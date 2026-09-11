Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Awaken, Arise Anew's avatar
Awaken, Arise Anew
4d

I hear you from across the pond. You might be hearing steel sharpening I am hearing nothing. grumbling and mumbling but not a cohesive thought or a bit of back bone - it just all seems too big, too far gone and people too demoralised by the brainwashing. BTW I know it's not relevant but I am noticing on every, I do mean every substack, article and recent print books that I read these days pretty obvious spelling mistakes, is it because AI is used? anyone know. In this we had privilage/Privilege and sheer/shear/s.

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1 reply by Courageous Lion
Rita's avatar
Rita
6d

Your words are like a song to my heart. From your lips to the creators ears, worldwide, the "slaves" are about to lose it. As this global governance scenario comes more clearly into view (like the SmartLA28 summer Olympics trial run of U.N. Agenda 2030 C40 cities), the Great re-Awakening is happening and could counter-balance the "dark enlightenment" of The Great Reset. Literally, it's all energy. In Tipping Point, Gladwell wrote about a critical mass of collective energy effecting the homeostatic mechanism of the status quo. So my hope lies with the 15% possible critical thinkers who, if practicing daily consciousness raising (to sustain higher frequencies like on the consciousness scale of David R. Hawkins), could destabilize a smooth roll-out of the psychopathic, dystopian agenda.

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