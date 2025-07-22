Can we get this controversy straight by now? I’ve been banned, I’ve been shunned, I’ve been ignored, I’ve been called a conspiracy theorist. I’ve been told it’s my “opinion”. Well is it?

Let’s start with some simple concepts. If you believe in God, who was here first? God or man…Well DUH, right? So it works like this…

GOD is over

MAN, is over

GOVERNMENT because MAN created “OUR” Government. What is “OUR” Government? It’s the US Constitution. Those who have a job, such as president or whatever have that job because the US Constitution created that position for them.

Realize this too…we do NOT have just three branches of government. We have FOUR. The FIRST one of the FOUR is “WE THE PEOPLE”. Without that branch the other three wouldn’t exist. Got it? OK, so “we the people” have this government called the Constitution that has some RIGHTS that have been enumerated written into it, called the “Bill of Rights” . One of those rights is the RIGHT to a TRIAL by jury guaranteed in the 5th and 6th amendments.

So if the LEGISLATIVE branch creates a LAW, and you break it, you have the RIGHT to a trial by jury—well as long as they don’t VIOLATE that right. Which in some cases like traffic they will, in many states and localities.

So now you are picked for a jury. The DEFENDENT has been charged with breaking a “law”. Let’s say the law was one established by the UNCONSTITUTIONAL National Firearms Act (NFA) which was enacted in such a way as to tax the right rather than out right ban it. Say the defendant cut a shot gun off. Like Randy Weaver did. And the “Judge” tells you in this case that you cannot judge the LAW, you can only judge the facts. Was the judge a bold faced tyrannical LIAR? YOU BET HE WAS. And if you didn’t KNOW he was lying because of your 10th Plank Communist Education you received, you would go in the back room and with the “evidence’ given, with no victim involved, with an 8th amendment violation of cruel and unusual punishment and an excessive fine, and find the man or woman GUILTY as charged!

HOWEVER, if you knew that the FINAL arbiter in any criminal case was WE THE PEOPLE , making US Caesar, not those sworn to uphold the Constitution, what would you do? You would find the man NOT GUILTY because of a number of reasons, the first and foremost was the “law” he was charged under went directly against SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED of the 2nd amendment. AND the penalty goes directly against the 8th amendment.

This is the definition of Jury in an 1828 dictionary a mere 37 years after the Constitution was ratified in it’s fullness. Do you think the definition was any different before 1791? Do any of you reading know about the trial of William Penn for preaching without a license? Do you public school teachers and students have any idea why this TRUTH is not in the school curriculum? It’s BECAUSE they have USURPED the position of Caesar and want us to be THEIR servants instead of the other way around!

Understanding this is crucial because in ignorance we will enslave each other if we do not realize WE are Caesar. The GOVERNMENT is the US Constitution and those UNDER that are the servants. It’s been turned on it’s head! For LOTS of information on this subject see the FULLY INFORMED JURY ASSOSIATION and read more about it. With the proper understanding and the ignorance dispelled miscarriages of justice will not happen like what happened to Matt Hoover of CRS Firearms and Randy Weaver of Ruby Ridge, Idaho.

There is a FIJA substack page HERE.

I’m not saying that terrible things won’t happen like Waco, where they didn’t even give anyone a trial or Bryan Malinowski’s out right murder, but then we should be able to convene Citizen Grand Juries and indict criminals in cases like that.

What I AM saying is that in their ignorance, some in abject ignorance, many pastors and deacons are CONvinced that we have a government that has somehow become our Caeser. That simply is not the case.

Written in 1852, Lysander Spooners, Essay on the Trial By Jury should be read by every non believing Pastor, that is non believing in the power of the Jury, so that they can realize that we have NO KING BUT KING JESUS. WE HAVE no Caesar to pay tribute to! George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, John and Samuel Adams would throw up at the thought.

It is through the misuse of the Jury that ungodly laws are used to cage Godly men. I think of Matt Hoover languishing in a cage while his wife and two small daughters are without that father because of a lying judge that claimed a metal object that looked like

THIS

was a “machine gun” and his instructions to the jury was…”If the ATF says this is a machine gun, it’s a machine gun” and the FOOLS on that jury who had only been INDOCTRINATED in the 10th plank communist manifesto government schools returned a guilty verdict. It makes me and any other justice seeking American SICK.

Only a totally controlled and brain washed idiot would have convicted Matt. And I wonder how many of them went to “church” where they were told…RENDER UNTO CAESER! I want LIONS on the Juries. HOW ABOUT YOU???

I say