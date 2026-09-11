What really IS the difference? One way is backed by a guy in a Police uniform the other way is backed by a guy in tie and suit. One way has been “Legalized” they other one hasn’t been.

It’s that time of year coming up again. Where I and MILLIONS upon MILLIONS of “property owners” are being extorted across this country from sea to shining sea.

What exactly is behind this? Why is it that some people get to steal from us and live lavishly from the loot and we don’t say or act according to the way we would act towards any other thief? And due to our national disobedience for refusing to stand up against them the sloths among us are reaping the blood sweat and tears we spend out of our labor to allow them to exist without any effort on their part as a whole. THEY get to drive new cars while we can’t afford them. THEY get to live in bigger fancier homes than we do because we can’t afford them. I mean what service does ANY government employee actually perform that someone in the private sector couldn’t do for less and better? Come to think of it, WHAT SERVICE DOES A GOVERNMENT EMPLOEE ACTUALLY PREFORM WE NEED? AT ALL? NAME ONE! A properly trained Militia of the people could replace the police. A all volunteer fire department can take care of that service. Use fees could pay for the roads. Come one people…WHO REALLY NEEDS THEM?

First let’s start with the DEFINITION of extortion to see if we are actually the victims of it.

extortion /ĭk-stôr′shən/

noun

Illegal use of one’s official position or powers to obtain property, funds, or patronage. ( So there is actually a LEGAL position to obtain property, funds or patronage? How does that make sense? But in George Orwell’s NEWSPEAK it sure does!) The act or an instance of extorting something, as by psychological pressure. (Is there any psychological pressure being exerted when it has been made clear to you that if you don’t comply men with GUNS will come and take “your” home?) An excessive or exorbitant charge. (Who decides? Maybe to me $1.00 is excessive, which when it comes to THEFT I’d have to defer.) The offense committed by an officer who corruptly claims and takes, as his fee, money, or other thing of value, that is not due, or more than is due, or before it is due. (Who decides this? If I get to all of this definition applies! But of course I don’t get to. It’s shoved down my throat over and against any objection I may have.) That which is extorted or exacted by force. (How about THREAT of force?) The practice of extorting money or other property by the use of force or threats. (Isn’t that what all of this is extorting by the use of force or threats? Explain to me how it is not?) An exorbitant charge. (WHO decides? Not you. Not me. THEY DO. And if they say it isn’t exorbitant you either agree or die resisting.) Unjust exaction (as by the misuse of authority). (To me it all is. WHO gave them the right? I sure as hell didn’t!)

“When plunder (theft) has become a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves in the course of time a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ~ Frederic Bastiat in “The Law”

Haven’t they done this? Looking at the 1st definition. Who gave these people the RIGHT to “tax” our homes every year? Did someone actually vote this into place and if so, how does it become permanent without a vote every year? Who decides what is an excessive or exorbitant charge? I think that ANY tax on my home is excessive. Plus do they extract it from you in lawful money? No, and yet the US Constitution which they swear to uphold to maintain a position as an officer says right in it in Article I section 10 paragraph 1 ‘No state shall... make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts. ‘ People able to barter with gold and silver coin control government and are free. Loss of the right to trade in gold and silver coin enslaves people to the creators of psychological ‘money.’”

So what is going on here? We don’t have CONSTITUTIONAL money in circulation! So the woman who is the local “tax assessment” queen gets to extort, using the force of the Sheriff department any amount that THEY decide we should pay every year. They don’t spend one minute of their time building or fixing any of our homes. Not a nickel and if I remodel a bathroom and put $10,000 into it they expect us to let them know so they can raise the RENT. And no one sees anything wrong with this? Why does this piss me off so much? Is it DNA that the Founding Fathers had that I inherited or something?

Say we had no one forcing this so called government on us. Could I build a school and expect my neighbors to pay for the use of it and if they didn’t pay I could take their home and kick them out? NOTHING that an individual wouldn’t be allowed to do cannot be given to someone who works for the government.

Here is the issue. If you pay off your home, you should at that point own it. The deed or title should grant you total control over the property. Because if someone else can make you pay yearly a tax, then living in that home because a PRIVILAGE bestowed upon you by the taxing “authorities” as long as you fulfill your yearly PAYMENT extorted from you proving that you don’t own your home!

Look at this. It is the FIRST PLANK TO THE COMMUNIST MANIFESTO…

1. Abolition of private property and the application of all rent to public purpose.

If you pay off your home “free and clear” and do not pay the RENT to the local taxing authorities you’ll find out who owns your home when men with guns come to force you out and get someone else in that will pay the RENT. Oh, sorry, they call it rent. We call it “property taxes”. What’s the difference if the outcome is the same? And if you look at your “property tax” bill you will note that the majority of it pays for the 10th plank.

10. Free education for all children in government schools.

FREE? FREE? That’s like saying if someone robs you at one of those mechanical bank tellers that they got your money for free. People are being taxed to support what we call 'public' schools, which train the young to work for the communal debt system. We also call it the Department of Education, the NEA and Outcome Based "Education"

You see, according to the Communist slogan, from each according to his ability, to each according to their needs, they will sheer you just enough so that you won’t feel the sheers. If you did and they dug into your skin, you would be pissed and resist. So if you can afford a $400,000 home they figure you can afford the tax they levy on it. Doesn’t matter if you can or not. Fact is my Dad’s home we sold after he passed was worth what we got for it. About $300 thousand BEFORE real estate fees and other fees and taxes that are levied. He was paying over $4,000 a year to live in a home he had built and had paid for free and clear. That’s $333.33…a month to live in his own home. Do you think he balked at it? Nope, because it was just low enough that he didn’t feel the sheers. And of course we had to pay the “inheritance tax” which is the THIRD plank of the Communist Manifesto! Abolition of all rights of inheritance. We call it Federal & State estate Tax (1916); or reformed Probate Laws, and limited inheritance via arbitrary inheritance tax statutes.

I don’t know about you, but I’m getting a feeling that n the back ground, the world over, I hear the sound of steel against sharpening stone while pitchforks tines are being sharpened. I feel in my bones that kerosene is being stockpiled everywhere as the torches are being assembled. The symbol of the Bastille is about to be stormed EVERYWHERE that the masses are waking up. The psychopathic control freak PARASITES that are sucking out the lifeblood of the average working man is making it so that they will have nothing left. And what these monsters have not figured out yet is that WHEN YOU OWN NOTHING, YOU WILL NOT BE HAPPY...YOU WILL HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE and when people have NOTHING TO LOSE...THEY LOSE IT! And when they LOSE IT, people that say to the masses...”Let them eat cake” will find their heads on the fg chopping block. Scream it. We the People, the World Over, the masses, especially the Western nations, ARE F*****G SICK OF IT. And the BASTILLE is about to be STORMED. After all, FREEDOM is just another word for NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE! DO YOU HEAR IT?