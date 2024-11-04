Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Myriad Mike
Nov 4, 2024

One thing that nobody likes to talk about, is that whether you love it or hate it, our Constitution, basically failed. It did not constrain our government, it did not preserve States' Rights, and it did not protect Our Rights. It didn't keep us from unwise foreign entanglements, undeclared wars, unsound monetary policy, deficit spending, socialist welfare and entitlement "vote buying" schemes, or prevent the growth of a behemoth blob of federal agencies, and their millions of functionary employees. ALL OF OUR RIGHTS have been infringed, or eliminated altogether. The "dream" that was America, died on the vine.

It's a harsh truth, but here we are...

Nefahotep
Nov 4, 2024

As far as the 2nd amendment goes, to strictly enforce it would possibly mean ripping all gun control laws out by the roots. There is a reason why these Parasitic Pedophile Rulers don't want anyone to defend themselves, they know they would be hunted to extinction. They know they deserve it!

They operate as though they have total ownership over all of us. Proof of this can be found in the Language itself:

Just check out the word; Registration:

I discovered a write-up on this that is so serious that it really does deserve an article dedicated to it. This is the source: https://steemit.com/etymology/@knownassam/register-what-does-it-mean

Excerpt from above link on Registration:

As for it's origin, it is clear that anything that has to do with REG in particular directly refers to royalty.

So REGISTER-ing ‘anything,’ gets put in a book of record and is given back to the king (royalty).

Regis = to rule over + Ster = divine feminine (middle english, from old english - estre female agent)So by this - the CROWN/GOVERNMENT owns everything Registered. When you Register something, the divine feminine energy is ruled over or usurped.

Reg = move in a straight line, thus to rule + gist/gistry = a temporary conveyance of title to the crown.The king came along and demanded the re gister all of their land and possessions to him for protection. This is founded in the Magna Carta and feudalism.

This goes for everything - Your name, your car, your house, your licenses, even your kids or yourself as a 14th amendment citizen. If it's on the registry, the conveyance of title goes to the king.

If they have the design that they own you, by owning your name sake through the Birth Certificate and Nana Consent when you are born, just how much deciding power does "Voting" really have? Also how much firepower do you think they would ever "Allow" for the Tax Farm Animals?

People everywhere have had enough --- It's time to seize our Lawful Standing as Sui Juris; as Sovereign Individuals.

The Declaration of Independence is really the more important document, the Constitution was always set up for the control they now wield, mostly because of our years of complacency.

