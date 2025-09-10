The last line is asking a question. This is my answer. A big fat

NO

for you see…

Forcing a person under threat of death to pay a graduated income tax out of their wages isn't slavery...after all we live in the land of the free. (2nd plank COMMUNIST MANIFESTO: a progressive graduated income tax)

Forcing a population to use "fiat" currency backed by nothing to buy, sell and trade isn't slavery, after all we live in the land of the free. (5th plank COMMUNIST MANIFESTO: establishment of all credit in the hands of the state by means of a central bank. PERFECT description of the Federal Reserve System)

Forcing people under the threat of loosing their homes if they don't pay the "rent", creatively called "property tax" in the USA every year to the local revenue thieves isn't slavery, after all we live in the land of the free. (1st plank COMMUNIST MANIFESTO: Abolition to all rights of private property and the application of all rent to public purpose.)

Forcing a person to get permission from the "state" (Euphemism of psychopathic control freaks in control of the rest of the population made up of "law makers" and "enforcers of those law, supported by the slaves by giving the ILLUSION of choice through a vote) to operate an automobile on "public roads" isn't slavery, because we all live in the land of the free.

Forcing people through the rent they pay (property taxes) to pay for so called free education isn't slavery...again, we live in the land of the free! (10th plank COMMUNIST MANIFESTO: Free "education" for all children in government schools.)

Forcing people to get serial numbers from birth so that all transactions, bank accounts etc can be tracked, isn't slavery, it's FREEDOM! Oh, that's right those "social security" numbers aren't serial numbers! NAAAAAAAA....

From Fruit From a Poisonous Tree by Melvin Stamper: Edward Mandell House had this to say in a private meeting with Woodrow Wilson (President, 1913-1921) From the private papers of Woodrow Wilson: “[Very] soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a National system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. (This is where your BIRTH CERTIFICATE is registered and a trust is made with your STRAW MAN NAME. C.L.) By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will affect our security as a charge back for our fiat paper currency. (Fiat paper currency is created out of nothing at the behest of the psychos behind it. Totally worthless on the surface and is forced upon us by fiat law legislation C.L.) Every American will be forced to register or suffer not being able to work and earn a living. They will be our Chattel and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions. Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two would figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor or to this fraud which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner; every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.” ….

You see people, most of this was established over time, without any of the consent of anyone alive today. I don't remember agreeing to pay rent on property that is "paid off" to anyone. I don't remember being asked if I wanted to go to public school or not. I don't remember being asked if I would prefer to use gold and silver instead of federal reserve notes to buy sell and trade with. After all, in that "paper tiger" of a Constitution that many of you refer to, GOLD AND SILVER COIN is SUPPOSED to be the money of the land. Not paper "money" backed by NOTHING. That they can create out of thin air. I don't remember being asked if I would rather not have a "drivers license" to drive down the road. I don't remember being asked if I didn't mind having THEM decide what my "Fair share" is every year. Straight from "from each according to his ability, to each according to their needs" COMMUNIST slogan.

I know, I know...if you don't like it here, move somewhere else. WHERE? The whole world has been taken over by these communistic psychopathic control freaks. FIAT money is EVERYWHERE. Forced taxation is EVERYWHERE. All because the people EVERYWHERE have no militias to rise up against the "powers that be" in their ivory towers. THEY have all the machine guns, and powerful weapons, and the well paid mercenaries to back them. They don't even want us to have "short barrel" rifles (whatever that is)! THEY make the edicts and WE are supposed to follow them without question. I watched while a helicopter was searching for an outlawed PLANT and for people growing it to put in a CAGE! FRREEEEEDDDDDOOOOMMM!!!!

So you see as a summary:

We are FREE to do what THEY tell us under threat of DEATH OR IMPRISONMENT.

We are FREE to keep from our labor what THEY decide we can keep.

We are FREE to do whatever we want as long as we don't violate THEIR edicts, (laws).

We are FREE to build with THEIR permission.

We are FREE to live in our homes as long as we PAY THEM TO DO SO.

We are FREE to vote for the lessor of two evils.

We are FREE to travel as long as we get their license plates and pay for their fees to do so.

We are FREE to buy things as long as we pay them a tax for doing so.

We are FREE to own certain items as long as we pay them a tax for having it.

We are FREE to own certain kinds of firearms but we aren't free to have proper constitutional militias.

SEE!!!! PROOF POSITIVE!!!! WE ARE THE LAND OF THE FREE!