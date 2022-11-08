Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Quiltlady
Nov 9, 2022

Thank you! Now I understand better why two of my children who took the Jab, never respond to my emails when I send them links that tell the truth about it. They still talk to me, but the Jab is off-limits in our conversations. My third child didn't take the Jab, so he and i can talk about what is going on and educate each other. We are aware of the Terrain model and are in the process of incorporating some of that in our life. I pray daily for those who fell for the CON. I think part of the reason I refused the Jab is that I haven't watched television in decades. I took one flue shot back in the mid nineties at my employers suggestion, and still got the flue. I never took another one. I take targeted vitamins and supplements and I have not had a single "cold" in the last 40+ years.

Turfseer
Nov 8, 2022

Thanks for your excellent insights. Until the germ theory is put to bed, these psychopaths will continue to peddle their fear porn (aka the dark theory of contagion)..

I write songs on the subject of medical tyranny. My latest is called "The Dish," which deals with fraud in virology. Lyrics can be found on the Soundcloud song page: https://soundcloud.com/turfseer/the-dish

All my songs can be found under The Scamdemic Collection here: https://soundcloud.com/turfseer/sets/scamdemic-collection

And check out these music videos:

CHURCH OF THE PANDEMIC MIND. There’s a new church in town!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVFjzM5nSro

TRUST THE SCIENCE RAG. “Doctor” Fatty Arbuckle and Buster Keaton join forces to remind us “Trust the Science” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szPvXq8UXGU

1692 WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR. The mainstream Covid narrative is compared to the Salem Witchcraft trials https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qx8keLopGIM

POD PEOPLE BARBECUE. Aliens take over peoples’ bodies and turn them into mask-wearing zombies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr5y3gndykM

SHEEPLE UNIVERSITY. The people graduate “with honors” at mass conformity Sheeple University

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPt5jtIMqnQ&t=3s

THE COMMANDANT. Welcome to internment camps for the unvaccinated. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SR9L-TRmfs

All music videos can be found here on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvrDA-UtzN9zSEsaUJ5mvG-zfekakATKJ

Subscribe to Turfseer's Newsletter on Substack.

