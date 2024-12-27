Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Dec 27, 2024

Excellent article!

I just wish more people were aware of this... If people knew what's been being done to them since 1913, they would rise up with pitchforks...

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/if-people-knew-whats-being-done-to

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Dec 27, 2024

In all fairness, it was not Sheriff Arpaio who discovered the discrepancies with Obama's birth certificate. I was one of the original members of the Arpaio team, having uncovered the phony Social Security Number in 2009, but Mara Zebest, also an original member of the team and a computer whiz, unlayered the phony Hawaiian birth certificate. We both bailed early because of how the "investigation" was being run and Arpaio and Mike Zullo continued to take credit for our work.

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