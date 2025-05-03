Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

The Day The Deep State Conquered the united States of America
A Date in INFAMY - November 22, 1963
  
Courageous Lion
32
America Land of the Free and Home of the Brave!
Or is it...
  
Courageous Lion
15
How Come Only White People or White Lions Can Only Be Racist?
Well, watching, reading, observing society as a whole, that's sure what it seems like!
  
Courageous Lion
44
Second Amendment Fanatic Meme Drop #3
Because...SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!
  
Courageous Lion
7

April 2025

Second Amendment Fanatic Meme Drop #2
What can I say? A WELL REGULATED MILITIA BEING NECESSARY TO THE SECURITY of a FREE STATE are those forgotten and ignored 13 words.
  
Courageous Lion
12
Rich Asshole Syndrome...
Is it REAL? And if it exists, WHY?
  
Courageous Lion
9
Second Amendment Fanatic Meme Drop #1
What can I say? A WELL REGULATED MILITIA BEING NECESSARY TO THE SECURITY of a FREE STATE...
  
Courageous Lion
12
Fruit From a Poisonous Tree
A Book Expose
  
Courageous Lion
51
RIGHT to Keep and Bear Arms Meme Drop
For those who have some common sense that anti 2nd amendment people just don't have or use.
  
Courageous Lion
9
FREEDOM MEME DROP
#1
  
Courageous Lion
5
"It Will Never Happen Here" #2
The MOVE Bombing...anyone else besides me see something wrong with this?
  
Courageous Lion
21
ANARCHY...Could it be Worse?
Is it CHOAS or is it NO RULERS?
  
Courageous Lion
29
