers consuming, grow their markets, and increase their profits.

...because I have met so many families whose children were stolen from them by the battery of vaccines administered at pediatric vaccine visits.

...because I believe the U.S. vaccination program has become a progressively dangerous assault on the health and lives of the children of America.

...because I am awake and aware, I will not vaccinate, nor will I remain silent as the pharmaceutical and medical industries pretend that vaccines are safe and effective..."

Dr. Jim Meehan, MD

Thank you Dr. Meehan for joining the ranks of truth telling medical professionals. C.L.

I’m adding this one from The Second Smartest Guy In The World…I’m glad he recognizes that he is the second smartest because I’m the smartest! Here is his addition to exposing this insanity…Click the Graphic or the title.

