Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Gas Axe
12h

Most young men I know in Latin America are desensitized. So many grew up with GTA and call of duty. They are now mentally damaged.

My son is one of them.

He grew up with Mario Cart and a Wii.

A few years ago he bought a PS4. I had no say in the deal. He was a young adult.

These video games are made by design IMO. They are designed to corrupt young minds.

Seriously who has watched or played these and considers this entertainment? I was shocked at what I saw on the screen.

These kids / young men get a thrill or excited seeing dead bodies. I watch them react and there is nothing normal about it.

My father was a 36 year military veteran. He told me long ago that he didn't think many of the young men joining where suitable for military service.

Give these young men a uniform and a deadly weapon and see what happens. I think we are witnessing what my father told me in fact.

My 2 cents with the morning coffee.

Nancy in NC
13h

I'm sure our military employs psychopathic strategies. We certainly saw it in Vietnam.

