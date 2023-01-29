For you see...dumb people are easier to control.

Back in 1972 I was in high school. Yeah, I'm an "old guy". One of my classes was U.S. Government. One of our assignments was to read the Communist Manifesto written by Karl Marx so that "we could see the difference, as my instructor told us, between "our" form of government and Communism. The problem I had, which I laid out to the class in our question and answer section was after reading the 10 planks, was that I saw four of them right off the bat that seemed to be here in the USA, but under different names. When I look back to that day, I'm not so sure that the reason we were asked to read them was to tell the difference but to rather instill in our minds the wonderful attributes of communism.

When I asked the instructor during the question and answer time, this he was unable to supply an answer that made sense to myself or any of the other students in the class. The question was this...If my dad has to pay a "property tax" every year even though he paid his home off free and clear, isn't that the same thing as the 1st plank which says "Abolition of all right to PRIVATE property and the application of all RENT to public purpose"? I mean my Dad had told me that if he didn't pay it that the county would send the Sheriff and his well armed deputies to evict him from his house. If my Dad "owned" a rental and the renters quit paying rent, couldn't he have them evicted? Wouldn't the same thing happen if my dad had refused to pay the "property taxes"? And what do those property taxes pay for? Well the first thing they pay for if you look at the "bill" they give to you with them is the 10th plank of the Communist manifesto which is free education for all children in government schools. Aren't "public" schools, government schools? Isn't the "property tax" really RENT for all intents? Anyhow he couldn't answer the question or wouldn't. My reason, logic and common sense at the age of 17 hadn't been lost in the GOVERNMENT school system that I had been held captive of. I guess I was "different" than most. Today they would have drugged me. I guess if Karl Marx hadn't thought government school was that important he wouldn't have made it a plank in the communist manifesto. BUT he DID. The other two coincidental parallels to Marx's manifesto was the 2nd plank, a progressive graduated income tax that is a direct tax on your wages and the 5th plank which is exactly what the Federal Reserve banking system is a clone of.

Years later I was exposed to the cynical wisdom of one of the most intelligent "comedians" I had ever heard. Who was that you may ask...the late great George Carlin. Yeah, he was a bit colorful with his language, maybe even a bit too much so that some of the people that might have learned from his rants would turn him off because of the f bomb. It really was their loss. Here is a transcript of one of his rants. I disguised the f words and few others, with BLEEP, so it isn't that hard to figure out what he had said. Fact is, sadly he was RIGHT, down to the last sentence. If you are HONEST with yourself, I ask you, was he right?

But there’s a reason. There’s a reason. There’s a reason for this, there’s a reason education SUCKS, and it’s the same reason it will never, ever, EVER be fixed. It’s never going to get any better, don’t look for it, be happy with what you’ve got. Because the owners, the owners of this country don't want that. I'm talking about the real owners now, the BIG owners! The Wealthy… the REAL owners! The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions. Forget the politicians. They are irrelevant. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don't. You have no choice! You have OWNERS! They OWN YOU. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought, and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls. They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying, lobbying, to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I'll tell you what they don’t want: They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. that's against their interests. That's right. They don’t want people who are smart enough to sit around a kitchen table and think about how badly they’re getting bleeped by a system that threw them overboard 30 bleeping years ago. They don’t want that! You know what they want? They want obedient workers. Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork. And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shitty jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it, and now they’re coming for your Social Security money. They want your retirement money. They want it back so they can give it to their criminal friends on Wall Street, and you know something? They’ll get it. They’ll get it all from you sooner or later cause they own this bleep place! It's a big club, and you ain’t in it! You, and I, are not in the big club. By the way, it's the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe. All day long beating you over the head with their media telling you what to believe, what to think and what to buy. The table has tilted folks. The game is rigged and nobody seems to notice. Nobody seems to care! Good honest hard-working people; white collar, blue collar it doesn’t matter what color shirt you have on. Good honest hard-working people continue, these are people of modest means, continue to elect these rich bleep suckers who don’t give a bleep about you….they don’t give a bleep about you… they don’t give a bleep about you. They don’t care about you at all… at all… AT ALL. And nobody seems to notice. Nobody seems to care. that's what the owners count on. The fact that Americans will probably remain willfully ignorant of the big red, white and blue bleep that's being jammed up their a%@$#*s everyday, because the owners of this country know the truth. It's called the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it. ~ George Carlin

And I continue with a quote from one of our greatest thinkers:

“The most erroneous assumption is to the effect that the aim of public education is to fill the young of the species with knowledge and awaken their intelligence, and so make them fit to discharge the duties of citizenship in an enlightened and independent manner. Nothing could be further from the truth. The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all; it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality. That is its aim in the United States, whatever the pretensions of politicians, pedagogues and other such mountebanks, and that is its aim everywhere else.”~ H.L. Mencken

Then there was a movie I watched that was a bit different with the way it covered the war of Northern aggression. Almost as if the person behind it had done some real honest research. Why there was actually a black man, who was a slave at the time fighting the North right along side his "owner". Did that ever happen? You bet it did. The movie was a 1999 release called "Ride With The Devil". There were a few well known actors staring in, one being Tobey Maguire of "Spiderman" fame as well as Skeet Ulrich and the singer Jewel. It was well done and I was so impressed that I've watched it more than once.

The reason I bring it up was because there was an interesting scene at the dinner table of a man called "Mr. Evans". This is a transcript of the conversation:

Mr. Evans: Have you ever been to Lawrence, Kansas, young man? Chiles: No, I reckon not, Mr. Evans. I don't believe I'd be too welcome in Lawrence. Mr. Evans: I didn't think so. Before this war began, my business took me there often. As I saw those Northerners build that town, I witnessed the seeds of our destruction being sown. The foundin' of that town was truly the beginnin' of the Yankee invasion. I'm not speakin' of numbers, nor even abolitionist trouble-makin'. It was the schoolhouse. Before they built their church, even, they built that schoolhouse. And they let in every tailor's son and every farmer's daughter in that country. Chiles: Spellin' won't help you hold a plow any firmer. Or a gun either. Mr. Evans: No, it won't, Mr. Chiles. But my point is merely that they rounded every pup up into that schoolhouse because they fancied that everyone should think and talk the same free-thinkin' way they do with no regard to station, custom, propriety. And that is why they will win. Because they believe everyone should live and think just like them. And we shall lose because we don't care one way or another how they live. We just worry about ourselves. Chiles: Are you sayin', sir, that we fight for nothin'? Mr. Evans: Far from it, Mr. Chiles. You fight for everything that we ever had. As did my son. And we shall lose because we don't care one way or another how they live. We just worry about ourselves.

Let this sink in: "And that is why they will win. Because they believe everyone should live and think just like them.

Is that the real issue folks? SOME PEOPLE WANT TO RUN MY LIFE and YOUR LIFE and we simply want to be left alone and don't really care to run anyone else's life? But see the problem? Our wanting to be left alone is why they keep creeping in with more and more tyranny. It's like the statement Thomas Jefferson made in the Declaration of Independence. The line that says this...

accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.

WHILE EVILS ARE SUFFERABLE, WE just worry about ourselves. These psychopathic control freaks have taken over every institution of influence BECAUSE THEY LIVE to make YOU and I fit into their cookie cutter molds of WHAT THEY want. Rather than just leaving us alone.

So slowly and surely in the lifetime of my great grandparents and my grandparents and my parents they created a communist paradise. One where everyone is "paying their fair share" and are basically sheep for the sheering and we don't complain because they have figured out a way to just steal enough from us that we don't complain. I mean the guy who has the five hundred thousand dollar house obviously can afford the rent they force out of him! Now if they tried to get the rent out of me that they get out of him for my one hundred and fifty thousand dollar house it would be too much and I just might rebel! And I'd have company if everyone in my bracket was having the same thing happen. So they go by the communist formula...from each according to his ability, to each according to their need. See how it works?

Realize this...PUBLIC i.e. GOVERNMENT school was copied after the Prussian model. Google that to find out more. And what you will find out isn't good for INDIVIDUALISM.

So they take over the institutions of education and work to INDOCTINATE us into a place where we just simply go along with their plan. Has it worked? During the Covid fiasco hasn't the majority capitulated because they don't want to be seen as rebellious? Isn't that one of the reasons they put us in classrooms of our peers so that we will do what they want because most people collapse under peer pressure? Human nature is to be wanted and accepted by your peers. You want the girls to like you if you're a boy and if you're are girl you want the boys to like you. Well today it may not be the case. During in my years in school most folks would fold under peer pressure. Get a long by going along. And look where that has gotten us today instead of being an INDIVIDUAL with your own goals in life, they want ALL of us to have the same goals. To fit into their cookie cutter molds and be good slaves. But Mark, we're not slaves! I feel that stealing from me to pay for someone else's needs is not slavery! It's part of civilized society! Why of course! Having men with guns who will come and cage you or kill you if you resist is "civilized society". What is barbaric society like?

Isn't taking a portion of your wages that you make for THEIR use anything but slavery? If they take 1%, you're a 1% slave. If they take 50% you're a 50% slave. So if you LABOR for FOURTY HOURS and they TAKE WHAT YOU MAKE FOR TWENTY OF THEM...what the hell else can you call it but SLAVERY??

And the worse part is that they don't even need it, on the Federal level, because they create all the "money" they want on a computer with ledger entries or print it up! So when someone says, we should all just quit paying taxes, how would that matter the least bit to "them"?

I'm NOT sorry if I'm making your think critically about what is going on because they don't WANT YOU TO!

The TRUTH is out there folks.

Here is what a teacher who taught in the government school system for 30 years tells us...

Throw off the shackles of formal schooling and embark upon a rich journey of self-directed, life-long learning. John Taylor Gatto's Dumbing Us Down, The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling

After over 100 years of mandatory schooling in the U.S., literacy rates have dropped, families are fragmented, learning disabilities are skyrocketing, and children and youth are increasingly disaffected. Thirty years of teaching in the public school system led John Taylor Gatto to the sad conclusion that compulsory governmental schooling is to blame, accomplishing little but to teach young people to follow orders like cogs in an industrial machine.

He became a fierce advocate of families and young people taking back education and learning, arguing that genius is as common as dirt, but that conventional schooling is driving out the natural curiosity and problem-solving skills we're born with, replacing it with rule-following, fragmented time, and disillusionment.

Gatto's radical treatise on public education, a New Society Publishers bestseller for 25 years, continues to bang the drum for an unshackling of children and learning from formal schooling. Now, in an ever-more-rapidly changing world with an explosion of alternative routes to learning, it's poised to continue to shake the world of institutional education for many more years.

This is the main reason I had my wife quit her very well paid job as a registered nurse and spend 20 years teaching my four sons in a home school.

Neither of us regret it in the least. And as far as we can tell, they don't either. We find that being SELF taught is really the best system for the INDIVIDUAL! Tell me what you think...