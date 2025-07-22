From the courtrooms of America we hear a chant, "It's the Law", "It's the Law", "It's the Law"!! The sheriff and his deputies tell us, "It's the Law", "It's the Law", "It's the Law"!! The] F.B.l. and Highway Patrol and all of those running government seem to have taken up the cry: "It's the Law", "It's the Law", "It's the Law"!! And most of the people sleep on.

When, oh, when, will we learn a very important lesson from history? Those in governments never sleep. The people sleep and while they sleep those administering government becomes a thief. Those administering those Governments become monsters while people sleep. The people of Hitler's Germany went through a hell on earth and bled and died because those running their government became a thief while the people slept.

Will the people of America sleep on while those who are running our government continues to fatten itself with stolen power? Will America wake up TOO LATE? Is it too late already? It is too late if you read this and then go back to sleep. It is too late if you as an American do not immediately begin to enforce the law. Yes, YOU, the individual, must right now begin to enforce the law.

Now you're just beginning to get the sleep out of your eyes and because you have been sleeping for a long time, I had better explain a thing or two. First of all, you were a student in the public, opps, I mean, a school run by those in the government school. Those administering government likes to run the schools because they want you to sleep very soundly. They want you to believe that while you sleep they will be taking care of all your needs and you don't ever need to wake up. The school run by agents of the government did not teach you that man's worst enemy has always been the people who own those who run the government.

Think about it. Who was the enemy of the people in Hitler's Germany? The people of World War II, Japan or the people in Russia and China of our day? Man's worst enemy has not been famine, disease or weather! People are destroyed by those running their own governments over and over again as history repeats itself again and again.

Now your mind is starting to function as you sit up on the edge of your seat reading this on your computer screen, tablet or phone. So yes, I'm writing to you! You have been sleeping for so long and now I must brief you rather quickly.

While you slept, the people running the government have been writing and passing a lot of laws which have been stealing your most precious possession. Your FREEDOM has slowly been taken from you while you slept. Each one of the 10 planks of the Communist Manifesto have been put in place while you slept. You will go to work today and work until noon for parasites running the government. In 2024 while you were sleeping, the thieves running the government have confiscated way over half of the wealth created by the people, through inflation and exorbitant taxes of every kind and form you can imagine. You will work for these con men running our government the first four hours of the day, at the minium, and when you get home, you will accuse your second employer of the day of not paying enough to live on. We think we are wide awake as we go through the motions of being an American, but the truth is we have been sleeping and the thief has been working. You have had half of your paycheck stolen and you didn't even know it.

If a person becomes a thief, that person is a criminal. If those running the government become thieves, do you not have criminals running the government? But they say, 'We wrote a law which gives us the legal right to force the individual to work half of every day for us. And you just need to realize that you are FREE and that the word SLAVERY has no meaning here! '

Are you awake enough now to ask the big question? What kind of laws have been passed while I've been sleeping? Oh! Oh! What a shock. The people were free and those in government were your servants when you went to sleep, but while you slept, they slithered around in the dark and took your freedom and you are now the servant, excuse me, SLAVE.

You're saying this can't happen in America, the home of the brave and free. You are saying the Congress will solve the problem. The president can turn it around and we can always depend on the courts to protect us. And if you believe any of this, well now I'll just have to pour this bucket of ice water on your head because it's quite easy to see that it will take some shock to really get you alert and back to the land of the living.

While you slept, you were a sleep walker and you made your way to the voting booth and voted for your Congressman and Senator and even a President. You always voted for the candidates who promised you the most from the public treasury. The pleasant dream of something for nothing makes us wish we could sleep and sleep and sleep.

The pleasant dreams, the dream world of a free lunch always becomes a nightmare in the real world. We thought if the Congress and the President don't do their job, then the courts will be the check that will bring the system back to balance. Good old Alma Mater, they taught me about checks and balances. We don't have a thing to worry about. We have a legislative branch, executive branch and a judicial branch of government. Each is a check against the other and everything will balance beautifully and the government-run Alma Mater sings rock-a-bye baby in the tree top.

We've still got the courts, you say, and they will protect me while I sleep. The problem with the court, my sleepy friend, is that while you were sleep walking, you served on a jury at the Federal Courthouse. You see the judges and U.S. attorneys like to have you sleep walkers on the jury because they work for the government and they take twelve sleepwalkers and PRESTO! They have a rubber stamp that serves the thieves running the government very well.

While you were on the jury you said 'guilty' when a wide awake neighbor of yours was on trial as a tax protestor, or maybe had a firearm they didn’t want him to have. Or a part of one they didn’t want you to have. You complain and grumble because you have to work half of every day for the extortion taxes you pay to the legalized thieves running the government. Your pleasant dream has become a nightmare's kick as government rules and regulations seem to break your back and your will. Yes, you were a sleepwalker on the jury and you gave a lot of power to the IRS or to the ATF when you said 'guilty'.

YOU gave the IRS the power to take your own money. You are now scared to death of the IRS and you did it to yourself, you dreamer. And of course your local pastor told you it was something you had to do, well, because Caesar, you know.

If you are now awake enough to think, let me tell you how we must act and act quickly. We really are running out of time. It has been this screwed up at least since 1913 with the passage of the Federal Reserve Act. Oh, and then the act in 1916 that “nationalized” the state militias into the FEDERAL national guard. We must take a crash (5 minute) course in Civics.

First of all, we must remember that our government is the Constitution and those administering it were to be governed by law. Now notice I said those running OUR government were to be governed by law. The government run school did not stress that point. The law which the people wrote to govern those administering government is the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution was a law designed and written to protect the people from those who are supposed to ADMINSTER that government.

The Constitution gives the legislative branch the right to make laws to govern the people, and we are supposed to have a government of, by, and for the people so the Constitution gives those administering government no power to enforce the law which they write. Understand the GOVERNMENT is the Constitution. Those working under the Constitution are supposed to be following their oaths of office as they swear to protect that Constitution against all enemies, foreign AND DOMESTIC. Anyone who violates that oath is a CRIMINAL. Anyone who violates a criminal statute can not be tried by those running the government because the law (Constitution) says that the government must go to a Grand Jury (the people) for an indictment (permission to prosecute 5th Amendment). If the Grand Jury gives the indictment, the law says that the individual has the right to a jury trial (6th Amendment).

The Law!! The Law!! 'We the people' must make the government obey the law (the Constitution). You cannot enforce the law, which governs those running the government, unless you know what the law says and means. The Constitution of the United States is law which the President, the Congress and the courts must obey or they become a criminal government. How do the people keep our government legal? Very simple, if you are wide awake. You will judge the law which those administering government puts on the back of the people. The Law (Constitution) has put the Grand Jury and Jury into our system to give the people checks that are the greatest checks of all in our system of checks and balances. After all WE THE PEOPLE is actually the first branch of the whole system. Without WE THE PEOPLE the rest wouldn’t exist for all intents. If you are on the Grand Jury or the Jury and your fell ow American is being charged with a violation of a legislative or administrative -made law, are you going to be a rubber stamp? Of will you be a check? Is the law a just law, a good law and is it a Constitutional law?

I can just hear the government judge, lawyers and politicians screaming. Oh, and some preachers because, well, Caesar you know. They will say the individual doesn't have the right to judge the law. LIARS! The following is the definition you will find in the 1828 Websters Dictionary. Just a little over 37 years from the time the bill of Rights was ratified into the Constitution. Don’t you think this definition was well understood back in 1828? I DO!

Let me ask you some simple questions. How many honest lawyers do you know? How many dishonest lawyers do you know? Can we trust the legal profession to be the guardians of our law? Do we have a government of, by, and for lawyers?

The Supreme Court of the United States is made up of nine lawyers. Every one of the nine were political appointees of the President of the United States. These nine lawyers say they have the final say on the law. These men are tax-consuming government employees who are claiming the powers of a sovereign.

These men do not have the final say on the law. They are not sovereign. They are your and my servants. They are to be governed by the Constitution of the United States and while you and I were in our dream world, these men have made an illegal grab for power and our dream world has become a nightmare. I hope that nightmare has jolted you wide awake.

I hope you are now wide awake. Get registered to vote if you aren't registered. We need angry Americans on the Grand Juries and Juries and you must be registered to vote to be called for Jury duty. Are you going to be a rubber stamp for the criminals running the government? Are we going to let them write the law, administer the law, judge the law? Are you now awake enough to realize that has now happened and we now have government of, by and for those administering government? The Constitution is hanging by a thread and that thread is in the hands of sleep walkers on Grand Jury and Jury duty. Will you help wake up these fellow Americans?

Let's get ourselves informed. When you become informed you can then remind the agents of government and those tax-consuming public servants that 'the Constitution is the law!' "It's the Law", "It's the Law", "It's the Law", and 'we the people' have the power to enforce that law. 'We the people' have not enforced the law which governs those administering government and we now have too much control over our freedom. We now have bad people running the government.

If you get called for Grand Jury duty or regular Jury duty you must remember a simple fact. The law in America explicitly prohibits the President, the Congress or the Judges to ever be anything but a public servant. One person on the Jury has more power than the President, all of the Congress and all of the Judges including the nine Justices of the Supreme Court. "It's the Law", "It's the Law".

What if you are on a Jury of twelve and you find yourself sitting with eleven sleepwalkers, OPPS! I should say sleepsitters? No problem. You can hang that jury all by yourself and you have exercised the CLOUT of one single informed American.

After all, the CONSTITUTION "IS the Law".

We need millions of Americans who will take up to this chant- "It's the Law", and those servants running OUR government must obey the law. For too long no one has enforced the law which the people wrote to control and govern our public SERVANTS.

During the American Revolution there was a humorous little saying that is as good for today as then. "Either we hang together or we all hang separately." We have been allowing our EMPLOYEES to hang us individually, but now, they have forced us to have our backs against the wall, so we are going to hang together.

The Grand Jury and the Jury will now protect their fellow American and we will hang together. "It's the Law", "It's the Law", we must let our servants know that they must OBEY THE LAW!!! And tell your preacher…WE HAVE NO CAESAR!