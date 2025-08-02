The government run schools have succeeded as planned. Here is a way to put a monkey wrench into their control mechanism. Maybe it's time to WAKE UP and quit enslaving each other to their Babylonian statutory BS system!

I was curious about a subject I have been cognizant of for years. So recently I started asking people that I had met a question that was basically the same for all of them. Something along the line of, “If you were on a jury and the defendant was charged with a crime that had no victim and the fine or penalty of imprisonment was really high and seemed ridiculous and the Judge told you you can’t judge the law in this case but you can only judge the facts, was the Judge lying?” NO ONE said YES. No one, and I’ve asked close to 20 people so far from the age of 84 down to the age of 19 and everywhere in between. So my question was based on the power of the Jury. NOT A SINGLE ONE of those questioned understood the power until I explained it to them. WHY? Well because the government school doesn’t want us to know the number one way to control those who administer the government.

One that I questioned, who claimed to have been a public school teacher for fourteen years said, “I’m not so sure I think that makes any sense. What if someone got on the jury that thought murder was OK?” My mind reacted with a WHAT you have got to be kidding! That one had to be the most ludicrous of a response possible. My own father’s response many years ago went like this, “But Mark, the jury might let off someone who was using marijuana!” My answer to him was “So what? Who is being harmed by someone smoking marijuana?” I had just read the book by “Red” Beckman called Born Again Republic back in 1981. Now don’t get me wrong, I tried it twice in my life at the age of about 20 and didn’t like how it made me feel so out of control. And I’m 71 now, so between NOT getting high on any kind of drugs or drinking any more than maybe one beer a month, or six months, I think I’m doing pretty well considering that subject.

Anyhow Born Again Republic was a wake up call to me because my own father who had gone to public (government) school 25 years before I did, didn’t realize the power of the jury. At that time in my life certain issues had come up and I found myself at odds with the fellowship I went to where an elder back then had me come before him and others at the fellowship because of a stance I had taken with the IRS and explained to me all about Caesar according to THEIR interpretation of Romans 13. Quite a different interpretation than the Founding Fathers had! And any of you reading this may have read my recent post Dear Pastor...No, WE DO NOT Have a Caesar. If not please do so.

Why is it that this subject matter causes such a stir in the “Church”? Why am I asked to not talk about it when I’m at the local fellowship I attend? What is so scary about the TRUTH?

Want to see a REAL revival in the Church body? START PREACHING THE TRUTH and PROCLAIM NO KING BUT KING JESUS. I suspect that your doors will be broken down by people who feel that in their hearts but never hear it from the pulpit.

But to preach that message you’re going to have to realize that the country we live in isn’t what the propagandists want us to believe it is. One that supplies the enemies of God with weapons of destruction to be used on innocent people in other countries. How the military industrial complex and AIPAC

as well as the pharmaceutical companies have a strangle hold on “our” representatives, save a very select few. Seriously? God bless America? WHY? Read “Memorial” Day 2025.

How the public schools have turned out drones that can punch a time clock and work in a lousy environment until they get sick and fall over from toxins that they are working around and in.

I think that George Carlin hit the nail on the head with one of his performances that I heard. Where he said:

But there’s a reason. There’s a reason. There’s a reason for this, there’s a reason education SUCKS, and it’s the same reason it will never, ever, EVER be fixed. It’s never going to get any better, don’t look for it, be happy with what you’ve got. Because the owners, the owners of this country don't want that. I'm talking about the real owners now, the BIG owners! The Wealthy… the REAL owners! The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions. Forget the politicians. They are irrelevant. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don't. You have no choice! You have OWNERS! They OWN YOU. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought, and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls. They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying, lobbying, to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I'll tell you what they don’t want: They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. that's against their interests. That's right. They don’t want people who are smart enough to sit around a kitchen table and think about how badly they’re getting BLEEPED by a system that threw them overboard 30 BLEEPING years ago. They don’t want that! You know what they want? They want obedient workers. Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork. And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shitty jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it, and now they’re coming for your Social Security money. They want your retirement money. They want it back so they can give it to their criminal friends on Wall Street, and you know something? They’ll get it. They’ll get it all from you sooner or later cause they own this BLEEPING place! It's a big club, and you ain’t in it! You, and I, are not in the big club. ~ George Carlin

So where are we today and why? Why are men and women who were blocking an abortion clinic being charged with felonies and sentenced to years of their lives in some cases? Because no one on the JURY knows better than to do what the “Judge” tells them to do. The black robbed Baal Priest sitting up high on his or her bench.

Why is Matt Hoover who marketed a little piece of metal that had some outlines etched on it languishing in a cage because the ATF deemed the metal piece to be a machine gun? Do these look like a machine guns to YOU?

When the “Judge” instructed the jury, he told them if the ATF says this is a machine gun, it’s a machine gun and you can’t judge the law. He was a stinking liar and the jury convicted Matt and now his wife and two little daughters are without a father. WHY? Because the JURY didn’t know it’s true power! How dare he poke the snakes running the Constitution into the toilet! It is a NOVELTY item. If you follow the pattern and cut it out and try to make it work…IT DOESN’T! Even the ATF couldn’t make it work. It made a rifle MALFUNCION and fire more than one round with them ignoring the pattern and pretty much making a defect and the calling the semi-auto AR15 involved a machine gun.

The worse part of it all is, WHO SHOULD CARE one way or the other? Doesn’t the 2nd amendment say SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED? Well, I guess maybe the NEW 2nd amendment has a few exceptions. Oh, you didn’t know that there was a new one? Me either, but. And how do “they” regulate us? By lying to the jury and never teaching the truth ANYWHERE, public school, private school, usually run and owned by public school graduates. Or Christian schools, also typically run by public school graduates or worse yet, the CHURCH bodies! There they will tell you that we have a Caesar and you better render unto him! And we should FOLLOW THE LAW! Except We The People have NO CAESER!

My point for writing this and others similar is PEOPLE need to KNOW what the Constitution says, what RIGHTS are and make sure that both are enforced by using their POWER on the JURY to NULLIFY bad laws! Think about this one…here you cut a shot gun off to under whatever the arbitrary rule for length is, or maybe buy an AR 15 pistol and decide to swap stocks. One piece of plastic for another. One makes it “OK” to own, well for NOW, and the other turns you into a FELON liable, if convicted for TEN years in a cage and a $250,000 fine. BESIDES the OBVIOUS 2nd amendment violation, what about the 8th amendment violation against cruel and unusual punishment? I mean isn’t TEN years in a cage a bit cruel and unusual for not paying $200 for some sort of tax permission to have the “short barrel rifle”? Isn’t a $250,000 FINE for not paying $200 a bit excessive? Another good reason to vote NOT GUILTY on the jury. BOTH amendments to the “bill of RIGHTS” are being dissed.

Worse yet, isn’t burning a church down with seventy nine people inside including seventeen little children for not having paid $200 license a bit over board? Isn’t the murder of Bryan Malinowski for not paying $200 for an FFL license a bit cruel and unusual? In both of those cases they didn’t even come close to due process or a jury trial. They just attacked the people in the church, and murdered Bryan at his home while breaking in during the early morning hours. Seems to me that in both of these cases there had to be a less violent and tyrannical way to deal with the situation. ESPECIALLY since they can create all the money they want out of thin air so it surely wasn’t because of loss of that $400 between the two situations. Oh, and then how about Randy Weaver who WAS convicted but was out on bail and decided he hadn’t been treated properly who ended up having his son murdered and his wife murdered while she was holding an infant in her arms? In his case the JURY was an issue and in the other two cases the violation of DUE PROCESS was the issue.

I could go on and on and most likely will just be writing to those who already know and are already pissed. There are three things we need to make every effort to do. ONE is educate our fellow Americans about the JURY so they realize that is one of the only two reasons to be registered to vote. The other is to vote against ANY and all taxes and additional rules and regulations that infringe on OUR rights. Voting for some clown to run the clown show that was preselected isn’t going to change anything. The other reason is that you’ll have a chance to help stop YOUR slavery by voting NOT GUILTY for some so called crime that someone committed like having possession of a weapon that those running the government don’t want possessed. Of course they can have and use those nukes and F16’s right? Ask Brandon. The other is to start using real money and tell them to shove their fake fiat toilet paper where the sun doesn’t shine. And then of course there are those forgotten and ignored thirteen words at the beginning of the 2nd amendment. We really do need our citizen militias back in force and effect.

Are you with me? Let’s get busy. Start with your PASTOR!

Be sure to check out the home page of the Fully Informed Jury Association. I had it linked to everywhere the word jury was found. I think I got them all!

It is one NON VIOLENT way out of this mess.