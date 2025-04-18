First off, for those naysayers that say that we need government because “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; Who can know it?” …what you are saying is that we need men that are desperately wicked to rule over us. RIGHT? And I do take issue with the thought that someone would somehow be considered anointed as the ruler. Because even David, who it is said was a man after God’s own heart did what? Planned the murder of the husband of Bathsheba so he could have her for his own. That story makes me think that there really is no putting your trust in ANY man. PERIOD. Now if someone starts walking on water, healing the sick, giving sight to the blind and raising the dead—I’ll take a closer look at that person.

And if we don’t have government, somehow that all of a sudden, people like yourself are going to go out and start robbing, raping, stealing, murdering just because that EXTERNAL force was removed? What would keep someone from setting up a trap, ambushing all of the law enforcement in your area and then start robbing, raping, stealing and murdering because no one would be able to stop them at that point?

Realize this: most people ARE ALREADY ANARCHISTS with the understanding of do no harm as part of their very being. If we WEREN’T society would be in TOTAL CHAOS! Think about that. Anarchy is simply no rulers, not no rules. The rules are short and simple, DO NO HARM. If you live your life by this simple principle RIGHT NOW, you are an anarchist at heart. You KNOW because the understanding of do no harm means simply DO NO HARM. It is the GOVERNMENT agents that steal our labor every year to support their pet projects who are harming. If we were using USE fees instead of involuntary forced at a gun point taxes, making us slaves, we would be doing no harm to our neighbors. If you think that voting for a tax that I have to pay so that your child can go to a school and that tax is taken from me by FORCE is OK, you need to think about that a bit. THAT IS IMMORAL. Why not just come to my home and steal the money from me to pay for your child’s education yourself? Well? WHY NOT? Does voting for the POLICE to take if from me somehow absolve you of the actual theft you involve yourself with? That is CHOAS caused by the state you worship, because it goes against simple moral principles. Remember—DO NO HARM. Sending someone with a gun to steal from me is HARM. I become the victim, while you profit from the theft.

Did not Jesus himself teach that the Kingdom of God was within us? If you really take a close look at what He taught and walked out in His life, was He not an EXAMPLE of an ANARCHIST? I know some of you or maybe a lot of you are going to freak out over that observation I’ve made reading HIS word. We have a ruler. Yahweh, the creator of all. We have a King. King Jesus. Does HE think it is OK to steal by covering up the theft in your mind by voting? I think not.

Isn’t it true that most people believe that anarchy is chaos? Under anarchy , we need to change opinion, convince the public that government, currently conceived, is not only unnecessary, but extremely harmful, and then the word anarchy, just because it means absence of government, will come to mean for everybody: natural order, unity of human needs and the interests of all, complete freedom within complete solidarity. A system that uses use fees would be fair, since using the service would always be voluntary. To force someone to pay for the support of projects or services that they have no use for is simply slavery. And how many MILLIONS in the past 150 years have died at the hands of people that followed government orders? See this post. PROBLEM…Psychopathic Control Freaks rule us.

When discussing or debating the reality of anarchism, the following argument is a common one : Sure, if there had never been government interference errr involvement, we would not need them today. But we must always take the social system as it currently is, and decide what’s the best course of action in this world, not some libertarian Utopia. And where they get utopia out of my suggestions is beyond me. Man will NEVER have a utopia as long as men and women are on this planet.

My challenger goes on to some specifics: Yes, free trade is good in theory, but not with the current banking and credit system. Yes, we should not have intervened in Ukraine, but given that we have, it would be wrong to quit our support now. Yes, Social Security is a bad system, but given that so many people are now dependent upon it, it must be continued. Etc. Etc ad infinitum. Sure, these “arguments” are typically coming from the mentally challenged who see a government run by wolves as somehow more beneficial. What I hear in between the lines of their comments is BAAA BAAA BAAA…

I am quite aware of such arguments, and it is important to appear "reasonable" to the one who just can’t get this simple concept. Just as I take great pains to rebut the popular misconception that anarchy requires the average person to be an angel (never mind that government NEVER requires the average politician to be an angel), I will also point out that the path to anarchy need not be immediate. Utilizing my reason, logic and common sense and the input of others that think there is a solution to the problem, I offer the following, hopefully not so complicated steps to a freer country:

1. Admit there is a problem. (Let’s ask Bryan Malinowski if there is a problem or maybe Sarah Weaver. Never mind…Bryan was a VICTIM of the insane concept known as government. )

2. Immediately end all sanctions (except on weapons) against all countries. Let them lead their own affairs. It’s isn’t our job to do so.

3. Legalize all drugs and pardon all non-violent drug offenders. In another words, pardon anyone convicted of a “crime” where there was no victim. Return to Common Law, which is basically DO NO HARM. You know—the law “written on our hearts”? The one that says, rape is bad. And you can’t go into a court and say you didn’t know any better. That was when the judge would say IGNORANCE of the LAW is no excuse. Today, if you have issues with some agency, like the ATF for instance, the Judge will say the same thing even though you’re dealing with hundreds if not THOUSANDS of rules and regulations that somehow you’re supposed to know all of. The IRS is worse, 26,000 PAGES of rules and regulations. Isn’t the “Common Law” a lot simpler to understand and deal with? Isn’t that the law you are using in your day to day existence EXCEPT when you have to deal with any of the 439 agencies of the Federal “government”?

4. Abolish the IRS, DEA, ATF and every other of the 429 agencies that came into existence due to the fact the Constitution is being ignored. Clauses that are used to twist and distort to give credence to their existence. Give all employees two months severance which is more than most private companies would give. They can assimilate into the private workplace. Chances are some of them may actually have to learn something more to survive. This will give trade schools more students.

5. Announce to all foreign countries and organizations that we will reduce U.S. aid by 100 percent this year. Our job as a people is not to support any other country. That’s THEIR job. Make a similar announcement regarding U.S. troops stationed abroad. Close all military bases and turn the USA into a militia protected country as the founding fathers intended. We need to simply get out of the business of any other country. And yes, militia members will be able to learn how to drive a tank or fly a jet just in case some other country wants to invade us.

6. Stop printing or creating additional fake fiat money. Make it perfectly legal for anyone to use gold and or silver in contracts and transactions. Abolish legal tender laws. Allow anyone to open a private bank, subject of course to standard penalties for reneging on contractual obligations. Gradually phase out FDIC (to avoid a possible panic while we are still dependent on the current precarious fractional reserve system).

7. End all federal “money” for domestic recipients, this may take some time, and cut off anyone who doesn’t "need it." This ESPECIALLY includes all corporate welfare. Turn all welfare needs back over to private organizations that specifically are there to help people that are in real need. This was one of the functions of the “church” for hundreds of years. And it has to be totally voluntary. Putting a gun in my face or the face of my fellow man to feed, cloth or house anyone is hardly the moral thing to be doing. And it says in Matthew 26-11 says “The poor will always be with you…” And what I’ve seen over and over in my years on earth is those that are poor are in many cases that way because of CHOICE or LAZINESS. Why should anyone who makes the effort to stand on their two feet be forced to take care of those who don’t make the effort? Under any other circumstance forcing someone at gunpoint to care for someone else would be called ARMED ROBBERY. A violation of the non-aggression principle.

8. Auction off all federal property that serves no "legitimate" purpose. Actually, is there any federal property that serves any legitimate purpose? All they are involved with can be turned over to the several states, which will still exist in this system to some degree. Auctioning will include Western land, vacant office space, and gold and oil reserves. Use the proceeds to begin retiring the national debt, which in reality doesn’t exist under the current fake monetary system. Tell me what the debt is IN and I’ll send your 100 pounds and even pay shipping.

9. Allow free competition with all government "services," without necessarily ending government provision. I’m not sure there are any needed at this juncture in time in reality. (This will make sure no one "slips through the cracks" if privately provided.) Surely someone can figure out a way to compete with the current US mail system which has turned into a joke when it comes to service. Maybe someone can totally privatize it.

10. Allow people to opt out of Social Security, forfeiting any accrued "benefits." For those remaining (presumably a group of older citizens), pay off what they have been promised from general tax revenues. This will allow the Social Security apparatus (and particularly its onerous tax) to be dismantled. (This next #1 is a flaw in Substack I can’t figure my way around!)

It is my belief that a majority would support these ideas, if they believed it would actually be enacted in its entirety, and would not be overturned in a few years.

The skeptics are probably right; anarchy will not be achieved overnight. Very well then. Let’s get really close to it, say, in ten years. Let’s do it. What could be worse besides WWIII that the current nut cases are all trying to get us in?

For more understanding you can view this. What Anarchy Isn’t by Larkin Rose, no that isn’t Larken speaking. Thanks Larken, for the script!

And I highly recommend the Jones Plantation for a better understanding of how the current CON system works. Another one that came out of Larken Rose’s extensive work on the subject.

OK…time for the detractors and those who might agree to put up their comments!