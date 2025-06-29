Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Clyde
9h

There were a couple of those paragraphs that hit me like a ton of bricks. Because being stalked, seized and placed under the absolute control of Satanic eugenicist isn't just the pet "useless eater" category, it's more along the lines of the cruel, mocking mimicking kind of "How right we are and and sorry you will be once you're inside of their State sanctioned kill box. The paragraphs are a euphemised version of their sadistic physical/psychological torture, (always behind closed doors).

"But alas, at the end of the hour they would have to go back to their Rule by Government and it’s semi-controlled chaos. Back to warrantless searches and unConstitutional incarceration.

Back to an endless torrent of lies, state sponsored terrorism and Legal Plunder Taxation. Back to Extreme Surveillance and its ugly cousin, Total Loss of Privacy. Back to being treated like Useless Eaters."

J. Lee Austin, MD
2h

Thanks for sharing, Friend!

— Doc

