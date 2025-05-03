Forcing a person under threat of death to pay a graduated income tax out of their wages isn't slavery...after all we live in the land of the free. (2nd plank COMMUNIST MANIFESTO: a progressive graduated income tax)

Forcing a population to use "fiat" currency backed by nothing to buy, sell and trade isn't slavery, after all we live in the land of the free. (5th plank COMMUNIST MANIFESTO: establishment of all credit in the hands of the state by means of a central bank. PERFECT description of the Federal Reserve System)

Forcing people under the threat of losing their homes if they don't pay the "rent", creatively called "property tax" in the USA every year to the local revenue thieves isn't slavery, after all we live in the land of the free. (1st plank COMMUNIST MANIFESTO: Abolition to all rights of private property and the application of all rent to public purpose.)

Forcing a person to get permission from the "state" (Euphemism of psychopathic control freaks in control of the rest of the population made up of "law makers" and "enforcers of those law, supported by the slaves by giving the ILLUSION of choice through a vote) to operate an automobile on "public roads" isn't slavery, because we all live in the land of the free.

Forcing people through the rent they pay (property taxes) to pay for so called free education isn't slavery...again, we live in the land of the free! (10th plank COMMUNIST MANIFESTO: Free "education" (euphemism for indoctrination) for all children in government schools.)

Forcing people to get serial numbers from birth so that all transactions, bank accounts etc. can be tracked, isn't slavery, it's FREEDOM! Oh, that's right those "social security" numbers aren't serial numbers! NAAAAAAAA....Can we all say MOOOOOO! They should just staple them to our ears like the cattle that they call us.

You see people, most of this was established over time, without any of the consent of anyone alive today. I don't remember agreeing to pay rent on property that is "paid off" to anyone. I don't remember being asked if I wanted to go to public school or not. And I’m sure my parents weren’t asked. They used it as a glorified baby sitting service. I don't remember being asked if I would prefer to use gold and silver instead of federal reserve “notes” to buy sell and trade with. After all, in that "paper tiger" of a Constitution that many of you refer to, GOLD AND SILVER COIN is SUPPOSED to be the money of the land. Not paper "money" backed by NOTHING. That they can create out of thin air. I don't remember being asked if I would rather not have a "drivers license" to drive down the road. I don't remember being asked if I didn't mind having THEM decide what my "Fair share" is every year. Straight from "from each according to his ability, to each according to their needs" COMMUNIST slogan.

I know, I know...if you don't like it here, move somewhere else. WHERE? The whole world has been taken over by these communistic psychopathic control freaks. FIAT money is EVERYWHERE. Forced taxation is EVERYWHERE. All because the people EVERYWHERE have no militias to rise up against the "powers that be" in their ivory towers. THEY have all the machine guns, and powerful weapons, and the well paid mercenaries to back them. They don't even want us to have "short barrel" rifles (whatever that is)! THEY make the edicts and WE are supposed to follow them without question. I watched while a helicopter was searching for an outlawed PLANT and for people growing it to put in a CAGE! FRREEEEEDDDDDOOOOMMM!!!!

So you see as a summary:

We are FREE to do what THEY tell us under threat of DEATH OR IMPRISONMENT.

We are FREE to keep from our labor what THEY decide we can keep.

We are FREE to do whatever we want as long as we don't violate THEIR edicts, (laws).

We are FREE to build with THEIR permission.

We are FREE to live in our homes as long as we PAY THEM TO DO SO.

We are FREE to vote for the lessor of two evils.

We are FREE to travel as long as we get their license plates and pay for their fees to do so.

We are FREE to buy things as long as we pay them a tax for doing so.

We are FREE to own certain items as long as we pay them a tax for having it.

We are FREE to own certain kinds of firearms but we aren't free to have proper constitutional militias.

SEE!!!! WE ARE THE LAND OF THE FREE!

Well???