Matthew Hoover Free from A Rape Cage

Matthew Hoover has FINALLY been released from a federal prison in Wisconsin after serving nearly three years of a five-year sentence for trafficking machine guns. He is now headed to a halfway house to serve out the remainder of his conviction.

And how did that conviction even take place? Because a LYING JUDGE told the jury that if the ATF says the piece of metal with the etching on it is a MACHINE gun then it’s a machine gun. And of course the brain dead lemmings on the jury who had no idea that a “judge” would lie, came back with a guilty verdict. I wonder if they had read this article, if they would have thought the same way? What do YOU think?

Fully Informed Jurors is How To Fight Against Slavery Courageous Lion · Aug 27 My first exposure to the “Citizens Rulebook” was back in the 1970’s and early 1980’s at a God In Government conference and subsequently with the one that the Florida Patriots had obtained from Whitten Printers. It is a handy little 3”x6” booklet that fits neatly in a shirt pocket and contains the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the De… Read full story

I don’t know about you, but does the picture following the definition look like a machine gun to YOU? Which goes to prove that the jury had to be full of dolts.

Matthew ran the popular YouTube channel CRS Firearms. The channels main focus was on guns and the rights of gun owners. While Matthew was running the channel, he was approached by Kristopher Justin Ervin about advertising the AutoKeyCard. The AutoKeyCard was a metal card with a slight etching of a “lightning link”. The etching was not to scale. According to Kristopher, the purpose of the card was to inspire conversations about the ineffectiveness of gun laws. Matthew agreed to take on the sponsor. A “lightning link” is a device when inserted into an AR 15 with a factory bolt carrier, and trigger assembly would allow the rifle to fire in a full “auto” mode making it illegal under the unconstitutional rights infringing NFA (National Firearms Act). It was actually making the weapon fire by causing the mechanism to malfunction.

As I made mention in my latest Second Amendment meme drop #8,

So Matthew began advertising the card on his YouTube channel. At no time did he sell, manufacture, or own the company that produced the cards. While advertising the cards, a bank employee at the bank the company used would Google the Auto Key Card. This employee would then contact the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), believing the product to be illegal. Boy, I sure would like to know what bank that was so I can make sure I’m not doing business there! The employee should be so proud to have ratted on the owner of Auto Key Card.

When the ATF got word of the card’s existence, they would arrest Kristopher and charge him with multiple charges, including trafficking machine guns. Then Matthew would make the effort to raise money for Kristopher’s legal defense. This fundraising caught the attention of the tyrants that work for the ATF. These agents believed that Matthew was raising money for Kristopher to help him win the case, so they could keep making money. According to the ATF, this meant the two men were involved in a criminal conspiracy. See how sick in the mind these government goons are? After all they are part of the PRE CRIME unit that makes criminals out of people for POSSESSING “something”. Not committing an actual CRIME where someone is harmed, but just mere possession. After all, guns or all sizes are out running around 24/7/365 committing acts of violence!

The ATF would arrest Matthew and charge him with conspiracy and trafficking machine guns in violation of the National Firearms Act (NFA) and the Hughes Amendment of the Gun Owners Protection Act (GOPA). This arrest sent shivers down the backs of anyone who took sponsorships, because a company’s actions could be used against content creators.

During the “trial”, in the Kangaroo court run by a lying judge, these agents of the ATF admitted that they could not get the card to work as a lightning link by cutting along the lines. ATF Firearms Examiner Cody Toy admitted he had to cut outside the lines to get automatic fire. Even this was not entirely correct. The ATF did not get sustained fire. It caused a malfunction in the operation of the firearms called hammer follow, which BTW is DANGEROUS as it causes slam fire conditions, but to these tyrants working for the ATF, that was enough to determine that the card functioned as a machine gun conversion device (MCD). The government couldn’t find a single person who had the card to work as an MCD, but it claimed that it didn’t matter because the men “intended” the card to work as an MCD.

Matthew and Kristopher both were prevented from arguing that the Second Amendment protected them. The jury instructions were also bold faced lies as they were basically told that the card should be considered a machine gun, which hurt the defense’s case. It should be obvious to anyone with a brain between their ears that this piece of metal is a machine gun, shouldn’t it? (sarcasm reader! Sarcasm) There is NO confusion with these low IQ dorks that work for the ATF and their tyrannical insanity, IS THERE?

And you would never guess, but the jury actually returned a guilty verdict after a few hours of deliberation. Matthew was immediately kidnapped, ripping the father away from his wife and two small children who had to ask their mommy where daddy was day after day.

During the sentencing, the pre-sentencing report (PSR) was favorable to Matthew, citing that he had a clean criminal record and was the sole breadwinner for his family. The government “attorney”, tyrant Laura Coffer Taylor, objected to the PSR demanding the maximum sentence for Hoover. She claimed that the marriage was a sham to prevent Hoover’s wife from testifying against him, even though they had multiple children together. She wasn’t a lying sack of human excrement was she? Naaaa a real sweetheart. When AmmoLand News reported on the PSR, Taylor filed for a gag order to try to prevent them from reporting. Can you believe this outright tyrannical bull crap? Fortunately Gun Owners of America (GOA), was able to have a legal team help and the “government” AKA tyrants were forced to withdraw its motion.

Matthew and Kristopher would appeal their convictions to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. That appeal has been heard, but the Circuit Court has not issued a decision in the case. Matthew might be out of prison, but he has still is having his unalienable rights infringed on by people, with, drum roll here….GUNS!!! Yeah, and those guys get to have those REAL machine guns to mow you down as every day carry weapons (EDC) . Whether the INFRINGEMENTS on his rights is stopped is in the hands of the “judges” in that Circuit Court.

WELCOME TO 1984… A few years late!