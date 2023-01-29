Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

Courageous Lion
Jan 29, 2023

I'm STILL trying to figure out this Substack "stuff". I thought I was fixing a few errors and somehow this was posted as if it was a new post. Oh well, for those of you who may not have seen it because you didn't look down the list far enough it will be new to you. The rest of you who did, well...sorry about that! It was a mistake!

James Kringlee
Jan 30, 2023

In the same "vein" The Real Purpose for Government "Public" Benefits, Benefits designed and engineered by "the elite", to keep "the people" in "their place", at the bottom, where they can be "siphoned" for their Light by "the elite" as "the people" are being satiated, just enough, to prevent "The People" from rising up and taking back their Light.

May "the elite" be so "tempted" with the appearance of all manner of gain for "themselves" with the reduction in the need for the benefit system "they" have set up and may some of "the elite" gain the true knowledge of their own Real Self Interest, that "they", will then work to support "Real Government" "Public" Benefits, the fruits of which will enable the severing of the "siphon" used by "the elite". That Freedom Reign and Rain The Abundant Life Upon The People. Amen.

