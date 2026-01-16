Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo
11h

Great post. The more and more I've read about Alexander Hamilton I've come to see what an absolute monster he truly was, just wish he and Burr had dueled long before his influence corrupted the republic.

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
7hEdited

I'm only aware of one error he made but it was more amusing than substantial. Here it is...

"Now, in a large extended country, it is impossible to have a representation, possessing the sentiments, and of integrity, to declare the minds of the people, without having it so numerous and unwieldly, as to be subject in great measure to the inconveniency [of] a democratic government.

"The territory of the United States is of vast extent; it now contains near <b>three </b>millions of souls, and is capable of containing much more than ten times that number. Is it practicable for a country, so large and so numerous as they will soon become, to elect a representation, that will speak their sentiments, without their becoming so numerous as tobe incapable of transacting public business? It certainly is not.

Brutus I (October 18, 1787)

https://www.consource.org/document/brutus-i-1789-5-28/

He was off by an order of magnitude but that actually strengthens his point!

All of his stuff is well worth reading.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Reynolds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture