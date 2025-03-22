Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Gaye
Mar 22, 2025

What a great-looking family! So glad this worked for you all and I encourage getting out of the government schools!

Erin J. Morgart
Mar 22, 2025

I gave up my life to homeschool our two children. I originally was going to finish my PhD in Clinical Psych, but our endless military moves prevented me from doing this. BTW - how much was YOUR career and income affected by homeschooling? Who did all of the teaching plus chores plus shopping plus EVERYTHING? It’s usually the female who gives up her life and then later wonders who even cares?

