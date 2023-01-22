Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
Jan 23, 2023

As I have said many times, just regarding the "Covid" "pandemic" and its *unlawfully concomitant* "mandates":

If men had refused to wear the muzzle and had kept their businesses open, the tyrants would have had to resort to another standard playbook tactic to encourage mass self-selected servitude.

In fact, it may well have led to another revolution.

But alas, the 100-year-long, generationally induced, de-masculinization agenda had worked quite well, and grown men were cowering to "authorities" with no good reason.

I'll just add here that I am a woman, and yet I did not wear the muzzle. Wait, I did wear a bandana while boarding and riding a Zion National Park shuttle in July 2021, a choice that I fully regret. I should have walked on Mother Earth instead. Surely that would have been more arduous in 108-degree weather, but also more deeply satisfying, and I wouldn't have had to deal with the awful feelings of remorse and grief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frederick R Smith's avatar
Frederick R Smith
Jan 23, 2023

Fantastic. And for more -- https://frederickrsmith.substack.com/p/the-second-day-of-july-1776

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture