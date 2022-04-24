Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update. We will be writing about those subjects that are affecting your life and the world around you. Some things you may have never heard before because our “education” system doesn’t want you to know them.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor
People
"None are more hopelessly enslaved, as those who falsely believe they are free." ~ von Goethe. It's time to wake up all the other sleeping LIONS! Are YOU one? If so, join us on the journey down the rabbit hole.