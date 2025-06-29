Mirrored from J. Lee Austin, MD

Folks, this one was so full of reason, logic and common sense that I felt the least I could do is share it out to help the good doctor get some more followers and subscribers. Exactly my sentiment when it comes to ANARCHY. Enjoy the well done reasonable length piece that I would have probably over done if I wrote it. Thanks J. Lee Austin, MD! C.L.

We are all taught from day one that “anarchy means chaos.” But even a cursory examination of this forever mantra reveals the actual, literal definition of the word:

anarchy [an-er-kee] : absence of rulers

I don’t know about you, but I think I could use a wee break from this whole nonstop Nitwit Ruler thingy. It’s really, really not working out for me so much.

To wit, would one hour without government be all that bad? Would some people just go crazy, rape, rob and pillage or would that huge majority rest of us … you know, the law-abiding, God-fearing citizens all around them … give them a big ol’ Texas sized,

“Nope! Not around these parts, Mister!”

What about the safety of the children, Doc?

What about it. What about the folks, who, if unable to provide kid safety for 60 minutes, may not be deserving of true freedom. But that’s a whole other slippery bag of worms to fry, I reckon.

My guess is that not a whole lot would happen during the first Anarchy Hour. In the beginning folks would probably look at each other with a cautious, “What now?”

Once they realized their world didn’t come crashing down all around them, they might do whatever they wanted for the balance of the hour … read, swim, palaver on, on Substack, whatever. Once they experience what true freedom feels like, maybe they become hungry for more of this great new thing.

But alas, at the end of the hour they would have to go back to their Rule by Government and it’s semi-controlled chaos. Back to warrantless searches and unConstitutional incarceration.

Back to an endless torrent of lies, state sponsored terrorism and Legal Plunder Taxation. Back to Extreme Surveillance and its ugly cousin, Total Loss of Privacy. Back to being treated like Useless Eaters.

Back to indiscriminate poisoning by air, land and sea. Back to destroying countries on the far side. Back to “nukular” brinksmanship.

Not sure next week’s Anarchy Hour can get here soon enough.

~~ j ~~

“Just because the circus has left town does not mean that the monkey is off your back.” ~~ George Carlin

I am adding this for those of you who just can’t get it, like one Pastor who likes to attack me with his judgmental attitude. You know who you are…

The following is my comment, C.L.

One thing I've told people for years is that in reality most people are anarchists. When you think about it, and I'm using a picked out of thin air percentage, but it's probably pretty close, 99% of your life you don't need a ruler. Well except to measure something. Different ruler though. If mankind really was so wicked and evil in all his ways as a verse in Jeremiah suggests in 17:9 which says, "The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?" and a believer will use this verse to justify government, I ask...so what you are saying is that if this were true we need men who are desperately wicked ruling us? And of course when they stop and think about it the answer is obvious.

Fact is that the majority of mankind really doesn't need an external ruler. I know I don't. Sure, I've sinned in my life, but except for some sort of emotional distress caused by my action(s) no one was ever damaged. I've never robbed, raped or pillaged in all my 71 years and I suspect that probably none of my followers or subscribers have either. So what gives? Why is it that we have this undying love to be robbed, tortured, convinced that murder is ok if it is state sanctioned, like war. Why is it that we accept having our labor stolen from us and don't see that it is slavery? Why is it that the simplicity written of by Frederic Bastiat isn't seen and understood by the majority? Why do we put up with enforcement officers beating our fellow man and refuse to step in to help? Are we really that cowardly in our very being?

I simply don’t get it. We watch those in government steal from us via a monetary system they totally control and with inflation cause the value of our labor to diminish by the day. We watch as those in government order men and women to go to far away distant lands and meet strange unusual people and kill them…FOR WHAT? Why do we put up with it? Is life so sweet and peace so dear as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? What exactly ARE we leaving to your children and grand children? If we don’t take some sort of stand, WHO WILL?

Isn’t it the “rulers” in government that have stolen our money and replaced it with fiat “currency” that is totally valueless in reality? That have taken away our real defense against them, the Militias? True, we have guns, and they have F16’s, but what if no one was willing to fly them or we just took care of the pilots if they were being used against us and then who will fly them?

With Notes of Reference to the Constitution and Laws of the Federal Government of the United States and of the Commonwealth of Virginia, as the “true palladium of liberty.” In addition to checking federal power, the Second Amendment also provided state governments with what Luther Martin (1744/48–1826) described as the “last coup de grace” that would enable the states “to thwart and oppose the general government.” Last, it enshrined the ancient Florentine and Roman constitutional principle of civil and military virtue by making every citizen a soldier and every soldier a citizen.

There really IS a reason they don’t listen to us anymore! So why should we listen to them? Why should we vote for them or kiss their rings or ass? Or lick the boots of their enforcers? I’ve been a runaway slave for 41 years. And I will say this…JUST LEAVE ME ALONE. I might be wrong, but I feel it in my bones that the “War of The Flea” is soon to begin…C.L.