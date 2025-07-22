Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
12h

I don't "vote" under the present rigged system, it's a waste of time. I don't "vote" because I already informed the supposed rulers that I have withdrawn my consent as provided in the Declaration of Independence and don't consider myself a "citizen" of the US corporation. I do vote with my feet and a minimum of their currency I keep for the purpose. My money I keep in actual assets like silver and bitcoin that are not in the process of melting away as part of their clever financial scam. Other than that we are in agreement CL, people must wake up, shake off their complacency, and start taking responsibility for this monster that has broken free of the restraints the founders tried to put in place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Courageous Lion and others
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
7hEdited

My wife Dad had a brain bleed and became unable to care for himself. My wife was giving power of attorney and was told my the medical staff at the recovery home to change ownership of dear old dad’s property so the stat or medical care could not take it. She did as she was told and all was not well. Dear old dad recovered enough to remember he ran a drug house and decided to go back into business. Within day he had filed the house with drug and sex selling with the main attraction a pickle park right beside the elementary school. Any and all attempts to evict him and close the drug and sex shops were unsuccessful and in fact we were told we had to supply power and water to all and no one has to pay rent. It’s the law. Judge had us under investigation for months. We finally called the sheriff and he was able to stop the investigation because there was no wrongdoing. We were not ordered to pay the county taxes and have not. Property is going up for sell in October. It’s the law. In South Carolina I can spend one night in your house and never have to leave. Americans have no clue as to how many laws have been passed with no one looking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture