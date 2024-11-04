The NEW 2nd Amendment of the amended US Bill of Rights...

A well regulated militia being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed EXCEPT:

You are buying the firearms for yourself.

EXCEPT: You are incapable of balancing your checkbook if you are a veteran which then classifies you as “mentally incompetent”. You can forget any “due process”.

EXCEPT: we already did away with the Militia by passing the Dick Act in 1903 and following up with the National Defense Act of 1916

EXCEPT: you say something that we deem to be verbally inappropriate.

EXCEPT: you want to open a gun store within 500 feet of a residential area.

EXCEPT: you are carrying within 1000 feet of a school.

EXCEPT: you are under indictment or information for a felony for which the judge could imprison you for more then one year.

EXCEPT: you have been convicted of a felony or any other crime for which the judge could have imprisoned you for more then one year, even if you received a shorter sentence including probation.

EXCEPT: you are a fugitive from "justice"

EXCEPT: you are an "unlawful" user of or addicted to marijuana or any depressant,stimulant, narcotic drug or any other controlled substance.

EXCEPT: you have ever been "adjudicated" mentally defective or you have ever been committed to a mental institution.

EXCEPT: you were dishonorably discharged from the armed forces.

EXCEPT: you are subject to a restraining order restraining you from harassing, stalking or threatening your child or an intimate partner or child of such partner.

EXCEPT: you have been convicted in a court of a MISDEMEANOR crime of domestic violence.

EXCEPT: you have ever renounced your "United States" citizenship

EXCEPT: you are an illegal alien (unless we hire you as a police officer, for which you can carry a gun while on duty but have to turn it in after you get off the job.)

EXCEPT: the firearm fires more then one round with the pull of the trigger.

EXCEPT: the firearm doesn't have a vertical grip attached if it is a pistol

EXCEPT: the barrel on a shotgun is not shorter then 18"

EXCEPT: for sound suppressors

EXCEPT: for "armor piercing" ammunition.

EXCEPT: the rifle has a barrel no shorter then 16". 15 and 15/16" makes you a felon for which you must be caged for 10 years and pay a $250,000 fine for your heinous act. And you might notice for this one we have also created a new 8th Amendment.

EXCEPT: if it is a pistol there is no shoulder stock attached.

EXCEPT: you carry it concealed, with a permit, which of course we issue and charge you for.

EXCEPT: the magazine is removable

EXCEPT: the magazine holds over 10 rounds in Hawaii unless you get a "high capacity" magazine permit.

EXCEPT: the magazine holds over 10 rounds in Commiefornia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Chicago, Connecticut, Washington DC. (more blue states to follow!)

EXCEPT: the magazine holds over 15 rounds in New York

EXCEPT: the magazine holds over 15 rounds for handguns or rifles or 8 rounds for shotguns in the brilliantly run state of Colorado

EXCEPT: the magazine holds over 20 rounds in New Jersey

(Can you believe these arbitrary BS numbers that these eight state legislatures and two city legislatures have come up with? And of course CRIMINALS always follow these "laws".)

EXCEPT: it is black and looks scary.

EXCEPT: it makes it shoot faster then "normal". (Jerry Miculek is under investigation for having a felonious fast trigger finger. Amputation of that finger may be the penalty if convicted.)

EXCEPT: a neighbor or relative may "think" you are danger to yourself or others (Red Flag Laws)

EXCEPT: you can make your rifle fire faster with a belt loop, rubber band, loose finger or "bump stock"

EXCEPT: we can take all of the firearms away from you FIRST and then have "due process."

EXCEPT: those in the government must know the address where you have your gun(s).

EXCEPT: the rifle or pistol has a "serial number" on it.

EXCEPT EXCEPT EXCEPT...stay tuned for updated version. We the psychopathic control freak parasites who own you have now concluded that this new 2nd amendment is in force and effect and that you have no rights guaranteed by ANYTHING UNLESS you are in the "big club" which of course you are NOT. So screw your rights. We are in control of your television set, your phone, your computer, your air, your water, your food, your health and especially your pretend rights. Oh, and by the way, just in case you are wondering...we have ENFORCERS for this who are willing to shoot your children in the back, your wife in the head, burn down your church with 17 children inside just in case you think we are kidding.

One other thing...none of these exceptions apply to us. We are allowed to have whatever we want to kill you and maim you any time we want for whatever excuse we want. Just take a look at some of the wonderful things WE get to have to use on YOU by looking up Dillon Aero on YouTube.

Actually, let me help:

NOW do you see why we need our State Militia’s back in force and effect?

With Notes of Reference to the Constitution and Laws of the Federal Government of the United States and of the Commonwealth of Virginia, as the “true palladium of liberty.”

In addition to checking federal power, the Second Amendment also provided state governments with what Luther Martin (1744/48–1826) described as the “last coup de grace” that would enable the states “to thwart and oppose the general government.”

Last, it enshrined the ancient Florentine and Roman constitutional principle of civil and military virtue by making every citizen a soldier and every soldier a citizen.