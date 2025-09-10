Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
2d

Time to take off the rose colored glasses, it's all true. We are not a free people and the chains are getting tighter not looser.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Courageous Lion and others
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2d

Excellent article! The result is the "Prison of the American Mind":

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-the-prison-of-the-american-mind

Sad as it is, most of it is worldwide, too...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture