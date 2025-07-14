What it has become:

We the People of the United States, in order to form a more divided Union, establish Tyranny, insure domestic instability, provide for common incursion, promote for general Misery, and secure the Curses of Slavery to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish these Bylaws and Rules for THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INC.

What the Founding Fathers had in mind…

We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

And no, the general welfare didn’t mean dumping the militia system. It didn’t mean to take the gold and silver money away from the people and replace it with worthless fiat currency. They didn’t expect that the commerce clause would be used to create 439 agencies to harass the people and eat out their substance. They expected that if you were going to amend the Constitution you would do it according to the way it was laid out to be followed. So was the 14th Amendment properly ratified? Or the 16th? Research says NO, neither were ever properly ratified. But does ANY of it matter if the united States of America has been turned into, behind closed doors, under the cover of darkness, without total disclosure into the FOR PROFIT CORPORATION THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INC. with Subsidiary FOR PROFIT CORPORATIONS to assist in the robbing, raping, caging, killing of the 50 state inhabitants? ALL to generate a PROFIT for the ones behind this out right theft of the intentions of the Founding Fathers turning us into a Communist Paradise?

Could that be the reason there were only TWO federal felonies at the time of the founding, treason and counterfeiting, while today the amount of federal felonies is up in the thousands? The book Three Felonies a Day documents the amount of federal felonies there are. Could the fact that we have literally had the Constitution taken away from us behind our backs be the reason that they can charge someone for having a short barrel rifle and get a conviction due to the ignorance of the Jury and the penalty can be a total violation of the 8th amendment as well as the obvious MEANING of SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED in the 2nd amendment? Which by the way, the 8th, states no cruel and unusual punishment or excessive fines or bail can be levied. HAA..so 10 years in a cage isn’t cruel and unusual for spending 2 minutes cutting off a shotgun barrel with a hacksaw? A $250,000 fine for not paying $200 isn’t excessive? Do you think that maybe there is a PROFIT MOTIVE for a fine like that? And then when he doesn’t go along with the conviction they just can attack and kill his son and wife? Or burn down the fellowship building they are in because of these kinds of nefarious acts? WHERE WERE THE VICTIMS of these so called felonies besides the ones who were attacked by enforcement agents of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INCORPORATED? The modern day version of the Pinkertons which was a group of ENFORCERS for a PRIVATE corporation! And still is to this day.

This CORPORATION FOR PROFIT really is the reason that we have a Law Enforcement Growth industry all the way down to the state level! It really is the reason that someone who isn’t a citizen can become the head CEO! That being Barack Obama. NOOOOO…that can’t be! Yes, President Trump is the head CEO of THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA INC. Kind of like being the President of Walt Disney world in many respects! Well, except President Trump can trump Congress and blow up other countries because he isn’t restrained by those pesky words in the United States Constitution. You know, the ones about Congress declaring war and such. So far the President of Walt Disney hasn’t been doing too much blowing up of other countries that I am aware of.

BTW…the following is a summary of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife vs Barack Obama, a True Story:

The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama is the true story of Susan Daniels, an ordinary housewife from small town Ohio. Beginning in 2009, she felt her country was being destroyed by the Left from within. She decided to single-handedly take on the President of the United States, Barack Obama, by attempting to remove him from the state of Ohio presidential ballot in 2012. Daniels sets the stage for his drama by recounting her life story which began as an uphill battle, from an unimaginable childhood to the murder of her husband, a rubbish hauler, by a Cleveland gangster named Danny Greene. She found herself widowed at the age of thirty with seven small children, the oldest was ten. Upon her husband’s death, the secret she had kept of his second family was splashed all over the news media, stunning friends, family and, most of all, her own children. Daniels was left with a high school education, little hope and no money. Daniels had to rely on her own resources to raise her family and move on, later becoming a private investigator at age fifty-three. In doing so, she stumbled upon Barack Obama’s biggest secret – though allegedly born in Hawaii, he had been using a stolen social security number issued in Connecticut for his entire adult life! Daniels filed a lawsuit against Barack Obama’s Ohio candidacy in 2012, with the goal of forcing him to reveal his true origins and identity. She tried to enlist the aid of high ranking Republicans, none of whom would acknowledge what she was doing. That’s how Daniels learned early on that the fix was in with the Uni-party in Washington DC. Now at the age of eighty-one, Daniels shares her amazing journey from personal heartache to challenging the highest levels of power in the United States government.

So you see, under the articles of incorporation, which have nothing to do with the US Constitution, but everything to do with PROFIT, you will hear an IRS “judge” say “you cannot mention the Constitution in MY court”. It is because it doesn’t APPLY in an administrative “court”. Of course you never realized that YOU had been blessed by these con men with a corporate identity that they hid from you since your mother registered you in interstate commerce without being given any disclosure of the act. So the John Hancock Doe you THOUGHT you were was being treated by that administrative agency was really being treated as JOHN HANCOCK DOE. Does ANYONE reading any of this seriously think that any of this con was INTENDED by the Founding Fathers? Do you think that they would have expected an agency like the ATF to be running amuck among us killing people because they didn’t pay $200 for a Federal Firearms license? Maybe you can ask Bryan Malinowski…oh that’s right you can’t. They murdered him. Going to him at his office and asking him to get in line with your UNCONSTITUTIONAL mandate would have been too easy and, after all they needed some real life murder time to put on their resumes.

So what is the answer? Well for one thing, let’s start working like hell to nullify any and all “laws” where there is no victim involved. Let’s get the word out so that people at least can get pissed enough to want to do something really radical like run for a public office which normally attracts psychopaths and not normal people because normal people don’t want to be rulers. They simply want to be left alone.

Pass this work around to your friends and relatives: Fruit From a Poisonous Tree. There is a link to the complete PDF version of the book for FREE on that page.

Get them to learn about the POWER of the jury as the VOTE on it is more valuable than any vote for any politickshun out there. Start nullifying these onerous victimless crime laws, do away with statutory bull crap and get back to the Common Law of which a violation of has no excuse and in ALL cases there is a victim. We need to QUIT being the ones who enslave our fellow citizens and let them go with a NOT GUILTY verdict whenever the “law” that was “violated” had no victim involved.

If you have a friend or relative that you can get behind to become the Sheriff of your county, DO IT. I tried, I failed, but next time I will try again. The Sheriff can start a local posse, which is the county version of the militia.

We need to start local community groups that understand the issue and we need to wake up pastors and clergy to the reality of how messed up things really are. Have them look at Rethinking the Actual Understanding of Romans 13. Quit being a doormat for the enemies of Christianity and freedom.

Personally, I feel the Constitution is a whole hell of a lot better than the Communist Manifesto that we have been buried under. It may take some effort to get people to realize that this has taken place and we need to consider The Law the way it was intended.

Freedom is not free. It was paid for by blood, sweat and tears. And don’t tell me you are fighting for my freedom while killing innocent people in places like Iraq and Iran. I just don’t buy it and neither should YOU. Join me…

I will end this with a song…one that I need to hear the words of myself, every day… Don’t Let Me Go…yeah, that’s me, singing to YOU. BE BLESSED! I am